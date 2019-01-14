Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Phil Kurze (Photo: Whelen Engineering)

Phil Kurze, VP of NASCAR series sponsor Whelen Engineering, remembered

By Jerry BonkowskiJan 14, 2019, 8:01 PM EST
Leave a comment

Phil Kurze, vice president of motorsports for Whelen Engineering – which sponsors the NASCAR Whelen All-American, Modified Tour and Euro series – and who served as president of The Bo-Dyn Bobsled Project with NASCAR great Geoff Bodine, passed away recently in Colchester, Connecticut, following a lengthy battle with cancer, according to the Adirondack (New York) Daily Enterprise. Kurze was 69.

Kurze first became involved with Bodine when Kurze wanted to help sponsor one of Bodine’s race cars. That initial interaction led to a long friendship that prompted Kurze, Bodine and engineer/race car designer Bob Cuneo to form The Bo-Dyn Bobsled Project in 2003.

Phil Kurze. (Photo courtesy Whelen Engineering)

Kurze, who worked for Whelen for over 25 years, also became president of the Project, which has produced bobsleds that have won seven Olympic medals, including the gold medal in the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

When the Project’s most famous sled, “Night Train,” piloted by the late Steven Holcomb, captured gold in Vancouver, it marked the first time in 62 years (since 1948) that the United States earned a gold medal in bobsledding. The Project utilized much of Bodine’s accomplishments as a race car driver and innovations as a race car designer and adapted them to bobsled racing.

I’m overcome with sadness over the loss of Phil, and want to express my heartfelt sympathies to his family,” Bodine said, according to Monday’s edition of the Daily Enterprise“Phil was our friend and colleague, and a wonderful family man. He was most instrumental in positioning our sleds for the international success that we experienced. And I know he’s now exchanging those stories with Steve in the hereafter.”

Kurze is survived by his wife of 44 years, Jo-Ann, daughter Katharine Ahlgren (husband Christopher), three grandchildren, Ryan, Hadley and Bode, and his mother Doris.

Whelen Engineering has sponsored the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series since 1982, the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Series since 2006 and the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series in 2013. It also is heavily involved in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship series.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Tentative NASCAR Speedweeks schedule at Daytona

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJan 14, 2019, 5:23 PM EST
Leave a comment

NASCAR has released a tentative schedule for next month’s Speedweeks at Daytona International Speedway, which will culminate in the 61st Daytona 500 on Feb. 17.

Here’s the complete schedule for NASCAR Speedweeks, which is subject to change.

All times are Eastern.

Schedule includes all available TV and radio info.

Friday, Feb. 8

Noon – 7 p.m.  – Cup garage open

Saturday, Feb. 9

8 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Cup garage open

10:35 – 11:55 a.m. – Final Cup practice for Advance Auto Parts Clash (Motor Racing Network)

1:05 – 1:55 p.m. – Daytona 500 qualifying practice (MRN)

3:05 – 3:55 p.m. – Final Daytona 500 qualifying practice (MRN)

6:30 p.m. – Random drawing for Clash starting position/pit position

Sunday, Feb. 10

7 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Cup garage open

10 a.m. – Cup driver-crew chief meeting

12:10 p.m. – Daytona 500 qualifying; impound/single car/two rounds (Fox, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

2:30 p.m. – Clash Driver introductions

3 p.m. – Advance Auto Parts Clash; 75 laps/187.5 miles (Fox Sports 1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Monday, Feb. 11

No track activity

Tuesday, Feb. 12

No track activity

Wednesday, Feb. 13

7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Daytona 500 media day

Noon – 5 p.m. – Truck Series garage open

Thursday, Feb. 14

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

11:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. – Truck Series garage open

2:35 – 3:25 p.m. – Truck Series practice

3:30 – 11 p.m. – Cup garage open

4:30 – 5:25 p.m. – Final Truck practice

5:15 p.m. – Cup driver-crew chief meeting

6:20 p.m. – Cup driver introductions

7 p.m. – Daytona 500 qualifying race No. 1; 60 laps/150 miles (Fox Sports 1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

8:45 p.m. – Daytona 500 qualifying race No. 2; 60 laps/150 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

 

Friday, Feb. 15

9 a.m. – 6 p.m. – Cup garage open

9:30 a.m. – Truck garage opens

10:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

12:05 – 12:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice

1:05 – 1:55 p.m. – Cup practice

2:05 – 2:55 – Final Xfinity practice

3:05 – 3:55 – Cup practice

4:40 p.m. – Truck Series qualifying; Single truck/two rounds

6:15 p.m. – Truck driver-crew chief meeting

7 p.m. – Truck driver introductions

7:30 p.m. – Truck Series NextEra Energy 250; 100 laps/250 miles (MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, Feb. 16

8 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

9:40 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying; single car/two rounds

10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

11:30 a.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting

12:05 – 12:55 p.m. – Final Cup practice

2 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

2:30 p.m. – Xfinity Daytona 300; 120 laps/300 miles (MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, Feb. 17

8 a.m. – Cup garage opens

12:30 p.m. – Driver crew chief meeting

1:45 p.m. – Driver introductions

2:30 p.m. – 61st Daytona 500; 200 laps/500 miles (Fox, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

When NASCAR, IndyCar drivers compete at the Chili Bowl

Chili Bowl Nationals
By Daniel McFadinJan 14, 2019, 2:41 PM EST
Leave a comment

The first major racing event of 2019 begins today in Tulsa, Oklahoma, with day one of the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Midget Nationals.

The event lasts six days and culminates in the championship feature Saturday.

Xfinity Series driver Christopher Bell will attempt to win his third straight title in the Chili Bowl. In the field of more than 350 hopefuls, there will be 12 other drivers with NASCAR or IndyCar ties, including Kyle Larson, Kasey Kahne and Alex Bowman.

