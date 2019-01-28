Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Brennan Poole returns to full-time NASCAR competition in Truck Series

By Daniel McFadinJan 28, 2019, 3:00 PM EST
Brennan Poole will be back in a full-time NASCAR ride in 2019 racing for On Point Motorsports in the Gander Outdoors Truck Series, the team announced Monday.

Poole, who competed for Chip Ganassi Racing in the Xfinity Series from 2015-17, will drive the No. 30 Toyota.

“I am extremely excited about driving for On Point Motorsports this season,” Poole said in a press release. “From the very first moment I set foot in the On Point Motorsports facility, I continue to be so impressed with what the team has put together for the 2019 season. We have a great opportunity to surprise a lot of people and we are ready to go racing.”

The 27-year-old driver made two Truck Series starts last year with NextGen Motorsports in the playoff races at Texas Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway. He also served as a test driver for GMS Racing in the Xfinity Series in May when Spencer Gallagher was serving a suspension.

Last June, Poole also served as a relief driver for Natalie Decker in an ARCA Racing Series race at Pocono Raceway. Poole finished eighth.

That month, Poole also filed a lawsuit against CGR and Spire Sports and Entertainment for breach of contract in a North Carolina court. He also sued Spire for breach of fiduciary duty and professional negligence. Both parties denied any wrong doing.

Poole’s new home, On Point Motorsports, made five Truck Series starts last year with Scott Lagasse, Jr., Jeb Burton and Austin Theriault.

“We have put a tremendous amount of sweat and tears into the development of On Point Motorsports and the results show when a driver of the caliber of Brennan Poole is excited about being a part of this,” said team manager Steven Lane in a press release. “We have worked very hard as an organization to build this program and we are very excited to welcome a driver with the talents of Brennan to our team. We definitely have some exciting times ahead for all of us.”

Kyle Busch set for five Truck Series starts this season

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJan 28, 2019, 3:59 PM EST
Kyle Busch Motorsports has announced the five Gander Outdoors Truck Series races that owner Kyle Busch is scheduled to compete in this season.

Busch will drive the No. 51 Toyota at Atlanta Motor Speedway (Feb. 23), Las Vegas Motor Speedway (March 1), Martinsville Speedway (March 23), Texas Motor Speedway (March 29) and Charlotte Motor Speedway (May 17).

Busch’s start at Martinsville will be his first Truck start there since 2016 and his second since 2011.

Busch, who is tied for the most carrer Truck Series wins with Ron Hornaday, Jr. with 51 victories, will be sponsored by Textron Aviation and its Cessna and Beechcraft brands.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver won twice last year in his five Truck starts, which is the maximum amount of starts a Cup driver with more than five years of experience can make in the Truck Series each year.

“The Truck Series is always a lot of fun for me as a driver,” Busch said in a press release. “As an owner, it gives me the opportunity to work alongside the young drivers that we have at KBM to get a better understanding of what they are experiencing.

“From year-to-year, rule changes affect the handling of the trucks. By continuing to be an active driver in the Truck Series I’m able to provide better feedback to our young drivers not only on the weekends I’m racing, but on the weekends when I’m coaching from atop the pit box as well.”

KBM’s full-time Truck Series drivers will be Todd Gilliland and Harrison Burton.

Richard Petty’s grandson, Thad Moffitt, to make Daytona debut in ARCA season opener

Richard Petty Motorsports
By Jerry BonkowskiJan 28, 2019, 10:56 AM EST
Thad Moffitt, the 18-year-old grandson of NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty, will make his Daytona International Speedway debut in the ARCA Racing Series season-opening race on February 9.

Moffitt, who has eight previous ARCA starts over the last two seasons, will compete in the Lucas Oil 200 Driven By General Tire. He’ll pilot the No. 46 Performance Plus Motor Oil Chevrolet in a car prepared by Empire Racing Group (ERG).

Thad Moffitt

Moffitt’s first start at Daytona will also mark the 40th anniversary of uncle and NBC Sports NASCAR analyst Kyle Petty’s ARCA debut at Daytona (his first stock car race start), which ended with a victory.

“This is Daytona, and it means so much to my family,” Moffitt said in a media release. “Testing last year just gave me that desire to race here. I know what Uncle Kyle did in his first ARCA start here – he won the race.

“It would be amazing to accomplish that same feat 40 years later. We had a good test session and I have more experience in the draft, too. I’m ready to go and look forward to that green flag coming down.”

Moffitt recently took part in an ARCA test at Daytona in preparation for his first start at the legendary track where his grandfather earned 10 wins in 74 career starts, including capturing the Daytona 500 seven times. Moffitt also went through last year’s preseason ARCA test at Daytona, but was too young to compete in the race.

“Growing up, I went to Daytona every February and July,” Moffitt said. “I loved watching the ’43’ race and watching Uncle Kyle. It’s cool to finally have my turn. Daytona is a big part of our family history. It started with my great grandfather, Lee, and has been passed down. It feels like a rite of passage to race at Daytona. I’m ready to start our race season in February.”

