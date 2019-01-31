Kelley Earnhardt Miller, Danielle Trotta to host weekly show on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

SiriusXM announced Thursday a new weekly show on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio hosted by JR Motorsports co-owner Kelley Earnhardt Miller and veteran NASCAR reporter Danielle Trotta.
The show, “Beyond Racing,” will air on Thursdays from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET and will debut on Feb. 7.
Trotta, who works for NBC Boston, will also be the regular host of the 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. ET block starting Feb. 4. She will be joined by co-host Larry McReynolds for “On-Track” on Monday – Wednesday and Friday.
“I couldn’t be more excited to work with Kelley,” said Trotta. “She is someone I admire both as a person and an executive and it is an honor to call her a friend. Her pedigree, experience and success in the sport make her an authoritative voice that NASCAR fans will enjoy hearing from, and will certainly learn from.”
Earnhardt Miller will offer her perspective as a front office executive.
“I have always enjoyed being on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio as a guest, and I’m very excited to now join the SiriusXM team as a host,” Earnhardt Miller said in a press release. “I look forward to sharing my perspective on life as a team owner, talk about the Earnhardt family and legacy, and much more. It’ll be a thrill to be able to talk with NASCAR fans across the country each week, and to work alongside a respected NASCAR reporter and friend like Danielle.”