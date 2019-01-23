Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Craig Jones/Getty Images

Podcast: The Earnhardts race the Rolex 24 … recalling one of the last rides for ‘The Intimidator’

By Nate RyanJan 23, 2019, 5:30 PM EST
Leave a comment

Their first spins around Sebring International Raceway in sports cars were a little too literal for Dale Earnhardt and Dale Earnhardt Jr.

There were some lucrative silver linings from a crash course in learning how to race a Corvette, though.

In preparing for the 2001 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona, the Earnhardts went to Sebring to learn the nuances of driving a GT car, which have more sophisticated cockpit technology and precision braking and handling than the stock cars of which they were accustomed.

Within his first 15 minutes on track, Earnhardt Jr. had crumpled the back end of the Corvette. Late in the day, his father joined him

ROLEX 24 COVERAGE: Full announcer lineup, NBCSN/NBC Sports App schedule

“We got a pile of parts sitting there from both of them crashing,” Corvette Racing program manager Doug Fehan said in a new episode of the NASCAR on NBC podcast (links below). “Dale says, ‘This isn’t really the way we wanted to start.’ I said, ‘I think it was inevitable. End of the day, I’m not sure it wasn’t a good way to start because you both have learned the limits of the car.”

Earnhardt told Fehan he still felt bad about the expense and trouble for the team. Fehan pointed at the pile of parts.

“Don’t worry, you and Junior are going to sign all those, and we’re going to sell them,” Fehan said. “We’re going to get the money back.”

The Earnhardts then grabbed Sharpies and headed to the scrap heap.

Beyond making the best of it with their autographs, Earnhardt Jr. said crashing early “probably was a good thing” in getting acclimated to the Corvettes.

“I’m the guy that everyone looks at and thinks, ‘Man, he’s probably the weakest link,’ ” Earnhardt Jr. said in the podcast. “So I put a ton of pressure on myself right out of the gate to be very fast.

“I mashed the gas, and it just spun out. It had so much power, you could just spin that thing out so easily just by touching the throttle pedal. I backed into a bridge abutment. I thought I had killed this race car.”

Dale Earnhardt makes a lap during the 2001 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona. (Jon Ferrey/Allsport)

Once the car was back in the garage, though, the Corvette team unzipped some large black bags and had the rear end replaced in about 20 minutes.

“‘OK, get back in!’” Earnhardt Jr. recalled the team saying. “I tore this thing to hell, and you’re going to fix it with new stuff and want me to get back in it! You’re not going to let me take a couple of hours to think about what I did, send someone else out there. ‘No! Get back in, you’ve got to learn!’

“I got back in and took a little better care of it the rest of the day.”

It was near the end of the session when his father lost control on a fresh set of tires, and Earnhardt Jr. believes he was partly responsible.

“Dad’s out there, I’m way faster than him,” Earnhardt Jr. said. “I’m like, ‘Dad, look at me, doing good!’ and he’s like, ‘It’s not important how fast we’re going. We ain’t even racing here. I don’t know what the big deal is.’ I’m like, ‘OK.’

“Well right at the end of the day, I think it was eating away at him a little bit. He wouldn’t admit it. It’s 5 o’clock. It’s time to stop. He’s like, ‘Put me some tires on this!’ One last run, he goes out and is running a lap by the flagstand to start his run. He nosed the car into the tire barrier head first in the last corner.

“I knew he was pushing as hard as he could to match or better my time. So there was some competition between us two that I think he would never admit to. Because I’d be like, not ‘I’m better than you,’ but ‘Look at what I’m doing! Isn’t this cool?’ He’d be like, ‘We don’t even race at Sebring. We race at Daytona! I don’t know why you’re pushing so hard, you’re going to tear it up.’ We had two completely different approaches.”

But there was much common ground for a duo that didn’t always spend much time together at the track. When Earnhardt Jr. was up and coming in Late Models, his father rarely attended his short-track races. They competed together for only one season together in Cup but on separate teams.

The Rolex 24 provided a unique opportunity to work together on a full-time basis.

“This is the closest I’ve ever been to him to be able to do that,” Earnhardt Jr. said. “Usually we’re racing on the racetrack and against each other. He might not even see me all day or know what I’m doing. Here we are together, debriefing and talking about the car and changing things on the car together.

“This is a really great opportunity for me to show him just what I thought about race cars and how I communicated.”