PODCAST: Christopher Bell talks Chili Bowl, rivalry with Kyle Larson

Here is the schedule of preliminary races this week that include drivers with NASCAR and IndyCar ties.

Monday, January 14, 2019

Chase Briscoe

Tuesday, January 15, 2019

Kyle Larson
Alex Bowman
Tanner Berryhill

Wednesday, January 16, 2019

JJ Yeley
Landon Cassill
Conor Daly (IndyCar)
Rico Abreu

Thursday, January 17, 2019

Justin Allgaier
Christopher Bell
Karsyn Elledge (Kelley Earnhardt-Miller’s daughter)

Friday, January 18, 2019

Kasey Kahne
Tanner Thorson

Click here for the complete list.

Podcast: Christopher Bell on Chili Bowl, unique rivalry with Kyle Larson

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJan 14, 2019, 8:00 AM EST
Leave a comment

Christopher Bell‘s trip to Tulsa, Oklahoma, for this week’s Chili Bowl Nationals has a different feel compared to the last two years when he won the midget racing event.

“I have a lot of media obligations going into (the) week,” Bell said on the latest episode of the NASCAR on NBC podcast. “Even last year or two years ago, I didn’t really have anything, I was just going for fun. Now I have a couple of autograph sessions and interviews and stuff like that where I actually have a PR person going next week which is a little bit different.”

That’s what happens when you combine the growing presence of NASCAR drivers in the event and Bell’s growing stature in NASCAR. The latter escalated last year as he won a rookie record seven Xfinity Series races and made it to the Championship 4.

Bell, fresh off a series of midget and sprint car races in New Zealand with Kyle Larson, will join more than 350 drivers competing in the six-night event that culminates with the championship race on Saturday. Bell is among 13 drivers with NASCAR or IndyCar connections – including Larson, Kasey Kahne and Alex Bowman – entered in the event.

Bell, a native of Norman, Oklahoma, first competed in the event in 2012 but has been attending it for roughly 20 years.

“I still get just as excited right now as I was 20 years ago, whenever I first went,” Bell said. “I guess the biggest change I’ve seen …  is the NASCAR attendance and the NASCAR commitment to the sport or just being a part of it. … It’s cool because it’s helping the Chili Bowl get more to a national level.”

Bell said he expects Larson to be his biggest obstacle in getting a third straight Chili Bowl win.

“He’s the most talented guy probably any of us have probably seen,” Bell said. “I’d say he’s No. 1 on that list.”

Bell’s preliminary race takes place Thursday, two days after Larson’s.

Bell also discussed his unique animosity-free rivalry with Larson, which came to fruition in the Xfinity Series in 2018. In Larson’s six starts, Bell placed second to Larson twice and third another time.

“Me and Kyle were talking about this the other day … It’s kind of weird. It seems like if Kyle and I are in the same race together we seem to elevate each other,” Bell said. “Kyle has been my No. 1 supporter and it all started at Little Rock, Arkansas, at the Short Track Nationals back in, I think, 2012. … That was my first time I got on the national scene and Kyle was on Twitter saying this kid’s the next big thing. Basically since day one, Kyle has been trying to promote me and telling people I’m good and stuff like that.”

You can listen to the full podcast below.

Furniture Row Racing owner Barney Visser thanks fans

Getty Images
By Dustin LongJan 13, 2019, 3:30 PM EST
3 Comments

Furniture Row Racing owner Barney Visser issued a note to fans, thanking them for their support.

Furniture Row Racing, which won the 2017 Cup title with Martin Truex Jr., ceased operations after the 2018 season because of lack of sponsorship. Truex and crew chief, Cole Pearn, along with other crew members, have moved to Joe Gibbs Racing to the No. 19 team.

As for Visser, he shares some more info in this note to fans:

Dear Race Fan,

First, I want to express a sincere thank you for the passionate support given to Furniture Row Racing during our storied career in NASCAR. It was an incredible ride and we are proud to be known as a NASCAR Cup Series champion. 

Along with the enjoyment of being a competitive team on the racetrack, we also enjoyed a great deal of satisfaction partnering with renowned Denver-based neurosurgeon, Dr. Scott Falci, and his adaptive motorsports program. The Falci Adaptive Biosystems Program and its cutting-edge technology is designed to bring mobility to paraplegic, quadriplegic and disabled individuals.

Furniture Row Racing, Furniture Row and Denver Mattress provided the adaptive Toyota race car the past four years. Dr. Falci and his team built and installed the highly sophisticated technological components that allow the spinal cord injured to drive the race car with its’ special hand controls linked to the accelerator and braking. In addition to the hand controls the car can be driven hands and foot free, with technology that allows movement of the occupant’s head to be detected and input into the vehicles steering, accelerator, and brake systems (see video) 

While the race car will continue to be provided by Furniture Row and Denver Mattress, I will not be personally involved. I am proud to announce that this inspirational program will have more assets to expand under the executive leadership of Joe Garone, who was the architect of building Furniture Row Racing to a championship level as the team’s president. 

Joe will work with Charlotte-based Spire Sports & Entertainment and Dr. Falci to grow the program’s fundraising and awareness efforts. 

Joe and Spire are currently seeking sponsorship for a number of special events to showcase the adaptive race car technology prior to a NASCAR Cup Series weekend. The events will include spinal cord injured individuals driving the adaptive car along with a NASCAR Cup Series driver, who will offer assistance and advice plus give a thrilling, high-speed ride to the participants. 

For a better understanding of an adaptive motorsports event please see video below, which includes former NHRA champion Darrell Gwynn driving the adaptive race car with only head movements. 