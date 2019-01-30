Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
David Gilliland, Ty Gibbs to appeal heavy penalties for violating testing rules

By Jerry BonkowskiJan 30, 2019, 2:59 PM EST
Defending K&N Pro Series East championship team DGR Crosley will appeal Wednesday’s L6 penalty assessed by NASCAR for violating the preseason testing policy.

A NASCAR spokesperson confirmed to NBC Sports that the team used the NASCAR-approved spec engine in the test. The use of the engine violated the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East Series testing policy, which specifically prohibits testing at a sanctioned track on the 2019 K&N Pro Series East schedule.

Car owner David Gilliland and driver Ty Gibbs, the 16-year-old grandson of NASCAR Cup team owner Joe Gibbs, were each suspended three races for the team’s private test at New Smyrna Speedway. Car chief Chad Walters was suspended indefinitely.

Gilliland is also docked 100 owner points. Gibbs has been docked 100 driver points.Gilliland, Gibbs and Walters have each been fined $5,000 apiece. The L6 penalty is the most severe in K&N Pro Series.

No date for the team’s appeal has been set. If the appeal is not heard before the Feb. 10 K&N Pro Series East opener at New Smyrna Speedway, all three would be allowed to compete.

Here’s what the violations are, per the NASCAR rule book:

* Section 12‐5.3.7: Violations resulting in L6 Penalties, in general, represent the expressly forbidden areas of unauthorized activity such as violation of the NASCAR Testing Policy.

* Section 12‐ 5.3.7.1.5 Violation of the NASCAR Testing Policy Conducting a private test with a NASCAR K&N Pro Series vehicle at a sanctioned track on the 2019 K&N Pro Series East Schedule (such as New Smyrna Speedway). Private race vehicle testing by any NASCAR K&N Pro Series race team, employee, contractor, affiliate, associated, subsidiary or surrogate at any facility that appears on the Series Schedule or that has been granted a Touring Series sanction will be prohibited regardless of “rookie” or “veteran” status.

DGR Crosley issued a statement Wednesday, claiming it was taking part in a private ARCA test.

“This afternoon NASCAR made us aware of a penalty they are imposing for actions that occurred during an ARCA Racing Series test on January 14. We strongly believe that we did not violate any rules and will therefore appeal the penalty immediately. While the appeals process runs its course, we will move forward and keep our focus on the upcoming season.”

However, the ARCA Series will not hold any sanctioned races at New Smyrna Speedway in 2019.

ARCA also issued a statement on the penalty:

“ARCA does not have any private testing limits at sanctioned or non-sanctioned tracks, other than a clearly defined moratorium on each event entry blank that generally covers the week leading up to an ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards event. Teams who would like to schedule a private test at one of the 18 tracks on the ARCA schedule do not have to notify us in advance of doing so, it is an agreement between them and the individual track.

“The only time we would get involved would be if a team tested during that moratorium period that is defined on each entry blank. DGR-Crosley Racing is not under any ARCA penalties because they did not break any ARCA rules.”

DGR Crosley won the K&N East series championship last season with driver Tyler Ankrum.

Why Las Vegas test is so important

By Jerry BonkowskiJan 30, 2019, 1:30 PM EST
While nearly two dozen Cup and Xfinity teams will take part in this week’s two-day test at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, at least one new driver-crew chief combination is putting its significance into perspective, particularly due to the new rules package that will mark the first time teams experience the new aerodynamic and horsepower elements.

“It’s almost at the very top (of all-time tests), obviously, because this is our one chance to work on communication and the new package, and we have some new players in the shop too, engineering-wise,” Matt McCall, crew chief for Kurt Busch at Chip Ganassi Racing, told a media gathering earlier this week.

“We’ve got a lot of different stuff we need to communicate on, not just between me and Kurt, but also the team and Kurt,” McCall added. “So, it’s pretty high up there, for sure.”

Busch, who won the 2004 Cup championship, is looking forward to the test at his hometown track and to work on car-to-team on-track communication. Busch owns LVMS’ speed record of 196.328 mph (set in 2016), but given the new package’s horsepower limitations, it’s unlikely he’ll come close to that speed in the test.

“For me, it’s just to get behind the wheel and to feel the Chevrolet and feel the drivetrain and to go through a few setup changes,” Busch said. “I think the most important thing is radio communication and how we want to mock-up certain pit stop sequences for changes as we’re out on-track and just having that banter back and forth so when we roll into Daytona, we’re best prepared.

