SMI executive discusses 2020 schedule, racing at Nashville

By Dustin LongJan 29, 2019, 9:30 AM EST
Marcus Smith, chief executive officer of Speedway Motorsports Inc., says many changes have been discussed for the 2020 NASCAR schedule and that he’s optimistic to have a NASCAR national series race in the future at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway.

The 2020 season marks the final year in the five-year sanctioning agreements between NASCAR and tracks. NASCAR President Steve Phelps has said that “everything is in play” when examining the Cup schedule.

“I think there are all sorts of ideas, and you always like to think about different ideas and not be constrained by the box you’re in, think creativity,” Smith said of discussions about the 2020 Cup schedule. “The thing I think will be encouraging for race fans out there is that everybody involved wants to do something that is fantastic for racing. Wherever we end up will be something that is great for racing and NASCAR and race fans.”

Smith did not reveal any specific ideas being discussed.

Smith also is looking to bring a NASCAR national series race to Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway.

Speedway Motorsports and Formosa Productions are exploring a joint effort to bring major motorsports to the Nashville track. Formosa Productions has a multi-year contract with the Metro Nashville Board of Fair Commissioners to promote and manage the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. Cup last raced in Nashville in 1984.

“We’re continuing to speak to leaders in the city, to work towards the goal of being able to bring racing, NASCAR back to Nashville,” Smith said. “It’s fairly complicated, lots of people involved, lots of different parties involved. It’s a goal of ours, and I think it would be fantastic for the sport.”

Smith said that based on “construction and everything” 2021 “would probably be the soonest” the track could host a NASCAR national series event if deals can be made.

The key would be upgrading the track to NASCAR standards.

“We have a really good idea of what it would take to get it NASCAR ready,” Smith said. “There’s a wide range of what you could do. There’s a minimal level and there’s our level, so I think there’s tremendous potential for that facility. It’s a legendary facility in the world of racing, Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, and it also serves as the location for the state fair, for regular community activities. My vision would be something that would serve all those purposes for the next 50 years.”

During the Nashville Board of Fair Commissioners meeting earlier this month, Councilman Robert Swope told the Board: “Since Nashville lost its Cup races in 1984, this is the first opportunity for a major vision for the future of our track. I encourage the Fair Board, Mayor (David) Briley and all stakeholders to seize this opportunity.”

Austin Cindric ready for consistency in sophomore Xfinity season

By Daniel McFadinJan 29, 2019, 11:30 AM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The landscape for Austin Cindric in 2019 is much different than what he faced last season as a rookie in the Xfinity Series.

Quite simply, it’ll be a less chaotic atmosphere for the 20-year-old who will drive Team Penske’s No. 22 Ford full-time in Xfinity.

“Continuity is important,” Cindric told NBC Sports Monday during a media event at Charlotte Motor Speedway. “Having the one team the entire year is a crucial point for me, having to have that continuity, not only on the track but off the track on the sponsorship side. I feel very lucky to have that kind of opportunity.”

2018 saw Cindric split time between Team Penske and Roush Fenway Racing, driving the No. 22 and No. 12 for Penske and sharing Roush’s No. 60 with two other drivers.

“You’d show up at the race track just knowing all your stuff is stored, (that) you’d fit in the car,” Cindric said. “You have somewhat of a practice plan. A lot of time it was busy work throughout the week to make sure you’re prepared enough to get in and go.

“Having 12 different primary sponsors throughout the year, racing with three different teams, five different crew chiefs. It’s still a great position to be in during a full season, but obviously best case scenario is what I got on the slate this year.”

Cindric finished 10th in the standings in a season where he earned seven top fives and 13 top 10s – all with Penske – and experienced seven DNFs.

Now he’s preparing for a full slate in the No. 22 with crew chief Brian Wilson. Wilson was on the No. 22 last year and also worked with Cindric for one ARCA Racing Series race in 2017.

Together, they will be Penske’s first full-time Xfinity effort since Sam Hornish Jr. and Greg Erwin in 2013.

“Brian and I have a really good relationship,” Cindric said. “I think we both understand each other really well. So to be able to apply that in the full-scale is going to be really important. I feel very comfortable working together. Both of us have confidence in what we’re both capable of. Now it’s time to go apply it.”

Where does Cindric see himself needing to focus on more this year?

“Part of it is learning the cars, but also what to focus on in practice to make our lives a lot easier in the race, give ourselves an adjustable package,” Cindric said. “Racing wise it’s definitely a step up. It’s a step closer to the Cup level … the driver caliber is definitely a step higher. To learn from guys like that and apply it to my own driving is pretty important.”

In addition to the limited presence of Cup drivers, Cindric’s sophomore effort in Xfinity will come against a formidable field of series regulars.

“You look at guys like Justin Allgaier, who has been around this for a long time and obviously he had probably a career year last year, and guys like Christopher Bell and Cole Custer coming in for a (second and third year respectively),” Cindric said. “Then you have obviously (defending champion) Tyler Reddick.

