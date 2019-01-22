Quin Houff to drive part-time for Spire Motorsports

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Spire Motorsports announced Tuesday Quin Houff will drive its No. 77 Chevrolet in select Cup Series races in 2019.

Houff, 21, has never made a Cup Series start. He has 10 starts in the Xfinity Series since 2017.

Houff will make his first start in the March 10 race at ISM Raceway.

Spire Motorsports is entering its first season of competition after buying Furniture Row Racing’s charter for the No. 78 driven by Martin Truex Jr. late last year.

Spire is in a partnership with Chip Ganassi Racing to field Jamie McMurray in the Daytona 500 in the No. 40 Chevrolet.

The team recently announced that Joe Garone, who was President of Furniture Row Racing, will have that same role for this team, which will be based in Mooresville, North Carolina.

Houff’s best result in his 10 Xfinity start was 12th at Iowa in 2017. He made five starts for JD Motorsports in 2018; his best finish was 14th at Kansas Speedway.

He also has five ARCA Racing Series starts since 2017 with two top 10s.