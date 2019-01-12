NASCAR community mourns death of J.D. Gibbs

The NASCAR community was rocked by the death Friday of J.D. Gibbs, son of car owner Joe Gibbs and former president of Joe Gibbs Racing. J.D. Gibbs was 49.
The team stated that that Gibbs died after a long battle with a degenerative neurological disease.
Tributes poured in throughout NASCAR on social media.
JD lived out the greatest commandment “love God and love others” in every part of his life. He modeled true character to our families, our company, and especially to me. I count it a privilege to have called him a best friend for over 3 decades.
Well done faithful servant!! pic.twitter.com/wgs23zEcfL
— Dave Alpern (@PERNSKI) January 12, 2019
His car. His number. His signature above my door. I will always be grateful for what His family did for mine and the opportunity he gave me 14 years ago. Now more than ever #doitforJD
— Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) January 12, 2019
Heaven gains a giant of a man, earth takes a severe blow. JD was sincere, talented & a man who lived what he believed. JD you ran the race~you finished~you won the prize. Thanks for the example to me & so many others. The Lord be with your family & all @JoeGibbsRacing ~ #RIP
Hawk https://t.co/Nj3vcJDD0a
— Donald Hawk (@HawkSMI) January 12, 2019
What an incredible person. So very kind and humble. Thinking of the Gibbs family and all his friends at JGR. https://t.co/jqTq414630
— Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) January 12, 2019
Devastated after hearing the passing of J.D. Gibbs 💔 I can’t begin to tell you all how incredible of a guy he was and there is no way I would be where I am today without him. That man made such an impact on the entire outcome of my life. You will forever be in our hearts
— Matt DiBenedetto (@mattdracing) January 12, 2019
My heart goes out to the Gibbs family about JD’s passing this morning. He was always so kind and gracious to everyone.
— Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) January 12, 2019
J.D. was a great man of faith that loved his family and served others. Now he is spending eternity with his Heavenly Father and no more suffering. Thinking about all the Gibbs family. https://t.co/3Gi0VMdCGG
— David Ragan (@DavidRagan) January 12, 2019
If you want to know how to live life the right way and leave a legacy that will last forever-look no further than the example JD GIBBS set for all of us. A great leader, a man of faith, a family man and a friend. Rest In Peace JD.
— Steve O'Donnell (@odsteve) January 12, 2019
So sorry to hear about the passing of J.D Gibbs. As a previous member of @JoeGibbsRacing I know how much Coach loved his son and missed him being fully healthy and himself. Prayers go up to the entire Gibbs family 🙏
— Matt Tifft (@matt_tifft) January 12, 2019
Our prayers are w/the Gibbs family. JD served as a role model for all of us w/his perpetual smile, genuine compassion for others and great pride in his family. His sincere friendships with his competitors was a main reason the teams now work together. JD, you will be missed.
— Steve Newmark (@NewmarkRFR) January 12, 2019
Such awful news to hear about the passing of J.D Gibbs😔. Our hearts are hurting for Coach, the Gibbs family and @JoeGibbsRacing. Prayers for the entire Gibbs family/team. 🙏
— Brandon Jones (@BrandonJonesRac) January 12, 2019
Absolutely heartbroken to wake up to the news about JD Gibbs.. You couldn’t ask for a better person. I loved our days of racing late models up and Tri County. JD will be missed by so many… 🙏🏼
Our thoughts and prayers are with the Gibbs family and everyone @JoeGibbsRacing
— Rodney Childers (@RodneyChilders4) January 12, 2019
J.D was the type of man we all strive to be. His heart, smile and attitude were contagious where ever he was. He will be missed. Thoughts and prayers to the Gibbs Family. https://t.co/cYcN6mkEm1
— Steve Letarte (@SteveLetarte) January 12, 2019
JD always had a smile on his face and took time to talk to everyone. You couldn’t pass JD without a wave. His positive attitude and joy for life is something we should all strive for. He’ll be missed but not forgotten.
— Joey Logano (@joeylogano) January 12, 2019