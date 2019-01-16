Kyle Larson wins preliminary event at Chili Bowl

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Kyle Larson won the A feature Tuesday night to advance to Saturday night’s A main at the Chili Bowl Nationals. It was his fifth preliminary event win at the Chili Bowl. Zach Daum finished second.

Larson took the lead on Lap 6 of the 25-lap feature and went on to the win.

MORE: Tuesday night race results from Chili Bowl

MORE: Monday night race results from Chili Bowl

“We’ll move on to Saturday and try to be better,” Larson said in the press conference afterward.

NBCSN broadcaster Dillon Welch finished seventh in the 24-car field. Alex Bowman placed ninth. Tanner Berryhill, who will be a Cup rookie this season, was 10th.

The Chili Bowl continues the rest of the week, culminating with Saturday night’s main event.

JJ Yeley, Landon Cassill and Rico Abreu are among the drivers scheduled to race Wednesday night at the Tulsa, Oklahoma, event.

Thursday’s racing will include two-time defending winner Christopher Bell, Justin Allgaier and Karsyn Elledge, daughter of Kelley Earnhardt Miller. Kasey Kahne and Tanner Thorson are among those scheduled to race Friday.

Thorson won Tuesday night’s Race of Champions. Larson was second, Bell placed third and Yeley was fifth in that event.

Kyle Larson is amazing. He wins on his prelim night. Could not be touched. pic.twitter.com/NpuE8AMstf — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) January 16, 2019

P9 tonight at @cbnationals. Had fun! I’ve driven a midget like twice in the last 6 years so I’ll take it. Most importantly I’m leading battle of the brother in laws pic.twitter.com/8aZqmvYNPS — Alex Bowman (@AlexBowman88) January 16, 2019

Man I’m pumped. Finished 7th in the feature which puts us in a B-main on Saturday. The most complete night I felt like I’ve ever put together. @csishocks @JoeySaldana and @BLzerotwo gave me a bad ass racecar!! — Dillon Welch (@dillon_welch) January 16, 2019