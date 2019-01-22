Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Winner of Bubba Wallace fan-designed car contest for Auto Club Speedway revealed

By Daniel McFadinJan 22, 2019, 4:00 PM EST
Plan B Sales has revealed the winner of a fan contest to submit designs for the No. 43 Chevrolet Bubba Wallace will drive in the March 17 Cup race at Auto Club Speedway.

The winner of the contest is Kyle Sykes.

The final scheme is based on one of three scheme that Sykes entered.

Fans can still order a “fan sponsorship package” to get their name placed on the car and to receive a diecast of the car.

Jimmie Johnson hopes for ‘more crossover’ between auto racing stars

By Daniel McFadinJan 22, 2019, 5:59 PM EST
For one day last November, Jimmie Johnson was the envy of the NASCAR community.

A week after the end of the Cup season, the seven-time Cup champion swapped rides with Formula One star Fernando Alonso and piloted a F1 car around the Bahrain International Circuit.

It was the third such swap between NASCAR and F1 drivers following the Jeff Gordon-Juan Pablo Montoya switch in 2003 at Indianapolis and the Tony Stewart-Lewis Hamilton swap in 2011 at Watkins Glen.

On Tuesday, Johnson expressed a desire to see “more crossover” between auto racing’s elite in competitive circumstances and to see stars moonlighting to support smaller series.

“I just think that in motorsports in general, we need guys to cross over from a local level,” Johnson said during Hendrick Motorsports’ media day after being asked about NASCAR’s influence in the Chili Bowl Nationals. “Although the Chili Bowl is huge, but they’re Midgets and more people typically get their starts (at that level).

“Our stars come back down and run and put on such a great show. That helps them and I think it helps us. It also helps that community and there are a lot of young drivers that are trying to find their way up.”

The Chili Bowl, held last week in Tulsa, Oklahoma, was won by Xfinity Series driver Christopher Bell for the third straight year. He had to battle Cup driver Kyle Larson in the final feature, with the outcome being decided with a last-lap pass.

Johnson then turned to the major racing series and the lack of crossover between them in recent years.

“Hopefully we can get more crossover going, even between IndyCar and NASCAR or NASCAR and Formula 1 or whatever it might be,” Johnson said. “I feel like we had a lot of heroes that we looked up to and those guys would race anything and everything.

“And in the last 20 or 30 years, we’ve focused more on championships than we have marquee events. And I completely understand why, but it’s really nice to see people trying to move around and race other things. Hopefully we’ll have somebody trying the double again at Indy and Charlotte. There is a lot of good that comes from those opportunities.”

Kurt Busch was the last driver to attempt “The Double” of competing in the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day in 2014.

The prospect of Larson, who competes for Chip Ganassi Racing, making the attempt has been brought up on a somewhat regular basis in recent years with Larson saying in July 2017 that violent IndyCar wrecks at IMS have kept him from committing to it.

Kyle Busch said in July 2017 he had committed to make an attempt at The Double before it was shut down by Joe Gibbs.

In 2016, Brad Keselowski teased everyone when he took a few laps around Road America in a Team Penske IndyCar during a test.

There were crossovers between IndyCar and NASCAR in 2018 with Danica Patrick competing in the Daytona 500 and Indy 500 and a Xfinity Series start by Conor Daly at Road America.

Other than that, the list of drivers who have expressed an interest in making the jump from open-wheel to stock cars without fulfilling it gets longer every year.

That goes both ways. In November, Johnson expressed a desire in giving IndyCar a try on road courses.

But Johnson said he doesn’t have any forays into other series planned right now.

“I have some great new friends at McLaren and they have lots of things getting involved with racing-wise,” Johnson said. “So, down the road there could be some opportunities there for me potentially. I’d love to go endurance racing with Fernando (Alonso).

“We joked about that some. Nothing has developed from that yet, but hopefully down the road we can send some more teasers out and have some more fun.”

Todd Gilliland set for full-time season with Kyle Busch Motorsports

By Daniel McFadinJan 22, 2019, 3:17 PM EST
Todd Gilliland will return to Kyle Busch Motorsports’ in 2019 for his first full-time season in the Gander Outdoors Truck Series, the team announced Tuesday.

Gilliland, 18, will again drive the No. 4 Toyota after he made 19 starts in the series last year.

He joins Harrison Burton in driving full-time for KBM.

The son of former Cup driver David Gilliland missed four of the first six races last year due to age restrictions at certain tracks.

The two-time K&N Pro Series West champion placed 10th in the standings after earning four top fives and nine top 10s. His best finish was second at Gateway Motorsports Park.

He was one lap away from winning the playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway before he ran out of gas and gave up the lead to Justin Haley.

“I’m excited to be returning to the seat of the No. 4 Tundra at Kyle Busch Motorsports in 2019 and looking to build on the momentum that we had going at the end of 2018,” Gilliland said in a press release. “Last year we definitely had some high points and low points, so my goal is to be more consistent throughout the season.

“After being so close a couple times last year, I’m confident that I’ll be able to find victory lane this year and once that happens more wins will follow. I’m ready to reward everyone at JBL, Mobil 1, Toyota and TRD for their continued support.”

Gilliland will be sponsored by JBL, part of the HARMAN portfolio of audio brands, and Mobil 1.

Quin Houff to drive part-time for Spire Motorsports

By Daniel McFadinJan 22, 2019, 1:50 PM EST
Spire Motorsports announced Tuesday Quin Houff will drive its No. 77 Chevrolet in select Cup Series races in 2019.

Houff, 21, has never made a Cup Series start. He has 10 starts in the Xfinity Series since 2017.

Houff will make his first start in the March 10 race at ISM Raceway.

Spire Motorsports is entering its first season of competition after buying Furniture Row Racing’s charter for the No. 78 driven by Martin Truex Jr. late last year.

Spire is in a partnership with Chip Ganassi Racing to field Jamie McMurray in the Daytona 500 in the No. 40 Chevrolet.

The team recently announced that Joe Garone, who was President of Furniture Row Racing, will have that same role for this team, which will be based in Mooresville, North Carolina.

Houff’s best result in his 10 Xfinity start was 12th at Iowa in 2017. He made five starts for JD Motorsports in 2018; his best finish was 14th at Kansas Speedway.

He also has five ARCA Racing Series starts since 2017 with two top 10s.

ARCA changes overtime rules for Daytona, Talladega races

By Daniel McFadinJan 22, 2019, 1:10 PM EST
The ARCA Racing Series announced Tuesday it will implement changes to its overtime rules for races held at Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway.

Gone are unlimited attempts at two-lap green-white-checkered finishes when the white flag had not been displayed and unlimited “green and white together” attempts if the white flag had been displayed and the caution flag was necessary prior to the checkered.

In their place will be one attempt at a one-lap finish when the green and white flag are displayed together.

Once the green and white flag are displayed, the next flag – either a caution flag or checkered flag – ends the race. All means will be used to determine the running order at the time of a caution.

Overtime procedures will stay in place at the series’ 18 remaining races.

The moves come after last year’s race at Daytona stretched 12 laps beyond the scheduled 80-lap distance due to cautions.

“We feel it’s more fair to the teams and to the fans to finish the race closer to the advertised distance,” said Grayling Call, Senior Director of Competition for ARCA, in a press release. “Teams work on their fuel strategy throughout these races and when you have several overtime finish attempts it throws that strategy off for everyone. You could have cars running out of fuel on a restart that causes another crash.”

The ARCA season begins Feb. 9 with the Lucas Oil 200 at Daytona.