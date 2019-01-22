Karsyn Elledge, granddaughter of Dale Earnhardt, impresses in Chili Bowl debut

While disappointed that she didn’t reach the final feature in the Chili Bowl, a granddaughter of Dale Earnhardt still had an impressive overall performance in her first appearance in the annual dirt track race in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Karsyn Elledge, daughter of JR Motorsports co-owner Kelley Earnhardt Miller and and niece of Dale Earnhardt Jr., won two heat races during the six-day event, including Saturday’s H feature, before being eliminated after a crash in the subsequent G Main, ending her hopes of making the week’s featured main event.
Still, the 18-year-old from Mooresville, North Carolina, who also won a heat race last Wednesday to kick things off, had a blast overall.
“Honestly, it was more than I could have hoped for,” Elledge told the Tulsa World. “I didn’t have high expectations for myself coming here. … We were able to start off with a heat race win (last Wednesday) that gave me the confidence to say, ‘OK, we can do this. We can fight with these guys.’”
Elledge, who drove for Tucker-Boat Motorsports, hopes to continue her budding racing career with more races this season, potentially in USAC competition. She certainly has the genes and showed last week that she has the talent to go forward.
“Overall, I can’t really complain about my Chili Bowl experience,” she told The World. “They knew we were here and they knew we were fast, and that’s really all you can ask for.
Her proud mom, as well as NASCAR Cup driver Bubba Wallace, took to social media to congratulate Elledge on a job well done.
I am grinning from ear to ear proud of my girl @KarsynElledge3 and fuming at the same time because she got wrecked. Can’t wait for 2019 and what’s in store for her!
The ARCA Racing Series announced Tuesday it will implement changes to its overtime rules for races held at Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway.
Gone are unlimited attempts at two-lap green-white-checkered finishes when the white flag had not been displayed and unlimited “green and white together” attempts if the white flag had been displayed and the caution flag was necessary prior to the checkered.
In their place will be one attempt at a one-lap finish when the green and white flag are displayed together.
Once the green and white flag are displayed, the next flag – either a caution flag or checkered flag – ends the race. All means will be used to determine the running order at the time of a caution.
Overtime procedures will stay in place at the series’ 18 remaining races.
The moves come after last year’s race at Daytona stretched 12 laps beyond the scheduled 80-lap distance due to cautions.
“We feel it’s more fair to the teams and to the fans to finish the race closer to the advertised distance,” said Grayling Call, Senior Director of Competition for ARCA, in a press release. “Teams work on their fuel strategy throughout these races and when you have several overtime finish attempts it throws that strategy off for everyone. You could have cars running out of fuel on a restart that causes another crash.”
The ARCA season begins Feb. 9 with the Lucas Oil 200 at Daytona.
Jeff Gordon’s prized Corvette raises $600,000 for pediatric cancer research, treatment
Jeff Gordon parted with his prized 2016 Chevrolet Corvette C7.R, but did so for a good cause, earning $600,000 for charity at this past weekend’s Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Gordon, who will be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Feb. 1, was on hand at the event as his jet black ride was initially sold for $400,000. But the winning bidder donated his just-purchased car back to the auction, where it sold for an additional $200,000.
The overall $600k in earnings all went to the Jeff Gordon Children’s Foundation, which specializes in pediatric cancer research and treatment.
While street legal, Gordon’s special edition Corvette – one of only 570 ever made with Z07 Performance and 3LZ Preferred packages – has enough power that it could give a NASCAR Cup car a run for its money, boasting a supercharged 6.2 liter LT4 engine mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission that puts out 650 horsepower.
“This thing is unreal,” Gordon said of his ride to ClassicCars.com.
The overall auction raised a record $9.6 million for charity, increasing the overall amount Barrett-Jackson has raised in its 48-year history to $114-plus million.
Even though it went on the auction block with just 747 miles on the odometer, before he let his prized ‘Vette go Gordon admits he definitely took it through its paces, telling ClassicCars.com with a laugh, “I’m a race car driver. I like to see what the car can do, and I definitely did that.”
The rivalry NASCAR needs most won’t take place until 2020. At the earliest.
Until then, fans will have to enjoy the limited times Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell race each other in midget cars. That might be it because their NASCAR schedules may not intersect much this year.
