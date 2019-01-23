Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Dustin Long

JTG Daugherty Racing unveils new sponsor strategy

By Daniel McFadinJan 23, 2019, 11:28 AM EST
Leave a comment

JTG Daugherty Racing announced a new sponsor strategy Wednesday with Kroger that covers both of its Cup Series entries with rookie Ryan Preece and Chris Buescher.

Preece’s No. 47 Chevrolet will spotlight Kroger’s “Pickup, Delivery, Ship” features.

Kroger’s expanded services allow shoppers to order groceries online for curbside pickup, delivery from a nearby Kroger store to homes, and a ship to home service accessible from anywhere in the country.

Buescher’s No. 37 Chevrolet will feature seven monthly themes throughout the season in an effort to highlight different brands sold at Kroger more consistently.

The themes are:

  • Flavor Fill Up: the month of March focuses on when sporting events such as the NCAA Basketball tournament encourages a snacking occasion, and when Kroger is highlighting National Frozen Foods Month. Corporate partners include Unilever, Kraft-Heinz, Conagra, General Mills, and Kellogg’s.

 

  • Speedup Your Cleanup: the month of April will highlight the spring-cleaning season where shoppers are focused on buying from corporate partners such as such as Clorox, Procter & Gamble and Kimberly-Clark Corporation.

  • Personal Pit Stop: personal healthcare brands take center stage on the hood in May with corporate partners Procter & Gamble and Unilever.

  • Thrill of the Grill: June and July highlights everyone’s love for summer grilling with relevant brands from Clorox, Unilever, Kraft-Heinz, General Mills, BUSH’S Beans, and Southeastern Mills.

  • Fast Start: theme will occur during back-to-school timing when families are stocking up on partner product for their change of schedule and the new school year.

  • Fast Lane to Flavor: focuses on healthy meal solutions for families on the go with brands from General Mills, BUSH’S Beans, Clorox and Conagra.

  • Simmer Like a Winner:  as the weather turns cooler, fans will enjoy shopping for their crock pot recipes with brands from BUSH’S Beans, Kraft, Conagra and General Mills.

“I’m really excited about it because it actually simplifies it for me from where we have been,” Buescher said at the announcement at the NASCAR Hall of Fame. “The last two years we have had a different sponsor from week to week. Our paint scheme has changed completely week to week. It’s been hard for the spotter to keep up. For this to be able to go through stretches and for a month or a month-and-a-half, two months, have the same paint scheme with the same brands and be able to try and focus on getting them better coverage in their key times of the year, I think it’s brilliant.”

MORE: See the confirmed 2019 Cup paint schemes

JTG Daugherty Racing will also be going mobile with its advertising.

All JTG Daugherty Racing ads during each month throughout the season will encourage shoppers to text a key word that directs the fans to tips, sweepstakes and Kroger savings for the brands highlighted by the shopper themes.

“We are fortunate to work every day with innovators in the retail industry,” Tad Geschickter, JTG Daugherty Racing team owner, said a press release. “I’m excited about the new marketing plan we have developed together. I know that this new approach will deliver great engagement with our NASCAR fans and will create positive sales results for Kroger and our brand partners. I can’t wait to see the whole thing come to life on the racetrack. It’s time to win races and sell cases in 2019.”

The team showed off Buescher’s paint scheme for the Daytona 500 at the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

Photo: Dustin Long

Dale Earnhardt Jr. elected to North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJan 23, 2019, 3:45 PM EST
Leave a comment

Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s NASCAR career is starting to be recognized by sporting bodies and in four months he’ll be honored by his home state.

The native of Kannapolis, North Carolina, will be among 11 sports figures in the state who will be inducted into the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame in May.

Earnhardt, a 26-time Cup winner and an analyst for NBC Sports, will be the 13th motorsports representative inducted into Hall of Fame.

He joins Lee Petty (1966), Richard Petty (1973), Ned Jarrett (1990), Junior Johnson (1992), Herb Thomas (1992), Buck Baker (1992), his father Dale Earnhardt (1994), Humpy Wheeler (2004), Richard Childress (2008), Dale Jarrett (2011), Rick Hendrick (2015) and Ray Price (2016).

Established in 1963, the NCSHOF is on the third floor of the N.C. Museum of History in Raleigh.

Earnhardt and the other inductees will be enshrined in an induction banquet May 3 at the Raleigh Convention Center.

 and on Facebook

Brittney Zamora joins Hailie Deegan on K&N West team

Brian Cleary/Getty Images
By Nate RyanJan 23, 2019, 3:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

Bill McAnally Racing will field two female drivers in the K&N Pro Series West this season.

Brittney Zamora, a 19-year-old development driver for Toyota Racing Development from Kennewick, Washington, will be driving the No. 99 Camry for BMR.

Zamora will join teammate Hailie Deegan, who made history last year as the first woman to win a K&N Series race.

Zamora, who will be sponsored by ENEOS and NAPA filters,  was named rookie of the year last season in the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series for Washington and won her second consecutive championship in the Northwest Super Late Model Series.

“Bill McAnally Racing is an elite NASCAR K&N Pro Series team who has won multiple championships and I’m proud to drive for them,” Zamora said in a release. “This is a dream opportunity for me and I’m here to win races and compete at the highest level every day.”

Zamora will attempt to be the fourth straight driver to win K&N West rookie of the year for BMR, following Deegan, Derek Kraus and Todd Gilliland.

