Riley Herbst to compete part-time in Xfinity for Joe Gibbs Racing

Riley Herbst will compete part-time for Joe Gibbs Racing in the Xfinity Series and the ARCA Racing Series this season, the team announced Wednesday.
Herbst, who turns 20 on Feb. 24, will be sponsored by Monster Energy in both series along with Advance Auto Parts and ORCA Coolers.
JGR had previously been sponsored by NOS Energy.
The Las Vegas native made his Xfinity debut in the June 2018 race at Iowa Speedway and finished sixth.
Herbst will make his first of eight Xfinity starts this season on April 12 at Richmond.
He will split time in the No. 18 Toyota with Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin and Jeffrey Earnhardt.
The team will be led by crew chief Ben Beshore, who previously served as a race engineer for JGR’s Cup program.
In ARCA, Herbst will share the No. 18 Toyota with Ty Gibbs, grandson of JGR owner Joe Gibbs. Herbst will make seven starts and Ty Gibbs will make 12 starts.
“To be a part of JGR the last few years has been a great opportunity for me and I’m excited to compete in both the Xfinity and ARCA series this year,” said Herbst in a press release. “The new Toyota Supra’s are pretty sweet and I can’t wait to get behind the wheel of one and take it around the track.
“We’ve got goals set for this year and it would be cool to get my first win this season and take the new Supra to victory lane. 2019 is going to be a fun year and I’m ready to get it started at Daytona in a few weeks.”
Herbst will be among the drivers taking part in this week’s two-day organizational test at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.