“That’s a big reason why Chip Ganassi Racing is having the No. 1 car go do this test is to work the bugs out of it and just work those sequences into how we’re going to go attack things in Daytona.”

Las Vegas Motor Speedway officials are also touting the significance of the test on Thursday and Friday, issuing a media release with this headline: “Elite drivers ready for one of the most important tests in NASCAR history.”

The data teams collect from the test will go a long way towards adapting early in the season to 1.5-mile tracks such as Atlanta Motor Speedway and LVMS, which host the second and third races of 2019 – Feb. 24 and March 3, respectively – after the season-opening Daytona 500 on Feb. 17.

In addition to Busch and McCall, the Las Vegas test will also be the first on-track interaction between several other driver/crew chief combinations including Jimmie Johnson and new crew chief Kevin Meendering, Chad Knaus and William Byron at Hendrick Motorsports and Ryan Newman and Scott Graves at Roush Fenway Racing.

The test will be open to fans with free admission. Also, NASCAR.com will be streaming parts of the test.

Here’s the list of drivers and teams that will be taking part in the Las Vegas test:

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
0 Landon Cassill, Starcom Racing, Chevrolet
1 Kurt Busch, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet
2 Brad Keselowski, Team Penske, Ford
3 Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet
6 Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford
13 Ty Dillon, Germain Racing, Chevrolet
14 Clint Bowyer, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford
18 Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota
21 Paul Menard, Wood Brothers Racing, Ford
43 Bubba Wallace, Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet
47 Ryan Preece, JTG Racing, Chevrolet
48 Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet
51 Cody Ware, Rick Ware Racing, Chevrolet
95 Matt DiBenedetto, Leavine Family Racing, Toyota
Chevrolet Wheel Force car Ross Chastain, Chevrolet Racing
Ford Wheel Force car David Ragan, Ford Motor Company
Toyota Wheel Force car Drew Herring, Toyota Racing Development

NASCAR Xfinity Series
8 Zane Smith, JR Motorsports, Chevrolet
9 Noah Gragson, JR Motorsports, Chevrolet
18 Riley Herbst, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota
98 Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford

Event schedule (all times Eastern Time):
Thursday, Jan. 31
11 a.m.–Practice begins; LVMS gates, grandstands and pit road (via infield tunnel) open to the public
2 p.m.–Drafting practice on track
3-4 p.m.–Driver’s lunch break, driver group interviews in media center
6 p.m.–Drafting practice on track
8 p.m.–Drafting practice on track
10 p.m.–Track secure

Friday, Feb. 1
11 a.m.–Practice begins; LVMS gates, grandstands and pit road (via infield tunnel) open to the public
Noon –Drafting practice on track
2 p.m.–Drafting practice on track
3 p.m. –Track secure

Riley Herbst to compete part-time in Xfinity for Joe Gibbs Racing

By Daniel McFadinJan 30, 2019, 12:39 PM EST
Riley Herbst will compete part-time for Joe Gibbs Racing in the Xfinity Series and the ARCA Racing Series this season, the team announced Wednesday.

Herbst, who turns 20 on Feb. 24, will be sponsored by Monster Energy in both series along with Advance Auto Parts and ORCA Coolers.

JGR had previously been sponsored by NOS Energy.

The Las Vegas native made his Xfinity debut in the June 2018 race at Iowa Speedway and finished sixth.

Herbst will make his first of eight Xfinity starts this season on April 12 at Richmond.

He will split time in the No. 18 Toyota with Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin and Jeffrey Earnhardt.

The team will be led by crew chief Ben Beshore, who previously served as a race engineer for JGR’s Cup program.

In ARCA, Herbst will share the No. 18 Toyota with Ty Gibbs, grandson of JGR owner Joe Gibbs. Herbst will make seven starts and Ty Gibbs will make 12 starts.

“To be a part of JGR the last few years has been a great opportunity for me and I’m excited to compete in both the Xfinity and ARCA series this year,” said Herbst in a press release. “The new Toyota Supra’s are pretty sweet and I can’t wait to get behind the wheel of one and take it around the track.

“We’ve got goals set for this year and it would be cool to get my first win this season and take the new Supra to victory lane. 2019 is going to be a fun year and I’m ready to get it started at Daytona in a few weeks.”

