NASCAR community mourns death of J.D. Gibbs

1989 NASCAR Cup car ‘found’ in Ireland, still runs strong on original tires and motor

By Jerry BonkowskiJan 12, 2019, 12:00 PM EST
We’ve all heard stories of old race cars that were discovered in someone’s barn or garage or similar places. Usually, they’re all rusty or falling apart or are in dire need of a makeover.

But here’s a story you likely haven’t heard before. It turns out the No. 31 1989 Chevrolet Lumina, which competed in four Winston Cup races in 1991 (as the No. 53) and 11 races in 1992 (as the No. 31), was recently “discovered” by guys from the drift racing web site DriftGames.Life (DGL).

But instead of finding it in a barn or well off the beaten path, the DGL team found the car tucked away in a museum at Ireland’s Mondello Park International Race Circuit, near Dublin.

“We were walking down pit lane at Mondello Park and came across probably the most insane thing you’re ever going to see in Ireland, a fully fledged NASCAR,” said DGL’s Dave Egan, who narrates the video below. “We’re going to get our full Cole Trickle on because ‘Days of Thunder’ was (the thing) when I was younger. That was the best film, with Tom Cruise, and this is the car from that era. It’s old-school NASCAR.”

This is no replica or show car. It’s the actual race car — and it’s in great condition (except for a few old tire scuff marks from the usual beatin’ and bangin’ that goes on in Cup racing).

Here’s the back story: Irish entrepreneur, former race car driver and former Lola Race Cars owner Martin Birrane wanted to go NASCAR racing in the U.S., so he formed “Team Ireland” in 1991, becoming one of the first foreign owners to field a team in NASCAR’s premier series.

With a chassis built by and purchased from Dale Earnhardt Inc., complete with a Richard Childress Racing motor, the team ran four races in 1991, two with Bobby Hillin Jr. behind the wheel of the No. 53, and two other races with John Paul Jr. in the driver’s seat.

Birrane brought Hillin Jr. back to drive in 1992 in the rechristened No. 31. The car’s best finish with Hillin Jr. behind the wheel was 13th in that year’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Later that same season, the car was disqualified at Charlotte following the Mello Yello 500 (Hillin Jr. finished eighth in the race before the DQ) for using illegal cylinder heads. Because the team could not afford to pay the hefty $50,000 fine levied by NASCAR (one of the highest penalties assessed at the time), as well as being unable to attract additional sponsorship, that ultimately and abruptly ended Team Ireland’s and Birrane’s brief foray into NASCAR.

After the team disbanded, Birrane brought the car back to his homeland. The car was brought back to life recently by the DGL crew, with Irish driver Ian Beatty putting it through its paces at Mondello Park, which Birrane and now his family owns.

Beatty took the car for a spin on, believe it or not, with the same tires that it had after its Charlotte DQ, rubber that is over a quarter-century old.

It’s a handful,” Beatty said of his experience driving the car. “It’s a bit like driving a bus with 850 horsepower. … And of course these tires are 20-30 years old, so there’s no grip on them. It’s a handful, but it’s fun.”

One humorous highlight of the ride came before Beatty took it onto the track – he got stuck trying to climb through the window and couldn’t slide down into the seat because the old-fashioned steering wheel blocked him. The team had to remove the steering wheel and then Beatty was able to get to work.

Birrane passed away last June at the age of 82. Hillin Jr., who now runs an oil company in Houston, fondly recalls his time with Team Ireland.

“Martin was a true gentleman,” Hillin Jr. told NBC Sports. “I liked him a lot. I feel bad that I lost touch with him.

“Martin will be remembered for somebody being a pioneer and coming over here and doing a NASCAR team and investing in NASCAR. … I don’t think the sport really appreciated what he had to offer when he was here, and it’s too bad.

“I was never able to go to Mondello Park, but I was pretty impressed with him because he really was committed to NASCAR and wanted to make a go of it, to the point where he was flying in from London for all the races, sometimes week to week or once a month. It was kind of too bad the way things turned out.”

Then, Hillin Jr. added: “The biggest thing I remember is people loved the car and the big Irish cloverleaf on it. I don’t know how many of those people were Irish, but they sure loved it.”

J.D. Gibbs passes away at age 49

By Dustin LongJan 11, 2019, 11:49 PM EST
J.D. Gibbs, the oldest son of car owner Joe Gibbs, passed away Friday from complications following a long battle with a degenerative neurological disease, the team announced. J.D. Gibbs was 49.

The family revealed in March 2015 that J.D. Gibbs was suffering from brain-function problems but that doctors had no clear answer for it.

J.D. Gibbs celebrates a win by Denny Hamlin in the 2015 All-Star Race. (Photo: Dustin Long)

J.D. Gibbs was the president of Joe Gibbs Racing at the time, having done a variety of roles, including working on a pit crew with the organization.

“J.D. gains his strength from the fact that he has a personal relationship with the Lord, and I have got to tell you that he’s my hero when I kind of watch him,” Joe Gibbs said in 2015 at Martinsville Speedway. “I don’t know that anybody has ever deal with anything as courageous as J.D. does. He went through a situation with his son Taylor having leukemia at 2, and we fought through that for about three or four years … J.D. through his entire life has probably been the most courageous person that I’ve ever been around or knew.”

