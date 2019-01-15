Wayne Carroll to serve as Landon Cassill’s crew chief, Tony Furr moves to ARCA team

StarCom Racing has named Wayne Carroll as crew chief for driver Landon Cassill in the 2019 Cup season, NBC Sports has confirmed.
Carroll served as crew chief for 12 Cup races last season on StarCom Racing’s No. 99 car, working with several drivers including Derrike Cope, Gray Gaulding, Kyle Weatherman and three races with Cassill.
After leasing a charter from Richard Childress Racing for the No. 00 last season, StarCom purchased the charter for the same car for this season. The No. 00 and 99 will also have ECR motors under the hood for both Cassill and teammate Derrike Cope.
Also, Tony Furr, who served as crew chief for both Cassill and Jeffrey Earnhardt last season with StarCom, has accepted a similar position with Mullins Racing in the ARCA Racing Series, the team announced Tuesday.
Furr will serve as crew chief for the No. 3 Mullins Racing Ford driven by team owner and 2018 Daytona ARCA runner-up Willie Mullins in the ARCA Racing Series season-opening Lucas Oil 200 on Feb. 9 at Daytona International Speedway.
Furr has spent much of his career in the Cup Series, working with numerous stars including Bill Elliott, Joe Nemechek, John Andretti, Ward Burton, Jerry Nadeau and others.
Furr has two Cup Series wins as a crew chief, one with Andretti in the summer race at Daytona in 1997 and one with Nadeau at Atlanta Motor Speedway in 2000.
A public memorial service for J.D. Gibbs will be held at 11:30 a.m. ET Jan. 25 at Davidson College’s John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina. Doors open at 10:30 a.m.
Gibbs, the eldest son of car owner Joe Gibbs, died Jan. 11 after a battle with a degenerative neurological disease. J.D. Gibbs was 49.
On a website honoring Gibbs’ legacy, it states that in lieu of flowers, the Gibbs family requests donations to the J.D. Gibbs Legacy Fund. The fund has been established to honor Gibbs and his passion for the Young Life Ministry, which he served as a member of the National Board.
The J.D. Gibbs Legacy Fund has two specific objectives that reflect J.D.’s passion for outreach:
To ensure “every kid” in the greater Charlotte region can be reached with the gospel, the Fund will provide the support necessary to reach adolescents from all socioeconomic backgrounds, those with special needs, and teen moms.
Young Life’s Windy Gap Camp in the mountains of N.C. has been a favorite of J.D.’s and his family for many years. Windy Gap is located just 15 miles north of Asheville, N.C. and the Fund will be used to support the construction of a new dining hall as well as additional facility improvements.
Niece Motorsports’ Daytona announcement to feature familiar name
Fans are invited to take part in a special promotion that will see them design and have their name emblazoned upon Bubba Wallace No. 43 Chevrolet for the March 17 Cup race at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California.
Fans can submit designs for the car Wallace will drive in the race. Once the final design is selected, fans will have their names on the car. A diecast model will also be produced with fan’s names on it and then sent to all who participate in the promotion.
The promotion is tied in with a one-race sponsorship for the event from Plan B Sales and Marketing. Fans can go to www.PlanBSales.com for instructions on how to participate, according to a Richard Petty Motorsports media release.
“I love it when we can get fans involved and be a part of the team,” Wallace said in a media release. “Richard Petty Motorsports and Plan B Sales really care about getting fans involved and feeling like they are a part of the team.
“This program is something cool and it’s easy to do. It’s an easy way to get a cool No. 43 diecast with your name on it and watch it race at California.”
Plan B Sales and Marketing is a leading producer of diecast models in motorsports.
“We have been with Bubba since the beginning of his career,” Plan B co-owner Brent Powell said. “When he embarked on his trek to success after racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Bubba actually signed his first diecast in our parking lot.
“We’ve maintained a relationship with him throughout the years and have always enjoyed having him as an ambassador. He is a loyal supporter of our brand and products.”
This promotion is similar to Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s last Mountain Dew Cup car at Talladega Superspeedway in 2017, when fan’s names were placed on his Chevrolet.
“Fans play a pivotal role in our company and in the sport as a whole,” Powell said. “That notion drove us to make sure this partnership interacted with them – whether it be through the paint scheme design, or the addition of their names on the car at the event at Auto Club Speedway.”