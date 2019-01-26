Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Richard Childress Racing

Updated: 2019 Cup Series paint schemes

By Daniel McFadinJan 26, 2019, 9:00 AM EST
We’re less than a month away from the Daytona 500 on Feb. 17.

That means teams are slowly starting to reveal the cars Cup Series drivers will race throughout the season.

This collection has been updated with schemes from Stewart-Haas Racing, Richard Childress Racing, JTG Daugherty Racing, Chip Ganassi Racing and Leavine Family Racing.

Here’s a look at paint schemes that have been confirmed so far. This post will continue to be updated.

No. 00 – Landon Cassill

No. 1 – Kurt Busch

Gear Wrench Instagram

 

No. 3 – Austin Dillon

Dillon’s Daytona 500 car celebrating Richard Childress Racing’s 50th anniversary.

(Richard Childress Racing/HHP/Harold Hinson)
(Richard Childress Racing/HHP/Harold Hinson)
(Richard Childress Racing/HHP/Harold Hinson)
(Richard Childress Racing/HHP/Harold Hinson)

No. 4 – Kevin Harvick

 

Stewart-Haas Racing

Hunt Brothers Pizza Twitter

No. 6 – Ryan Newman

Roush Fenway Racing

No. 8 – Daniel Hemric

The car Hemric will race in the Daytona 500 honoring Richard Childress Racing’s 50th anniversary.

RCR
RCR
RCR

No. 9 – Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

No. 10 – Aric Almirola

 

No. 14 – Clint Bowyer

Stewart-Haas Racing
Stewart Haas Racing
Stewart-Haas Racing

 

No. 17 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

 

Roush Fenway Racing

 

Sunny D Racing

No. 18 – Kyle Busch

Lionel Racing

No. 19 – Martin Truex Jr. 

Martin Truex Jr. Twitter

No. 24 – William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports
Hendrick Motorsports
Hendrick Motorsports

No. 32 – Corey LaJoie

Go Fas Racing

No. 37 – Chris Buescher

Buescher’s Daytona 500 car

Photo: Dustin Long

Buescher’s car will feature seven different monthly themes throughout the season to spotlight different brands sold at Kroger

March

April

May

June and July

Back-to-School

Fall

No. 40 – Jamie McMurray

McMurray is scheduled to make one start so far in 2019 as part of a partnership with Chip Ganassi Racing and Spire Motorsports.

No. 41 Daniel Suarez

No. 42 – Kyle Larson

Chip Ganassi Racing

No. 43 – Bubba Wallace

Plan B Sales

No. 47 – Ryan Preece

JTG DAUGHERTY RACING

No. 48 – Jimmie Johnson

Hendrick Motorsports

No. 88 – Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

 

Hendrick Motorsports
Hendrick Motorsports

No. 95 – Matt DiBenedetto

 

Leavine Family Racing
Matt DiBenedetto Twitter

How the No. 8 wound up at JR Motorsports

JR Motorsports
By Daniel McFadinJan 25, 2019, 5:46 PM EST
While some may have been surprised by JR Motorsports’ announcement Friday that it was changing one of its car numbers to the No. 8 in 2019, the move was sort of telegraphed by Dale Earnhardt Jr. three months ago.

How?

Twitter of course.

On Oct. 31, Earnhardt responded to a fan asking what Xfinity Series race he was planning to compete in this year.

He answered by saying he was “working toward” the Aug. 31 race at Darlington Raceway.

Minutes later he posted a graphic of concept art for a No. 8 car with a throwback paint scheme.

A couple of hours later, Earnhardt responded to a group of fans who had observed that JR Motorsports didn’t own the rights to the No. 8 in the Xfinity Series. Instead, they belonged to BJ McLeod Motorsports.

Then late Friday afternoon, not long after the news regarding the No. 8 was made official, Earnhardt posted a short video on Twitter explaining how the teams made the switch.