Herbst will be among the drivers taking part in this week’s two-day organizational test at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

NASCAR Speedweeks schedule at Daytona

By Daniel McFadinJan 30, 2019, 11:50 AM EST
NASCAR has released a tentative schedule for next month’s Speedweeks at Daytona International Speedway, which will culminate in the 61st Daytona 500 on Feb. 17.

Here’s the complete schedule for NASCAR Speedweeks, which is subject to change.

All times are Eastern.

Schedule has been updated with TV info.

Friday, Feb. 8

Noon – 7 p.m.  – Cup garage open

Saturday, Feb. 9

8 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Cup garage open

10:35 – 11:55 a.m. – Final Cup practice for Advance Auto Parts Clash (Fox Sports 1, Motor Racing Network)

1:05 – 1:55 p.m. – Daytona 500 qualifying practice (FS1, MRN)

3:05 – 3:55 p.m. – Final Daytona 500 qualifying practice (FS1, MRN)

6:30 p.m. – Random drawing for Clash starting position/pit position

Sunday, Feb. 10

7 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Cup garage open

10 a.m. – Cup driver-crew chief meeting

12:10 p.m. – Daytona 500 qualifying; impound/single car/two rounds (Fox, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

2:30 p.m. – Clash Driver introductions

3 p.m. – Advance Auto Parts Clash; 75 laps/187.5 miles (Fox Sports 1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Monday, Feb. 11

No track activity

Tuesday, Feb. 12

No track activity

Wednesday, Feb. 13

7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Daytona 500 media day

Noon – 5 p.m. – Truck Series garage open

Thursday, Feb. 14

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

11:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. – Truck Series garage open

2:35 – 3:25 p.m. – Truck Series practice (Fox Sports 2)

3:30 – 11 p.m. – Cup garage open

4:30 – 5:25 p.m. – Final Truck practice (FS2)

5:15 p.m. – Cup driver-crew chief meeting

6:20 p.m. – Cup driver introductions

7 p.m. – Daytona 500 qualifying race No. 1; 60 laps/150 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

8:45 p.m. – Daytona 500 qualifying race No. 2; 60 laps/150 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

 

Friday, Feb. 15

9 a.m. – 6 p.m. – Cup garage open

9:30 a.m. – Truck garage opens

10:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

12:05 – 12:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (FS1)

1:05 – 1:55 p.m. – Cup practice (FS1, MRN)

2:05 – 2:55 – Final Xfinity practice (FS1)

3:05 – 3:55 – Cup practice (FS1, MRN)

4:40 p.m. – Truck Series qualifying; Single truck/two rounds (FS1)

6:15 p.m. – Truck driver-crew chief meeting

7 p.m. – Truck driver introductions

7:30 p.m. – Truck Series NextEra Energy 250; 100 laps/250 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, Feb. 16

8 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

9:40 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying; single car/two rounds (FS1)

10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

11:30 a.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting

12:05 – 12:55 p.m. – Final Cup practice (FS1)

2 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

2:30 p.m. – Xfinity NASCAR Racing Experience 300; 120 laps/300 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, Feb. 17

8 a.m. – Cup garage opens

12:30 p.m. – Driver crew chief meeting

1:45 p.m. – Driver introductions

2:30 p.m. – 61st Daytona 500; 200 laps/500 miles (Fox, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Gander RV to sponsor Daytona 500 qualifying races

By Daniel McFadinJan 30, 2019, 10:35 AM EST
The Daytona 500 duel qualifying races will be sponsored by Gander RV, Daytona International Speedway announced Wednesday.

Gander replaces Can-Am as the event’s sponsor.

The Gander RV Duel At Daytona, two 150-mile races, is scheduled for Feb. 14 and will set the final field for the Feb. 17 Daytona 500.

Gander RV, the official RV & outdoor company of NASCAR, is owned by Marcus Lemonis, CEO of Camping World Holdings, which has been the entitlement sponsor of the Truck Series since 2009.

“We are excited to be part of these fun and exciting races that set the stage for the Daytona 500,” Lemonis said in a press release. “Both Gander RV and NASCAR brands touch outdoor fans across the country, so the partnership is a perfect fit and we are counting the days till the racing season begins.”

As part of the agreement, Gander RV, Camping World and Good Sam will host consumer RV shows over multiple years at the DIS facilities, as well as an RV Rally in 2020.

