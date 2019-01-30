Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Why Las Vegas test could be one of most important in NASCAR history

By Jerry BonkowskiJan 30, 2019, 1:30 PM EST
While nearly two dozen Cup and Xfinity teams will take part in this week’s two-day test at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, at least one new driver-crew chief combination is putting its significance into perspective, particularly due to the new rules package that will mark the first time teams experience the new aerodynamic and horsepower elements.

“It’s almost at the very top (of all-time tests), obviously, because this is our one chance to work on communication and the new package, and we have some new players in the shop too, engineering-wise,” Matt McCall, crew chief for Kurt Busch at Chip Ganassi Racing, told a media gathering earlier this week.

“We’ve got a lot of different stuff we need to communicate on, not just between me and Kurt, but also the team and Kurt,” McCall added. “So, it’s pretty high up there, for sure.”

Busch, who won the 2004 Cup championship, is looking forward to the test at his hometown track and to work on car-to-team on-track communication. Busch owns LVMS’ speed record of 196.328 mph (set in 2016), but given the new package’s horsepower limitations, it’s unlikely he’ll come close to that speed in the test.

“For me, it’s just to get behind the wheel and to feel the Chevrolet and feel the drivetrain and to go through a few setup changes,” Busch said. “I think the most important thing is radio communication and how we want to mock-up certain pit stop sequences for changes as we’re out on-track and just having that banter back and forth so when we roll into Daytona, we’re best prepared.

“That’s a big reason why Chip Ganassi Racing is having the No. 1 car go do this test is to work the bugs out of it and just work those sequences into how we’re going to go attack things in Daytona.”

Las Vegas Motor Speedway officials are also touting the significance of the test on Thursday and Friday, issuing a media release with this headline: “Elite drivers ready for one of the most important tests in NASCAR history.”

The data teams collect from the test will go a long way towards adapting early in the season to 1.5-mile tracks such as Atlanta Motor Speedway and LVMS, which host the second and third races of 2019 – Feb. 24 and March 3, respectively – after the season-opening Daytona 500 on Feb. 17.

In addition to Busch and McCall, the Las Vegas test will also be the first on-track interaction between several other driver/crew chief combinations including Jimmie Johnson and new crew chief Kevin Meendering, Chad Knaus and William Byron at Hendrick Motorsports and Ryan Newman and Scott Graves at Roush Fenway Racing.

The test will be open to fans with free admission. Also, NASCAR.com will be streaming parts of the test.

Here’s the list of drivers and teams that will be taking part in the Las Vegas test:

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
0 Landon Cassill, Starcom Racing, Chevrolet
1 Kurt Busch, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet
2 Brad Keselowski, Team Penske, Ford
3 Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet
6 Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford
13 Ty Dillon, Germain Racing, Chevrolet
14 Clint Bowyer, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford
18 Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota
21 Paul Menard, Wood Brothers Racing, Ford
43 Bubba Wallace, Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet
47 Ryan Preece, JTG Racing, Chevrolet
48 Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet
51 Cody Ware, Rick Ware Racing, Chevrolet
95 Matt DiBenedetto, Leavine Family Racing, Toyota
Chevrolet Wheel Force car Ross Chastain, Chevrolet Racing
Ford Wheel Force car David Ragan, Ford Motor Company
Toyota Wheel Force car Drew Herring, Toyota Racing Development

NASCAR Xfinity Series
8 Zane Smith, JR Motorsports, Chevrolet
9 Noah Gragson, JR Motorsports, Chevrolet
18 Riley Herbst, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota
98 Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford

Event schedule (all times Eastern Time):
Thursday, Jan. 31
11 a.m.–Practice begins; LVMS gates, grandstands and pit road (via infield tunnel) open to the public
2 p.m.–Drafting practice on track
3-4 p.m.–Driver’s lunch break, driver group interviews in media center
6 p.m.–Drafting practice on track
8 p.m.–Drafting practice on track
10 p.m.–Track secure

Friday, Feb. 1
11 a.m.–Practice begins; LVMS gates, grandstands and pit road (via infield tunnel) open to the public
Noon –Drafting practice on track
2 p.m.–Drafting practice on track
3 p.m. –Track secure

Riley Herbst to compete part-time in Xfinity for Joe Gibbs Racing

By Daniel McFadinJan 30, 2019, 12:39 PM EST
Riley Herbst will compete part-time for Joe Gibbs Racing in the Xfinity Series and the ARCA Racing Series this season, the team announced Wednesday.

Herbst, who turns 20 on Feb. 24, will be sponsored by Monster Energy in both series along with Advance Auto Parts and ORCA Coolers.

JGR had previously been sponsored by NOS Energy.

The Las Vegas native made his Xfinity debut in the June 2018 race at Iowa Speedway and finished sixth.