Said BMR president Bill McAnally, whose team has a record eight championships and 90 wins in K&N: “We are lucky to have the opportunity to add a quality driver of Brittney’s prestige to our team for 2019. We are already looking forward to the competition meetings because this may be as talented of a group as we have ever had on this team.”

Zamora and Deegan will be teamed with Kraus, who also is part of the latest NASCAR Next class. The trio also will compete in select K&N Pro Series East races, starting with the Feb. 10 race at New Smyrna Speedway.

 

Jamie McMurray adds ride in 2019 Clash at Daytona

Spire Motorsports
By Jerry BonkowskiJan 23, 2019, 9:27 AM EST
Leave a comment

Former Daytona 500 champion Jamie McMurray, who last week announced he would compete in the this year’s Great American Race, will now also drive in the 2019 Clash at Daytona, it was announced Wednesday morning.

McMurray will drive the No. 40 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Spire Motorsports in conjunction with Chip Ganassi Racing. The 2010 Daytona 500 winner will be sponsored by AdventHealth.

“Jamie McMurray has proven to be very successful at Daytona International Speedway, having won the Rolex 24 at Daytona, the Daytona 500 and the Coke Zero Sugar 400,” AdventHealth Chief Strategy Officer David Banks said in a media release. “As a person, Jamie McMurray aligns very well with the AdventHealth brand. He is a family man, into an active healthy lifestyle, wholesome and an all-around good guy.”

MORE: Advance Auto Parts Clash-eligible drivers announced.

AdventHealth and CGR have joined forces to form the Human Innovation and Development Lab (HIDL), which “features tools and technology that the team uses to develop and improve the human performance of drivers and mit crew members,” according to a release. The HIDL will be located at Chip Ganassi Racing’s shop in Concord, North Carolina.

“I am looking forward to getting back in the car at Daytona and to have AdventHealth onboard with us for this race,” McMurray said in a release. “We have had a great relationship with everyone at AdventHealth over the last several years. It means a lot to have them parter with us on this special event. With everything that they have going on at Daytona International Speedway throughout Speedways, both as presenting sponsor and with their Fan Injector, I am very happy to be part of it all.”

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Jimmie Johnson hopes for ‘more crossover’ between auto racing stars

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJan 22, 2019, 5:59 PM EST
1 Comment

For one day last November, Jimmie Johnson was the envy of the NASCAR community.

A week after the end of the Cup season, the seven-time Cup champion swapped rides with Formula One star Fernando Alonso and piloted a F1 car around the Bahrain International Circuit.

It was the third such swap between NASCAR and F1 drivers following the Jeff Gordon-Juan Pablo Montoya switch in 2003 at Indianapolis and the Tony Stewart-Lewis Hamilton swap in 2011 at Watkins Glen.

On Tuesday, Johnson expressed a desire to see “more crossover” between auto racing’s elite in competitive circumstances and to see stars moonlighting to support smaller series.

“I just think that in motorsports in general, we need guys to cross over from a local level,” Johnson said during Hendrick Motorsports’ media day after being asked about NASCAR’s influence in the Chili Bowl Nationals. “Although the Chili Bowl is huge, but they’re Midgets and more people typically get their starts (at that level).

“Our stars come back down and run and put on such a great show. That helps them and I think it helps us. It also helps that community and there are a lot of young drivers that are trying to find their way up.”

The Chili Bowl, held last week in Tulsa, Oklahoma, was won by Xfinity Series driver Christopher Bell for the third straight year. He had to battle Cup driver Kyle Larson in the final feature, with the outcome being decided with a last-lap pass.

Johnson then turned to the major racing series and the lack of crossover between them in recent years.

“Hopefully we can get more crossover going, even between IndyCar and NASCAR or NASCAR and Formula 1 or whatever it might be,” Johnson said. “I feel like we had a lot of heroes that we looked up to and those guys would race anything and everything.

“And in the last 20 or 30 years, we’ve focused more on championships than we have marquee events. And I completely understand why, but it’s really nice to see people trying to move around and race other things. Hopefully we’ll have somebody trying the double again at Indy and Charlotte. There is a lot of good that comes from those opportunities.”

Kurt Busch was the last driver to attempt “The Double” of competing in the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day in 2014.

The prospect of Larson, who competes for Chip Ganassi Racing, making the attempt has been brought up on a somewhat regular basis in recent years with Larson saying in July 2017 that violent IndyCar wrecks at IMS have kept him from committing to it.

Kyle Busch said in July 2017 he had committed to make an attempt at The Double before it was shut down by Joe Gibbs.

In 2016, Brad Keselowski teased everyone when he took a few laps around Road America in a Team Penske IndyCar during a test.

There were crossovers between IndyCar and NASCAR in 2018 with Danica Patrick competing in the Daytona 500 and Indy 500 and a Xfinity Series start by Conor Daly at Road America.

Other than that, the list of drivers who have expressed an interest in making the jump from open-wheel to stock cars without fulfilling it gets longer every year.

That goes both ways. In November, Johnson expressed a desire in giving IndyCar a try on road courses.

But Johnson said he doesn’t have any forays into other series planned right now.

“I have some great new friends at McLaren and they have lots of things getting involved with racing-wise,” Johnson said. “So, down the road there could be some opportunities there for me potentially. I’d love to go endurance racing with Fernando (Alonso).

“We joked about that some. Nothing has developed from that yet, but hopefully down the road we can send some more teasers out and have some more fun.”

 and on Facebook