It was the result of Earnhardt’s desire to run the No. 8 at Darlington and NASCAR not allowing teams to swap numbers for one-off races.

“So we talked to BJ and asked if he’d be willing to give us the No. 8 for the whole season,” Earnhardt said. “He was nice enough to do it.”

The agreement is a recent one. BJ McLeod Motorsports announced it was expanding to three cars on Jan. 10, and listed the No. 8 as one of its cars with Matt Mills driving it.

BJ McLeod Motorsports will announce its new number next week.

This isn’t the first time Earnhardt has fielded the No. 8 in Xfinity. He fielded Martin Truex Jr. for consecutive series titles in 2004-05 with the No. 8 when he owned Chance 2 Motorsports.

 

Friends, family honor J.D. Gibbs at memorial service

Getty Images
By Dustin LongJan 25, 2019, 4:10 PM EST
DAVIDSON, North Carolina — Melissa Gibbs stood before 1,200 people who came to celebrate the life of her husband, J.D. Gibbs, and focused on her four sons sitting in the front row.

Looking at Jackson, Miller, Jason and Taylor, she told them: “Nothing you achieve in life will impress me more than the way you cared for your dad. Even in his decline and in his passing, dad was still teaching you guys, long past the point he had anything to give. His life was shaping yours. You are men of character and make me incredibly proud.”

She paused, her voice softening with those final words.

Family and faith were pillars of J.D. Gibbs’ life and they were shared throughout an emotional service Friday that was held in a college basketball arena and attended by former Washington Redskins and those who worked with and competed against Gibbs’ teams in NASCAR.

Gibbs, co-founder and co-chairman of Joe Gibbs Racing, died Jan. 11 from complications following a long battle with a degenerative neurological disease. He was 49.

Tears and laughter punctuated the service, which lasted close to 90 minutes.

Sniffles interrupted Joe Gibbs’ prayer as he spoke of his son. Jackson read entries of his dad’s journal through tears.

Then, there were the stories of J.D. Gibbs’ goofiness. Long-time friend Moose Valliere recalled the wild times he and J.D. had as kids – they’d stay up late, play video games, and make an occasional crank call.

“Clean ones,” Valliere quickly noted to laughs, while looking at J.D.’s parents, Joe and Pat Gibbs. 

“That was raising cain for J.D.,” Valliere said. “But we had a blast.”

Valliere also shared how Gibbs influenced his life and helped him with his faith from saying a prayer before every meal to “walk the walk” and value “Godly friendship.”

Melissa Gibbs

Melissa also used the service to remind those of the power of faith.

“You are here because his life mattered to you in someway,” Melissa told the crowd at Davidson College’s Belk Arena. “And I am standing before you to make sure his death does as well.

“I don’t intend to waste a bit of his suffering. It had meaning and value. Not that I wouldn’t take a time machine and a miracle cure to get back. But he’s gone and his struggle is over. Better than that, he is with God.”

Dave Alpern, president of Joe Gibbs Racing, also shared how his faith had been shaped by his long-time close friend, along with all the fun times they had together through the years. 

He ended his time on the stage by addressing J.D. Gibbs’ four sons.

“You’re dad’s nickname was ‘Son of’ “ Alpern said, noting J.D. Gibbs was the son of a Hall of Fame NFL coach. “Today, we pass the title of ‘Son of’ to you. Consider it a great honor to be considered the son of J.D. Gibbs.”

 and on Facebook

JR Motorsports announces new car number, driver assignments

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJan 25, 2019, 2:35 PM EST
JR Motorsports on Friday used the announcement of a car number change to reveal its driver lineup for a new No. 8 car in the Xfinity Series.

What was the No. 9 team in 2018 will become the No. 8 team in 2019 with an assortment of drivers including Zane Smith, Jeb Burton, Ryan Truex, Spencer Gallagher and Ryan Preece.

Noah Gragson, the rookie who was originally announced to take over the No. 1 Chevrolet, will now drive the No. 9.