“It’s an amazing pointy end of the field. The pointy end is pretty wide. I’d like to hope we’re a part of that.”

Chase Elliott looks to build upon last season’s success in 2019

By Jerry BonkowskiJan 29, 2019, 8:00 AM EST
There’s no question 2018, his third full season in the Cup Series, was a breakthrough year for Chase Elliott.

The son of NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott not only won his first career Cup race (Watkins Glen), he followed that up with two more wins at Dover and Kansas. Even with those wins, Elliott finished sixth in 2018, as compared to finishing a career-best fifth – yet winless season – in 2017.

Still, as he approaches the 2019 Cup season, the driver of Hendrick Motorsports’ No. 9 Chevrolet  is ready to build upon last season’s performance.

“It’s kind of a fresh start in a lot of ways,” Elliott said. “I think definitely there was nothing negative about the wins and things.

“I obviously wish we could have finished a little stronger those last handful (of late season races), but it’s hard to piggyback off of a win and the month of, what was it, September (or) October and then continue that in the end of February. But we’ll try our best and try to get rolling.”

Even with his racing pedigree and lineage, Elliott admits he struggled at times in his first two full-time Cup seasons in 2016 and 2017.

“The first two, I had some ups and downs, (with) obviously last year being the best of the three,” Elliott said. “It’s kind of hard to believe that this will be year four. It’s gone by really fast.”

Elliott — who won his first NASCAR Most Popular Driver Award after last season — is also entering his fourth Cup season with crew chief Alan Gustafson.

I have a lot of confidence in him, and (it’s) nice to feel from his end it’s mutual,” Elliott said of Gustafson. “I think that goes a long way.

“But our relationship really has been pretty simple. As I’ve told a lot of people, I kind of let him do his thing and he lets me do mine, and we really just go about our business that way. Our friendship has grown, I think, over the past couple years.

“We’re by no means best friends. I think he would tell you the same thing. But we work well together, and I think that we enjoy the competition aspect at a similar pace. And, he and I, I feel like, view a lot of things the same way from that aspect. And when you’re working with somebody and you’re in the roles that he and I are both in, I’m not real sure that there’s a much better fit or a better way to go about it.

We keep things very simple or as simple as we possibly can, and we believe in our process of how we prepare for races, and yeah, look forward to doing it some more with him this year.”

Charlotte Motor Speedway unveils logo celebrating 60th Coca-Cola 600

By Jerry BonkowskiJan 28, 2019, 8:04 PM EST
Charlotte Motor Speedway officials on Monday unveiled a patriotic logo to commemorate the 60th running of the Coca-Cola 600 on May 26.

“The Coca-Cola 600 has been one of NASCAR’s crown jewels since its first running 60 years ago,” Speedway Motorsports Inc. president/CEO Marcus Smith said in a media release. “Charlotte Motor Speedway takes great pride in being a trailblazer, and we’ve made a significant amount of history on Memorial Day weekend with the Coca-Cola 600.

“Coca-Cola has been a wonderful entitlement sponsor for 35 years, the longest such partnership in sports, and we look forward to our continued partnership entertaining fans and saluting the U.S. Armed Forces.

“This year’s race is going to be hotly contested with the new rules package, and unveiling our patriotic new logo only adds to the excitement. The Coca-Cola 600 is NASCAR’s toughest test of man and machine. We can’t wait to see its 60th running unfold.”

The logo was unveiled among several other events held at the race track Monday, including a roll-out of CMS’s 2019 schedule, which includes three major NASCAR race weekends, two NHRA national events and a pair of World of Outlaws race weekends.

Team Penske also had its drivers and teams there to take part in a pit crew competition.

Drivers gear up for important two-day test in Las Vegas

By Daniel McFadinJan 28, 2019, 6:30 PM EST
Las Vegas Motor Speedway will host a major two-day organizational test for Cup and Xfinity Series teams starting Thursday.

The test is significant because it will be the largest collection of teams to test the Cup Series’ 2019 rules package at the same time.

“We don’t know what we don’t know,” said Brad Keselowski, who will take part in the test, on how the new package will be on track. “You’ll figure it out.”

There will be 21 drivers involved, including 16 Cup drivers and two full-time Xfinity drivers, Noah Gragson and Chase Briscoe. Ross Chastain, David Ragan and Drew Herring each will drive manufacture wheel force cars. Xfinity drivers Zane Smith and Riley Herbst will also be present.

The test, which is open to the public, will be from 11 a.m.- 10 p.m. ET Thursday and from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. ET Friday.

On Thursday, the first of three drafting practice sessions will begin at 2 p.m ET. The other two drafting practice sessions are scheduled for 6 and 8 p.m. ET.

Friday will feature two drafting practice sessions at Noon and 2 p.m. ET.

Here’s who is involved in the test.