Listen to the NASCAR on NBC podcast to hear more stories about the Earnhardts’ run in the 2001 Rolex 24, including:

–How Dale Earnhardt grew close with the Corvette Racing team (“He said I want to be treated like any other guy on this team,” Fehan said. “I don’t want to be treated as Dale Earnhardt. I’m just a driver like anyone else on this race team. Coming from anyone else, I would have thought it was BS. Coming from him, it was genuine. He was serious about it.”)

–The welcoming reception he received in the sports car community (“Dad had a lot of respect for people all across all forms of motorsports. He sort of crossed those lines and boundaries. So I think everybody was like, ‘This is great!’ They weren’t intimated by him from a competitors’ standpoint. He didn’t act like, ‘Boy I’m going to light the world and show you guys. I’m Dale Earnhardt, move out of the way and give me my space.’ He just came in there inquisitive, asking all the right questions. Easy to approach, and people just liked it, man.”

–Why Earnhardt initially believed the team didn’t necessarily need a fourth driver, and the Daytona test that told him otherwise.

You can listen to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher or Spotify or by clicking on the embed below.

Part II of this special narrative edition of the NASCAR on NBC Podcast will be released early Thursday morning.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. elected to North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJan 23, 2019, 3:45 PM EST
Leave a comment

Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s NASCAR career is starting to be recognized by sporting bodies and in four months he’ll be honored by his home state.

The native of Kannapolis, North Carolina, will be among 11 sports figures in the state who will be inducted into the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame in May.

Earnhardt, a 26-time Cup winner and an analyst for NBC Sports, will be the 13th motorsports representative inducted into Hall of Fame.

He joins Lee Petty (1966), Richard Petty (1973), Ned Jarrett (1990), Junior Johnson (1992), Herb Thomas (1992), Buck Baker (1992), his father Dale Earnhardt (1994), Humpy Wheeler (2004), Richard Childress (2008), Dale Jarrett (2011), Rick Hendrick (2015) and Ray Price (2016).

Established in 1963, the NCSHOF is on the third floor of the N.C. Museum of History in Raleigh.

Earnhardt and the other inductees will be enshrined in an induction banquet May 3 at the Raleigh Convention Center.

 and on Facebook

Brittney Zamora joins Hailie Deegan on K&N West team

Brian Cleary/Getty Images
By Nate RyanJan 23, 2019, 3:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

Bill McAnally Racing will field two female drivers in the K&N Pro Series West this season.

Brittney Zamora, a 19-year-old development driver for Toyota Racing Development from Kennewick, Washington, will be driving the No. 99 Camry for BMR.

Zamora will join teammate Hailie Deegan, who made history last year as the first woman to win a K&N Series race.

Zamora, who will be sponsored by ENEOS and NAPA filters,  was named rookie of the year last season in the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series for Washington and won her second consecutive championship in the Northwest Super Late Model Series.

“Bill McAnally Racing is an elite NASCAR K&N Pro Series team who has won multiple championships and I’m proud to drive for them,” Zamora said in a release. “This is a dream opportunity for me and I’m here to win races and compete at the highest level every day.”

Zamora will attempt to be the fourth straight driver to win K&N West rookie of the year for BMR, following Deegan, Derek Kraus and Todd Gilliland.

Said BMR president Bill McAnally, whose team has a record eight championships and 90 wins in K&N: “We are lucky to have the opportunity to add a quality driver of Brittney’s prestige to our team for 2019. We are already looking forward to the competition meetings because this may be as talented of a group as we have ever had on this team.”

Zamora and Deegan will be teamed with Kraus, who also is part of the latest NASCAR Next class. The trio also will compete in select K&N Pro Series East races, starting with the Feb. 10 race at New Smyrna Speedway.

 

JTG Daugherty Racing unveils new sponsor strategy

Dustin Long
By Daniel McFadinJan 23, 2019, 11:28 AM EST
Leave a comment

JTG Daugherty Racing announced a new sponsor strategy Wednesday with Kroger that covers both of its Cup Series entries with rookie Ryan Preece and Chris Buescher.

Preece’s No. 47 Chevrolet will spotlight Kroger’s “Pickup, Delivery, Ship” features.

Kroger’s expanded services allow shoppers to order groceries online for curbside pickup, delivery from a nearby Kroger store to homes, and a ship to home service accessible from anywhere in the country.