Meanwhile, Michael Annett, who has driven the No. 5 since he joined JRM in 2017, will now drive the No. 1.

The No. 1 has history with the Annett family, as sprint-car racing legend Sammy Swindell drove it in a car owned by Michael’s father, Harrold Annett.

Only the car numbers are changing on Gragson’s and Annett’s cars. The previously announced crew chief and roster lineups will remain the same.

Justin Allgaier will continue to drive the No. 7.

The No. 8 has a long history in the Earnhardt family, with team co-owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. driving it in the Cup Series from 1999 – 2007. His grandfather, Ralph Earnhardt, also drove it, as well as Junior’s father, Dale Earnhardt.

“Everybody remembers the number on the side of the car,” Earnhardt Jr. said in a press release. “The No. 8 is very special to me and to JR Nation. There’s a lot of history with the No. 8 in my family and in NASCAR. It’s time to write some new stories and continue to add to the number’s rich heritage.”

Taylor Moyer has been named the crew chief of the No. 8. Moyer, 31, joins JRM after serving as an engineer for Hendrick Motorsports on the cars driven by Kasey Kahne and William Byron.

Gallagher will race for JRM after stepping away from full-time race at the end of 2018 to move into a leadership role at GMS Racing. 

Preece drove for Joe Gibbs Racing part-time the last two seasons and will drive for JTG Daugherty Racing full-time in the Cup Series this season.

Smith, a member of NASCAR Next, is making his debut in the Xfinity Series this year.

Truex, the brother of Cup driver Martin Truex Jr., joins JRM after competing full-time for Kaulig Racing in the Xfinity Series in 2018. Truex Jr. won two Xfinity championships for Earnhardt while driving the No. 8 in 2004-05.

Burton, the son of former Cup driver Ward Burton, made three Xfinity starts for Richard Childress Racing last year.

Here’s when each driver will race the No. 8 this season. This makes up only 24 of the season’s 33 races.

Gallagher – Daytona International Speedway (Feb. 16), Talladega Superspeedway (April 27) and the return event at Daytona (July 5).

Preece – Atlanta Motor Speedway (Feb. 23), Auto Club Speedway (March 16), Pocono Raceway (June 1) and Watkins Glen International (Aug. 3)

Smith – Las Vegas Motor Speedway (March 2), Bristol Motor Speedway (April 6), both Richmond Raceway events (April 12 and Sept. 20), Dover International Speedway (May 4 and Oct. 5) and Iowa Speedway (June 16 and July 27)

Truex – ISM Raceway (March 9), Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Sept. 14), Charlotte Motor Speedway (Sept. 28) and Kansas Speedway (Oct. 19)

Burton – Texas Motor Speedway (March 30 and Nov. 2), Charlotte Motor Speedway (May 25), Chicagoland Speedway (June 29) and Homestead-Miami Speedway (Nov. 16)

Cody Ware entered in Daytona 500, has RFID Solutions as associate sponsor

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJan 25, 2019, 10:42 AM EST
Cody Ware is set to compete in the Daytona 500 for Rick Ware Racing and will have RFID Solutions as an associate sponsor for the 2019 season.

Ware, who has nine Cup starts since 2017, will drive RWR’s No. 51 Chevrolet. The Daytona 500 will be his second Cup start on a superspeedway and his first at Daytona.

RFID Solutions, Inc., is a Florida based company that provides RAIN RFID systems to the global RFID market.

“I am excited to be partnering with RFID Solutions, Inc. for the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season,” Ware said in a press release. “(RFID Solutions President) James (Snyder) and his team have been great to work with, and I look forward to expanding our partnership in 2019 and beyond.”

RWR will field two full-time cars this season after it purchased a charter from Front Row Motorsports. In addition to the No. 51, it will also field the No. 52.

The team also has acquired cars from Leavine Family Racing and FRM.

 and on Facebook