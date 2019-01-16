Jay Fabian named Cup Series Managing Director

NASCAR announced it has named Jay Fabian as the Cup Series managing director, replacing Richard Buck.
NASCAR confirmed Buck is no longer with the company, which underwent significant layoffs last week. Buck had served as the managing director of the Cup Series since January 2014.
Fabian movies into the position after serving as the managing director of technical integration at NASCAR, where he oversaw post-race technical inspection at the NASCAR Research and Development Center.
Fabian’s experience includes serving as an over-the-wall crew member, a crew chief and a 10-year tenure at the defunct Michael Waltrip Racing.
A native of Everett, Pennsylvania, Fabian joined NASCAR in April 2016.
“With his vast experience across the industry, Jay Fabian is uniquely suited for this position,” Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR’s executive vice president and chief racing development officer said in a press release. “Jay’s steady leadership and depth of knowledge are tremendous assets that will greatly benefit the series and all of NASCAR.”
Fabian will report directly to Scott Miller, NASCAR’s senior vice president of competition.
“This is a fast-paced sport that is constantly evolving, and I’m thankful for this opportunity and eager to take on the challenge,” Fabian said a press release. “Racing has been my passion for as long as I can remember. There is growing anticipation for the 2019 season, and I’m looking forward to being a part of an outstanding team that will help build our sport.”
Fabian’s passion for racing stretches to his own son’s career.
He documents Brady Fabian’s karting career frequently on Twitter.