Bell, who won a rookie record seven Xfinity Series races last year, returns for a second season even though he said in August he was ready for Cup. Larson enters his sixth season in Cup. The only way they will race each other in NASCAR this year will be if Toyota runs Bell in some Cup races or Larson finds a ride for select Xfinity races. Nothing has been announced for either at this point.
If they don’t compete in the same NASCAR race this year, fans will lose. This is among the best rivalries in motorsports and is one fueled not by hate but by competition.
Saturday night’s Chili Bowl Nationals added to a growing list of Larson-Bell duels that have become must-see viewing in recent months.
“These guys race each other, but they know how to race each other,’’ said Keith Kunz, whose midget car team has won the past five Chili Bowl Nationals, including the last three with Bell. “You watch all the races for the last three or four years, they expect the slide job, they see it coming, they know how to cross over and counter maneuver. They do things that I don’t think any of us have seen anybody do in a long time between the two of them.”
That makes for edge-of-the-seat viewing when Bell and Larson race together. Just like this past weekend.
“I try to pride myself and not race like that and that’s twice now that I’ve done that on the last lap,” Larson said. “Just a little desperation out of myself. Got to not do that in the future.”
Larson made contact with Bell on the last lap of the Turkey Night Grand Prix midget race in November at Ventura (California) Raceway. Bell took the lead with 12 laps to go. Larson challenged Bell but couldn’t get by on the final lap.
And in August at Bristol, Larson and Bell dueled in the Xfinity race. With less than 50 laps to go, Bell hounded Larson for the lead while they ran through lapped traffic. During a caution that interrupted the battle, Bell radioed crew chief Jason Ratcliff and said: “This is pretty fun right here.” Ratcliff responded: “Looks like it.”
Larson won that race and Bell finished second. Larson won four of his six Xfinity starts last year. Bell finished second twice in those races and third another time.
Both Larson and Bell were excited after Bristol about racing each other for the lead in a NASCAR event.
“I’ve been waiting a long time for that – me and Kyle to race,” Bell said that day. “It seems like whenever we’re dirt racing, we’re racing each other a lot, but we haven’t really got to race each other on pavement yet. It was really fun to be able to race really hard with him.”
Larson said after the Bristol win that he looked forward to competing against Bell for more NASCAR wins.
“It’s been the Kyle (Busch) and Kyle show at a lot of places,” Larson said, “but with Chris’ driving style and mine, I think it’s going to be the Kyle, Kyle and Chris show at a lot of these places, especially Bristol for a long time. I’m excited for him to get his Cup opportunity whenever that may arise.”
When Bell gets a full-time Cup ride will be among the key stories this season. Joe Gibbs Racing enters this year with Busch, Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr. and Erik Jones. Provided that lineup remains the same for 2020, then Bell could go to Leavine Family Racing, which switched to Toyota after last year, and is aligned with JGR.
The key for Toyota is to not lose Bell as it lost Larson. With no place to put Larson, Toyota saw the talented open-wheel racer sign with a Chevrolet Xfinity team for the 2013 season, leading Larson to a Cup ride at Chip Ganassi Racing in 2014.
When Bell reaches Cup, he and Larson could provide NASCAR fans with thrills for years.
“Me and Kyle were talking about this the other day,” Bell said on a recent episode of the NASCAR on NBC Podcast. “It’s kind of weird. It seems like if Kyle and I are in the same race together we seem to elevate each other. Kyle has been my No. 1 supporter and it all started at Little Rock, Arkansas, at the Short Track Nationals back in, I think, 2012. … That was my first time I got on the national scene and Kyle was on Twitter saying this kid’s the next big thing. Basically since day one, Kyle has been trying to promote me and telling people I’m good and stuff like that.”
While there are others in Cup and Xfinity who raise each other’s level when they race one another, there hasn’t been that rivalry — friendly or not — that has been consistent. Even last year when Kevin Harvick, Busch and Truex Jr. dominated, there were few times they battled each other for wins late in a race.
Bell and Larson often seem to find each other at the front when they race together.
It’s just a matter of getting them in the same NASCAR races this season because 2020 is too long to wait to watch these two duel for the win.
.@KyleLarsonRacin is my favorite driver. @CBellRacing continues to impress me by beating the guy I consider the most talented driver today. We are blessed to watch you two race 👊🏼