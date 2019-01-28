Brennan Poole returns to full-time NASCAR competition in Truck Series

Brennan Poole will be back in a full-time NASCAR ride in 2019 racing for On Point Motorsports in the Gander Outdoors Truck Series, the team announced Monday.
Poole, who competed for Chip Ganassi Racing in the Xfinity Series from 2015-17, will drive the No. 30 Toyota.
“I am extremely excited about driving for On Point Motorsports this season,” Poole said in a press release. “From the very first moment I set foot in the On Point Motorsports facility, I continue to be so impressed with what the team has put together for the 2019 season. We have a great opportunity to surprise a lot of people and we are ready to go racing.”
The 27-year-old driver made two Truck Series starts last year with NextGen Motorsports in the playoff races at Texas Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway. He also served as a test driver for GMS Racing in the Xfinity Series in May when Spencer Gallagher was serving a suspension.
Last June, Poole also served as a relief driver for Natalie Decker in an ARCA Racing Series race at Pocono Raceway. Poole finished eighth.
That month, Poole also filed a lawsuit against CGR and Spire Sports and Entertainment for breach of contract in a North Carolina court. He also sued Spire for breach of fiduciary duty and professional negligence. Both parties denied any wrong doing.
Poole’s new home, On Point Motorsports, made five Truck Series starts last year with Scott Lagasse, Jr., Jeb Burton and Austin Theriault.
“We have put a tremendous amount of sweat and tears into the development of On Point Motorsports and the results show when a driver of the caliber of Brennan Poole is excited about being a part of this,” said team manager Steven Lane in a press release. “We have worked very hard as an organization to build this program and we are very excited to welcome a driver with the talents of Brennan to our team. We definitely have some exciting times ahead for all of us.”