J.D. Gibbs was instrumental in helping Denny Hamlin join the organization when Hamlin was racing Late Models. Hamlin’s Xfinity car in last year’s race at Darlington Raceway honored Gibbs. Hamlin’s car was made to look like the car Gibbs drove in four Xfinity races in 1998.

Hamlin has displayed Gibbs name on the side of his car since the 2017 Daytona 500.

After winning the 2016 Daytona 500, Hamlin spoke of J.D. Gibbs: “He’s the guy that took a chance on me. This is the biggest win of my life. He’s not at every race. But to have him here with me today, that’s just how it was supposed to be, wasn’t it?”

In the tweet below from last year, Hamlin explained what J.D. Gibbs meant to him.

J.D. Gibbs was there at Joe Gibbs Racing from the beginning. He was named the organization’s president in 1997 and led the company from 2004-08 when Joe Gibbs returned to coaching in the NFL. Along with Hamlin, the company added Kyle Busch during J.D. Gibbs’ tenure.

Born Jason Dean Gibbs on February 21, 1969, J.D. as he became known, always had an outgoing personality and beaming smile. From 1987-’90, Gibbs played defensive back and quarterback at The College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia.

The father of four boys with his wife Melissa – Jackson, Miller, Jason, and Taylor – Taylor was diagnosed with childhood leukemia in 2007 at age 2. At age 5 in 2010, Taylor underwent his final chemotherapy treatment.

Jim France interim NASCAR Chairman and CEO, issued a statement on Gibbs:

“We were privileged to watch J.D. Gibbs grow within the sport, displaying an endearing personality, a keen eye for talent and the strong business acumen that helped grow Joe Gibbs Racing into a preeminent NASCAR team. The NASCAR family has lost a truly special member. On behalf of NASCAR and the France family, I extend my deepest condolences to Joe Gibbs, Pat, Melissa, Coy and the entire Gibbs family.”

Kelly Crandall and Daniel McFadin contributed to this report. 

Six couples to share $100,000 from Kyle, Samantha Busch ‘Bundle of Joy’ fund

By Jerry BonkowskiJan 11, 2019, 4:10 PM EST
Samantha and Kyle Busch had to undergo in vitro fertilization to conceive their first child, Brexton, born in 2015. (Getty Images)

Six Charlotte-area couples will share $100,000 in grant money to assist with in vitro fertilization (IVF) efforts from the Kyle and Samantha Busch Bundle of Joy Fund, the Fund announced recently.

This is the eighth and largest round of “Bundle of Joy” grants issued since the Fund was created in 2015, following Kyle’s and Samantha’s IVF journey to conceive son Brexton.

“Kyle and I have heard so many stories of couples struggling to conceive a child of their own,” Samantha Busch said in a statement. “From unexplained infertility to a cancer diagnosis, there are multiple variables that may eventually lead to the difficult path of IVF.

“We strongly believe that every journey to parenthood is unique and even though sometimes it can’t happen the natural way, everyone deserves a chance to try and have their own child without worrying about the cost or judgement.”

IVF, which is a process that mixes eggs and sperm in a lab dish to create an embryo, is a costly procedure that typically is not covered by most insurance companies.

One of the recipient couples, Sharika and Gabriel Ramseur, have been trying to conceive for much of their seven years of marriage.

“This is something we had prayed about for so long and then to suddenly receive that gift (from the Fund),” Gabriel Ramseur told the Gaston (North Carolina) Gazette. “I can’t describe it.”

Added Sharika Ramseur to the Gazette, “The Buschs spoke with us, encouraged us, supported us and told us to stay in touch throughout the process. They could not have been more understanding toward us.”

The six couples will receive between $10,000 and $25,000 from the Fund for treatments at the Reproductive Endocrinology Associates of Charlotte, also known as REACH.

“Over the last four years, I am proud to say that the Kyle and Samantha Busch Bundle of Joy Fund has helped 37 couples overcome the financial burden of fertility treatments with nearly $500,000 awarded,” Samantha Busch said. “We now have 16 ‘Bundle of Joy’ babies with five more due in 2019 and are beyond thrilled for this next round of recipients as they begin the process to have their own bundle of joy.

“The ‘Bundle of Joy Fund’ began as a way for Kyle and I to help alleviate the financial burden couples are faced with during fertility treatments, but I don’t think we realized the significant impact it would end up having on our life. Every round of grants means Kyle, Brexton and I get to welcome more amazing couples into our growing  ‘Bundle of Joy’ family, and that fills our hearts with so much happiness.”

Click here to read more about the most recent grants, as well as to learn more about the Kyle Busch Foundation Bundle of Joy Fund, click here.

NASCAR issues statement in regards to layoffs

NASCAR
By Dustin LongJan 11, 2019, 1:34 PM EST
NASCAR issued a statement Friday in light of layoffs made:

“As all good businesses do, NASCAR is committed to strengthening its operation to ensure that resources are aligned to strategies that grow the sport and drive our business.  We have a talented team at NASCAR and we’re confident that greater focus on the opportunities to drive fan interest and strong industry partnerships will help our sport achieve long-term growth.”

A NASCAR spokesperson said the sanctioning body would not confirm any individuals no longer working there.