Herbst will make his first of eight Xfinity starts this season on April 12 at Richmond.

He will split time in the No. 18 Toyota with Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin and Jeffrey Earnhardt.

The team will be led by crew chief Ben Beshore, who previously served as a race engineer for JGR’s Cup program.

In ARCA, Herbst will share the No. 18 Toyota with Ty Gibbs, grandson of JGR owner Joe Gibbs. Herbst will make seven starts and Ty Gibbs will make 12 starts.

“To be a part of JGR the last few years has been a great opportunity for me and I’m excited to compete in both the Xfinity and ARCA series this year,” said Herbst in a press release. “The new Toyota Supra’s are pretty sweet and I can’t wait to get behind the wheel of one and take it around the track.

“We’ve got goals set for this year and it would be cool to get my first win this season and take the new Supra to victory lane. 2019 is going to be a fun year and I’m ready to get it started at Daytona in a few weeks.”

Herbst will be among the drivers taking part in this week’s two-day organizational test at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

UPDATED: NASCAR Speedweeks schedule at Daytona

By Daniel McFadinJan 30, 2019, 11:50 AM EST
NASCAR has released a tentative schedule for next month’s Speedweeks at Daytona International Speedway, which will culminate in the 61st Daytona 500 on Feb. 17.

Here’s the complete schedule for NASCAR Speedweeks, which is subject to change.

All times are Eastern.

Schedule has been updated with TV info.

Friday, Feb. 8

Noon – 7 p.m.  – Cup garage open

Saturday, Feb. 9

8 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Cup garage open

10:35 – 11:55 a.m. – Final Cup practice for Advance Auto Parts Clash (Fox Sports 1, Motor Racing Network)

1:05 – 1:55 p.m. – Daytona 500 qualifying practice (FS1, MRN)

3:05 – 3:55 p.m. – Final Daytona 500 qualifying practice (FS1, MRN)

6:30 p.m. – Random drawing for Clash starting position/pit position

Sunday, Feb. 10

7 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Cup garage open

10 a.m. – Cup driver-crew chief meeting

12:10 p.m. – Daytona 500 qualifying; impound/single car/two rounds (Fox, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

2:30 p.m. – Clash Driver introductions

3 p.m. – Advance Auto Parts Clash; 75 laps/187.5 miles (Fox Sports 1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Monday, Feb. 11

No track activity

Tuesday, Feb. 12

No track activity

Wednesday, Feb. 13

7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Daytona 500 media day

Noon – 5 p.m. – Truck Series garage open

Thursday, Feb. 14

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

11:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. – Truck Series garage open

2:35 – 3:25 p.m. – Truck Series practice (Fox Sports 2)

3:30 – 11 p.m. – Cup garage open

4:30 – 5:25 p.m. – Final Truck practice (FS2)

5:15 p.m. – Cup driver-crew chief meeting

6:20 p.m. – Cup driver introductions

7 p.m. – Daytona 500 qualifying race No. 1; 60 laps/150 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

8:45 p.m. – Daytona 500 qualifying race No. 2; 60 laps/150 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

 

Friday, Feb. 15

9 a.m. – 6 p.m. – Cup garage open

9:30 a.m. – Truck garage opens

10:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

12:05 – 12:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (FS1)

1:05 – 1:55 p.m. – Cup practice (FS1, MRN)

2:05 – 2:55 – Final Xfinity practice (FS1)

3:05 – 3:55 – Cup practice (FS1, MRN)

4:40 p.m. – Truck Series qualifying; Single truck/two rounds (FS1)

6:15 p.m. – Truck driver-crew chief meeting

7 p.m. – Truck driver introductions

7:30 p.m. – Truck Series NextEra Energy 250; 100 laps/250 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, Feb. 16

8 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

9:40 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying; single car/two rounds (FS1)

10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

11:30 a.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting

12:05 – 12:55 p.m. – Final Cup practice (FS1)

2 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

2:30 p.m. – Xfinity NASCAR Racing Experience 300; 120 laps/300 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, Feb. 17

8 a.m. – Cup garage opens

12:30 p.m. – Driver crew chief meeting

1:45 p.m. – Driver introductions

2:30 p.m. – 61st Daytona 500; 200 laps/500 miles (Fox, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Gander RV to sponsor Daytona 500 qualifying races

By Daniel McFadinJan 30, 2019, 10:35 AM EST
The Daytona 500 duel qualifying races will be sponsored by Gander RV, Daytona International Speedway announced Wednesday.

Gander replaces Can-Am as the event’s sponsor.

The Gander RV Duel At Daytona, two 150-mile races, is scheduled for Feb. 14 and will set the final field for the Feb. 17 Daytona 500.

Gander RV, the official RV & outdoor company of NASCAR, is owned by Marcus Lemonis, CEO of Camping World Holdings, which has been the entitlement sponsor of the Truck Series since 2009.

