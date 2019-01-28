NASCAR unveils Sports Betting Policy

NASCAR’s new Sports Betting Policy prohibits team owners, drivers, crew members and series officials from gambling on NASCAR and lists minimum penalties that could include indefinite suspension or termination and/or a fine of $150,000-$200,000.

NASCAR unveiled the policy Monday. The policy was put together with Sportrader Integrity Services. NASCAR has had to react, along with other sports leagues, after the Supreme Court in May allowed states to decide if they will allow sports betting. In October, Dover International Speedway became the first track that hosts NASCAR to introduce at-track betting.

The Sports Betting Policy notes that “All NASCAR members have an obligation to protect the integrity of the sport. Gambling on NASCAR Events by Members can post a series threat to the integrity of NASCAR, its stakeholders, and the industry as a whole. The integrity of NASCAR Competition remains our greatest asset.”

NASCAR’s Sports Betting Policy also prohibits team owners, drivers, crew members and series officials from disclosing confidential information for the purposes of enabling or facilitating gambling activity related in any way to NASCAR events or off-track actions.

The policy also states that NASCAR members are to report “without undue delay” any attempted, requested witnessed or observed legal or illegal gambling activity non-compliant involvement relating to an event which NASCAR is involved or “that in the judgment of NASCAR could represent the potential for a conflict of interest, unsportsmanlike conduct, or other action(s) detrimental to stock car auto racing or NASCAR.”

NASCAR’s policy states that NASCAR members are permitted to take part in fantasy games relating to any event in which NASCAR is involved but shall not accept prizes with a value in excess of $250 in any such fantasy games.

If someone is found to violated the Sports Betting Policy, they will receive a letter detailing the terms for consideration of reinstatement. A designated program administrator will facilitate an evaluation and coordinate it with the appropriate professional to create a reinstatement plan. When a NASCAR member has completed the requirements set forth in that, they are eligible for reconsideration of reinstatement of a NASCAR license.

Below is the section for the NASCAR Rule Book that details betting on a NASCAR event.