Moffitt’s best ARCA finish to date has been 10th at Toledo last season. He will make select starts in the No. 46 through the course of the series’ 20-race season.

Jeff Gordon would be ‘truly honored’ to take on ownership of Hendrick Motorsports

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJan 27, 2019, 7:34 PM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At some point, Jeff Gordon could be introduced as the owner of Hendrick Motorsports.

If that moment comes, the four-time Cup champion said he would be “truly honored” to take the reign from the team’s founder, Rick Hendrick.

Gordon, who is a minority owner of the team he drove full-time for from 1993-2015, addressed his potential future Sunday before his induction into the National Motorsports Press Association Hall of Fame and his induction into the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Friday (8 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Hendrick himself made waves in December when he indicated Gordon could take over for him.

“That’s the way we’re going. Whenever I finally step away, it’ll be Jeff Gordon in my place,” Hendrick was quoted as saying in an Autoweek feature. The story focused on how Cup teams are planning for the future with aging owners.

Hendrick, who has owned Hendrick Motorsports since 1984, turns 70 in July. Gordon, 47, has been an analyst for Fox Sports since 2016 and recently signed a multi-year extension with the network.

Gordon said he and Hendrick have been talking about his potential future since three years before he retired.

“I went to Rick and told him what I wanted to do and felt like it was the right time,” Gordon said. “I felt like things were starting to line up with Chase Elliott. So those things were playing out well timing-wise for me and I thought for Hendrick. Because I have so much respect for the organization, being not just an equity owner but what they’ve done for me, what that organization did for my career, I feel like I owe that back to them to be respectful and to try and give all that I can back to it to continue to see it be successful even when I stepped away.”

At the time of their conversation, Gordon didn’t think Hendrick was ready to step aside and they agreed going into TV would be good branding for Gordon and HMS.

Their conversations have continued through his first three seasons with Fox, a job Gordon said “suits me well.”

“I just told him, ‘Rick, I’m really liking TV. And I don’t think you’re quite ready and I don’t know if I’m quite ready to move into that role, so I’m probably going to sign an extension or new contract with Fox to keep doing that,'” Gordon said. “So of course I told him that and then he went and put that out in there in the media.”

Gordon doesn’t know exactly what will come of his ownership talks with Hendrick, but that “I can see in the future that interesting me a lot,” Gordon said.

Gordon also advocates for more teams having former drivers with business savvy in leadership roles.

“We need more guys like Tony (Stewart), like myself, others who are racers that get the business side of it,” Gordon said. “They see the business side of it and have somebody, a mentor like a Rick Hendrick, like a Jack Roush or a Roger Penske or whoever it may be to be able to form who that person can be to take over that role.”

Gordon said the “greatest news” coming out of the ownership speculation is that Hendrick “doesn’t want to see the destiny of Hendrick end any time soon.

“If that day ever comes, I would be truly honored even though I don’t think I can do the job that he’s done.”

Should he one day take up Hendrick’s mantle, Gordon noted that he’d finally have to work for a living.

“That would be the first time other than when my parents made me sweep floors and run the machine shop … when I was a kid during summers that I actually had a real job,” Gordon said. “‘Cause running a race team or being in that role in a race team, that is a real job.”

Snowball Derby change has Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott disagreeing

Getty Images
By Dustin LongJan 27, 2019, 4:41 PM EST
4 Comments

Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott exchanged differences of opinion Sunday on social media to a rule change the Snowball Derby will have this season.

The 52nd Annual Snowball Derby, which is hosted by Five Flags Speedway, will go with a controlled caution format in an effort to save teams money, according to a report by Speed51.com.

That means drivers pitting will not lose positions to other cars that pit during the same caution. It also means that no car may lose a lap while pitting under caution. The result is that there isn’t as great of a need to hire a specialized pit crew for the Super Late Model showcase event.

Tim Bryant, promoter of the Snowball Derby and Five Flags Speedway, told Speed51.com that the move was made to save teams money.

“We know that the Snowball Derby is a costly event for the teams to participate in,” Bryant told Speed51.com.  We are in constant search of ways to make it less expensive for competitors. … The importance of length of time on pit road has gone to the extreme. The cost of a high-paid pit crew was never intended for this level of racing.”

The decision was discussed on social media and included Kyle Busch, who won the event in 2009 and 2017 as a driver and had Noah Gragson win in 2018 with Kyle Busch Motorsports, and Chase Elliott, who won the Snowball Derby in 2011 and ’15. Elliott also won the 2013 Snowball Derby but was disqualified after his car failed post-race inspection.

Busch didn’t like the decision by Snowball Derby officials to do away with live pit stops. His comments led Elliott, Corey LaJoie, crew chief Chris Gabehart and Andy Houston, spotter for Austin Dillon, to join the discussion.