Buescher’s No. 37 Chevrolet will feature seven monthly themes throughout the season in an effort to highlight different brands sold at Kroger more consistently.

The themes are:

  • Flavor Fill Up: the month of March focuses on when sporting events such as the NCAA Basketball tournament encourages a snacking occasion, and when Kroger is highlighting National Frozen Foods Month. Corporate partners include Unilever, Kraft-Heinz, Conagra, General Mills, and Kellogg’s.

 

  • Speedup Your Cleanup: the month of April will highlight the spring-cleaning season where shoppers are focused on buying from corporate partners such as such as Clorox, Procter & Gamble and Kimberly-Clark Corporation.

  • Personal Pit Stop: personal healthcare brands take center stage on the hood in May with corporate partners Procter & Gamble and Unilever.

  • Thrill of the Grill: June and July highlights everyone’s love for summer grilling with relevant brands from Clorox, Unilever, Kraft-Heinz, General Mills, BUSH’S Beans, and Southeastern Mills.

  • Fast Start: theme will occur during back-to-school timing when families are stocking up on partner product for their change of schedule and the new school year.

  • Fast Lane to Flavor: focuses on healthy meal solutions for families on the go with brands from General Mills, BUSH’S Beans, Clorox and Conagra.

  • Simmer Like a Winner:  as the weather turns cooler, fans will enjoy shopping for their crock pot recipes with brands from BUSH’S Beans, Kraft, Conagra and General Mills.

“I’m really excited about it because it actually simplifies it for me from where we have been,” Buescher said at the announcement at the NASCAR Hall of Fame. “The last two years we have had a different sponsor from week to week. Our paint scheme has changed completely week to week. It’s been hard for the spotter to keep up. For this to be able to go through stretches and for a month or a month-and-a-half, two months, have the same paint scheme with the same brands and be able to try and focus on getting them better coverage in their key times of the year, I think it’s brilliant.”

MORE: See the confirmed 2019 Cup paint schemes

JTG Daugherty Racing will also be going mobile with its advertising.

All JTG Daugherty Racing ads during each month throughout the season will encourage shoppers to text a key word that directs the fans to tips, sweepstakes and Kroger savings for the brands highlighted by the shopper themes.

“We are fortunate to work every day with innovators in the retail industry,” Tad Geschickter, JTG Daugherty Racing team owner, said a press release. “I’m excited about the new marketing plan we have developed together. I know that this new approach will deliver great engagement with our NASCAR fans and will create positive sales results for Kroger and our brand partners. I can’t wait to see the whole thing come to life on the racetrack. It’s time to win races and sell cases in 2019.”

The team showed off Buescher’s paint scheme for the Daytona 500 at the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

Photo: Dustin Long

Jamie McMurray adds ride in 2019 Clash at Daytona

Spire Motorsports
By Jerry BonkowskiJan 23, 2019, 9:27 AM EST
Leave a comment

Former Daytona 500 champion Jamie McMurray, who last week announced he would compete in the this year’s Great American Race, will now also drive in the 2019 Clash at Daytona, it was announced Wednesday morning.

McMurray will drive the No. 40 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Spire Motorsports in conjunction with Chip Ganassi Racing. The 2010 Daytona 500 winner will be sponsored by AdventHealth.

“Jamie McMurray has proven to be very successful at Daytona International Speedway, having won the Rolex 24 at Daytona, the Daytona 500 and the Coke Zero Sugar 400,” AdventHealth Chief Strategy Officer David Banks said in a media release. “As a person, Jamie McMurray aligns very well with the AdventHealth brand. He is a family man, into an active healthy lifestyle, wholesome and an all-around good guy.”

MORE: Advance Auto Parts Clash-eligible drivers announced.

AdventHealth and CGR have joined forces to form the Human Innovation and Development Lab (HIDL), which “features tools and technology that the team uses to develop and improve the human performance of drivers and mit crew members,” according to a release. The HIDL will be located at Chip Ganassi Racing’s shop in Concord, North Carolina.

“I am looking forward to getting back in the car at Daytona and to have AdventHealth onboard with us for this race,” McMurray said in a release. “We have had a great relationship with everyone at AdventHealth over the last several years. It means a lot to have them parter with us on this special event. With everything that they have going on at Daytona International Speedway throughout Speedways, both as presenting sponsor and with their Fan Injector, I am very happy to be part of it all.”

Follow @JerryBonkowski