“We are excited to be part of these fun and exciting races that set the stage for the Daytona 500,” Lemonis said in a press release. “Both Gander RV and NASCAR brands touch outdoor fans across the country, so the partnership is a perfect fit and we are counting the days till the racing season begins.”

As part of the agreement, Gander RV, Camping World and Good Sam will host consumer RV shows over multiple years at the DIS facilities, as well as an RV Rally in 2020.

MORE: NASCAR Racing Experience to sponsor Xfinity opener at Daytona

‘Black and white’ – Chip Ganassi Racing begins new era with Kyle Larson, Kurt Busch

By Daniel McFadinJan 29, 2019, 7:07 PM EST
CONCORD, N.C — Kyle Larson and Kurt Busch began establishing their bonds as teammates months before Chip Ganassi Racing made it official.

As early as the late September race weekend at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, the two drivers were trying to one-up each other.

“We were trash talking each other on the phone through practice sessions,” Busch recalled. “I thought that was fun. We didn’t even race with each other yet, but I think we knew what the future was and that’s something that was special.”

Larson did know then that the 2004 Cup champion would take the place of Jamie McMurray, his teammate through his first five full-time years in Cup. That knowledge played a part in how he raced Busch in the opening laps of the race itself.

“I had a lot of fun pressuring him early in the race there to get the lead and kind of making an aggressive pass on him,” Larson said. “That was fun, but at the same time you’re also not wanting to get into him to like start the relationship off bad.”

While Busch was announced as moving from Stewart-Haas Racing to Ganassi in early December, a media event Tuesday at the team’s shop was the first time they’d seen each other this offseason. It was hard given Larson jetting around the world to race in New Zealand and then spending a week in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for the Chili Bowl.

Even then, Busch and Larson kept in touch via phone. The communication from opposite sides of the world left an impression on Busch.

“There’s this aura about him,” Busch said. “It’s 24/7 race cars. It’s having fun while doing it, but then when he switches on the last little bit he’s full on serious about everything when it comes to the car. He’s surprised me in so many different ways already. There’s still that natural talent. That’s something that can’t come from anywhere. He’s got to apply it. I guess the thing I’ve learned from him is his will to continue to push as hard as he’s pushing. If we get that on the Cup side of it, then the sky’s the limit.”

Busch, 40, is well aware of the stark differences between him and his 26-year-old teammate.

“I think there’s the old school and the new school, I think there’s the late-model guy vs. the dirt guy,” Busch said.

One person at CGR qualified to observe the “black and white” differences in the drivers and help integrate Busch is Larson’s crew chief, Chad Johnston. Johnston was Tony Stewart’s crew chief at SHR from 2014-15, overlapping with Busch’s time driving the No. 41.

“Kyle’s more laid back and easy-going and Kurt’s more of a he’s going to tell you what he thinks no matter if you want to hear it or not,” Johnston said. “(Busch) came into the sport as a pretty young man himself and was able to be successful. So I think there’s a lot things he’s encountered along the way that he maybe can help Kyle with or guide him through or give him a heads up, like ‘Hey, this is what happened to me.’

“More like fatherly advice I guess you could say.”

So where does Larson think the 30-time Cup winner will benefit him this season?

“I think he’ll be able to help me a lot on the short track stuff,” Larson said. “I think he’ll be able to help our cars a lot, too, on the short track stuff. That’s an area where I struggle really, really bad. … I know I’ve ran well at Richmond here lately and all that but it’s still a track that I struggle at. But then I think the tracks I run well at, your mile-and-a-halves, Chicago, Homestead, places like that where you have to move around and find grip, I think that’s where I can maybe help him.”

Busch said he is “eager” to quiz Larson on what “he does up in the high lane” to keep his momentum going.

“Right now my gut instinct is I’m a guy that drives off the right front tire from all the late-model experience I have,” Busch said. “He’s a guy that drives off the right rear tire with all the dirt track experience he has. It shows that there’s two ways to skin the same cat. But that gets me excited to learn things and I think he’s feeling that same thing as far as having my experience come to him.”

Larson and Busch will be aiming to give Ganassi a much-needed boost after the team went winless in 2018.

Busch is the first Cup champion to compete for Chip Ganassi Racing since it entered NASCAR in 2001. And unlike Larson, he’s won at least one Cup race in each of the last five seasons.

Busch said he feels a “small responsibility” to help Larson develop into championship caliber driver.

“Just due to my age and where I sit personally,” Busch said. “He’s at the top of his game here in the top sport of racing here in the U.S. Larson can be bigger. He can be better. And I see something in him and that’s part of the draw of why I came here. There’s plenty of reasons, but that’s one of those things on the side. It’s not a trophy, it’s not a win. But I would feel a sense of accomplishment by helping him out.”

