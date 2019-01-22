Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Jeff Gordon’s prized Corvette raises $600,000 for pediatric cancer research, treatment

By Jerry BonkowskiJan 22, 2019, 11:36 AM EST
Jeff Gordon parted with his prized 2016 Chevrolet Corvette C7.R, but did so for a good cause, earning $600,000 for charity at this past weekend’s Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Gordon, who will be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Feb. 1, was on hand at the event as his jet black ride was initially sold for $400,000. But the winning bidder donated his just-purchased car back to the auction, where it sold for an additional $200,000.

The overall $600k in earnings all went to the Jeff Gordon Children’s Foundation, which specializes in pediatric cancer research and treatment.

“When you interact with (kids fighting cancer), you realize how special that (cause) is,” Gordon said, according to ClassicCars.com.

While street legal, Gordon’s special edition Corvette – one of only 570 ever made with Z07 Performance and 3LZ Preferred packages – has enough power that it could give a NASCAR Cup car a run for its money, boasting a supercharged 6.2 liter LT4 engine mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission that puts out 650 horsepower.

“This thing is unreal,” Gordon said of his ride to ClassicCars.com.

The overall auction raised a record $9.6 million for charity, increasing the overall amount Barrett-Jackson has raised in its 48-year history to $114-plus million.

Even though it went on the auction block with just 747 miles on the odometer, before he let his prized ‘Vette go Gordon admits he definitely took it through its paces, telling ClassicCars.com with a laugh, “I’m a race car driver. I like to see what the car can do, and I definitely did that.”

Todd Gilliland set for full-time season with Kyle Busch Motorsports

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJan 22, 2019, 3:17 PM EST
Todd Gilliland will return to Kyle Busch Motorsports’ in 2019 for his first full-time season in the Gander Outdoors Truck Series, the team announced Tuesday.

Gilliland, 18, will again drive the No. 4 Toyota after he made 19 starts in the series last year.

He joins Harrison Burton in driving full-time for KBM.

The son of former Cup driver David Gilliland missed four of the first six races last year due to age restrictions at certain tracks.

The two-time K&N Pro Series West champion placed 10th in the standings after earning four top fives and nine top 10s. His best finish was second at Gateway Motorsports Park.

He was one lap away from winning the playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway before he ran out of gas and gave up the lead to Justin Haley.

“I’m excited to be returning to the seat of the No. 4 Tundra at Kyle Busch Motorsports in 2019 and looking to build on the momentum that we had going at the end of 2018,” Gilliland said in a press release. “Last year we definitely had some high points and low points, so my goal is to be more consistent throughout the season.

“After being so close a couple times last year, I’m confident that I’ll be able to find victory lane this year and once that happens more wins will follow. I’m ready to reward everyone at JBL, Mobil 1, Toyota and TRD for their continued support.”

Gilliland will be sponsored by JBL, part of the HARMAN portfolio of audio brands, and Mobil 1.

Quin Houff to drive part-time for Spire Motorsports

Spire Motorsports
By Daniel McFadinJan 22, 2019, 1:50 PM EST
Spire Motorsports announced Tuesday Quin Houff will drive its No. 77 Chevrolet in select Cup Series races in 2019.

Houff, 21, has never made a Cup Series start. He has 10 starts in the Xfinity Series since 2017.

Houff will make his first start in the March 10 race at ISM Raceway.

Spire Motorsports is entering its first season of competition after buying Furniture Row Racing’s charter for the No. 78 driven by Martin Truex Jr. late last year.

Spire is in a partnership with Chip Ganassi Racing to field Jamie McMurray in the Daytona 500 in the No. 40 Chevrolet.

The team recently announced that Joe Garone, who was President of Furniture Row Racing, will have that same role for this team, which will be based in Mooresville, North Carolina.

Houff’s best result in his 10 Xfinity start was 12th at Iowa in 2017. He made five starts for JD Motorsports in 2018; his best finish was 14th at Kansas Speedway.

He also has five ARCA Racing Series starts since 2017 with two top 10s.

ARCA changes overtime rules for Daytona, Talladega races

ARCA
By Daniel McFadinJan 22, 2019, 1:10 PM EST
The ARCA Racing Series announced Tuesday it will implement changes to its overtime rules for races held at Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway.

Gone are unlimited attempts at two-lap green-white-checkered finishes when the white flag had not been displayed and unlimited “green and white together” attempts if the white flag had been displayed and the caution flag was necessary prior to the checkered.

In their place will be one attempt at a one-lap finish when the green and white flag are displayed together.

Once the green and white flag are displayed, the next flag – either a caution flag or checkered flag – ends the race. All means will be used to determine the running order at the time of a caution.

Overtime procedures will stay in place at the series’ 18 remaining races.

The moves come after last year’s race at Daytona stretched 12 laps beyond the scheduled 80-lap distance due to cautions.

“We feel it’s more fair to the teams and to the fans to finish the race closer to the advertised distance,” said Grayling Call, Senior Director of Competition for ARCA, in a press release. “Teams work on their fuel strategy throughout these races and when you have several overtime finish attempts it throws that strategy off for everyone. You could have cars running out of fuel on a restart that causes another crash.”

The ARCA season begins Feb. 9 with the Lucas Oil 200 at Daytona.

Karsyn Elledge, granddaughter of Dale Earnhardt, impresses in Chili Bowl debut

Photo: Tucker-Boat Motorsports
By Jerry BonkowskiJan 22, 2019, 10:38 AM EST
While disappointed that she didn’t reach the final feature in the Chili Bowl, a granddaughter of Dale Earnhardt still had an impressive overall performance in her first appearance in the annual dirt track race in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Karsyn Elledge, daughter of JR Motorsports co-owner Kelley Earnhardt Miller and and niece of Dale Earnhardt Jr., won two heat races during the six-day event, including Saturday’s H feature, before being eliminated after a crash in the subsequent G Main, ending her hopes of making the week’s featured main event.

Still, the 18-year-old from Mooresville, North Carolina, who also won a heat race last Wednesday to kick things off, had a blast overall.

“Honestly, it was more than I could have hoped for,” Elledge told the Tulsa World. “I didn’t have high expectations for myself coming here. … We were able to start off with a heat race win (last Wednesday) that gave me the confidence to say, ‘OK, we can do this. We can fight with these guys.’”

Elledge, who drove for Tucker-Boat Motorsports, hopes to continue her budding racing career with more races this season, potentially in USAC competition. She certainly has the genes and showed last week that she has the talent to go forward.

“Overall, I can’t really complain about my Chili Bowl experience,” she told The World. “They knew we were here and they knew we were fast, and that’s really all you can ask for.

Her proud mom, as well as NASCAR Cup driver Bubba Wallace, took to social media to congratulate Elledge on a job well done.

