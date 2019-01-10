Tommy Joe Martins returns to BJ McLeod Motorsports for 2019 Xfinity season

Martins joined the team in 2017. In 28 starts, his best finish with the team has been 11th at Iowa (in 2017).
In 2019, I’m returning to @teamBJMcLeod. THANK YOU BJ & Jessica. It’s been amazing to be a part of the growth of this team for 2 years. This year, we’re expanding to 3 full time cars. Blessed to have another opportunity.
“It is with great enthusiasm to have Tommy Joe Martins back with the team,” team co-owner Jessica McLeod said in a media release. “Martins has played a great part in helping us improve our on-track performance over the last two years and we are looking forward to what’s to come.”
The team, which recently moved into a new shop in Mooresville, North Carolina, will field three full-time cars in the Xfinity Series in 2019, its fourth year of operation.
Its two full-time drivers will be Vinnie Miller in the No. 78 and Matt Mills in the No. 8, while Martins will be part of a rotating cast of drivers in the No. 99 that will also include team co-owner B.J. McLeod, J.A. Avila Jr., and other drivers that may be added.
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is admittedly a big NASCAR fan. He’s attended numerous races at one of the sport’s oldest and most revered racetracks, Darlington Raceway, a major draw in The Palmetto State, pulling in an estimated $50-plus million in tourist dollars each year.
So it’s not surprising that the Republican state leader took time during his inauguration speech Wednesday to pay tribute to NASCAR (click here to see the video excerpt, courtesy WLTX TV), saying, “NASCAR racing in Darlington, if you haven’t been, you ought to go.”
While he stopped short of telling constituents how they can buy tickets for the Sept. 2 Bojangles Southern 500 throwback weekend (this year’s race will feature the 1990-1994 era), he fondly singled out the 2003 race that featured the closest finish in NASCAR history between race winner Ricky Craven and Kurt Busch.
“It is excellence in engineering, perfection, high speed, raw courage, brute force,” McMaster said. “It is something to see. In 2003, after 400 miles with average speeds topping 125 miles per hour, including yellow flags and pit stops, Ricky Craven in a No. 32 Pontiac beat Kurt Busch in a No. 97 Ford by two one-thousandths of a second.
“In distance, that would be the thickness of the paint on the front bumper. If one of Mr. Craven’s tires had been even a little bit flat, he would have lost, he would have lost the race, he would have lost the competition.”
McMaster also used the sport as an example when it came to promoting education in the state.
“Similarly, our state will never excel and succeed to its fullest potential if parts of our state are ‘flat’ – or not performing (education-wise),” he said. “If we are bold and we prepare for the race in front of us, South Carolina will beat the competition every time.”
McMaster was elected in November. He previously had served as South Carolina’s lieutenant governor and then ascended to governor in 2016 when then-governor Nikki Haley resigned to become U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations for President Donald Trump.
While it’s Truex (Joe Gibbs Racing) and Suarez’s (Stewart-Haas Racing) first time in the car with their new teams, it’s also one of the first chances drivers have gotten to experience the Cup Series’ new rules package.
What does the #newpackage drive like at Fontana? @Daniel_SuarezG says it’s like a combination of the All-Star Race and the ‘16 Xfinity Series car. Could hold it wide open for 4-5 laps by self but only 2-3 laps in traffic. So he predicts track position will be massive this year. pic.twitter.com/w9Lxp7QB4s
The two-time ARCA winner will make his first start at Daytona on Feb. 9.
Burton will then make starts at Charlotte Motor Speedway (May 23), Pocono Raceway (May 31), Chicagoland Speedway (June 27) and the season finale at Kansas Speedway (Oct. 18).
“I’m super excited to join Venturini Motorsports and continue running in the series,” Burton said in a press release. “I love ARCA Racing and the community around it. The series is a great option in the grand scheme of things when it comes to my career development. It’s a great stepping stone as I continue to the next level.”
Burton has 11 ARCA starts since 2016. His wins came at Pocono Raceway and Toledo Speedway.
Oscar Mayer will sponsor Ryan Newman‘s No. 6 ride for Roush Fenway Racing in the Daytona 500 and other races this season, the team announced Thursday.
The team stated in a release that Oscar Mayer would be the primary sponsor for Newman’s car at Phoenix in March and “on a number of races throughout the year.” Oscar Mayer also will serve as an associate sponsor on Newman’s car for the entire season. In each race with Oscar Mayer as the primary sponsor, the car will have a different design to promote Oscar Mayer’s offerings across bacon, hot dogs and cold cuts.
“We’re honored to be a season-long sponsor of driver Ryan Newman and Roush Fenway Racing,” said Matt Riezman, Associate Director for Oscar Mayer, in a statement. “We have big plans to support the sport and the No. 6 Oscar Mayer Ford Mustang this year and can’t wait to share our love for tasty Oscar Mayer bacon, cold cuts and hot dogs with NASCAR fans.”
Newman, the 2008 Daytona 500 winner, moves to Roush Fenway Racing this season.
Oscar Mayer served as an associate sponsor with Roush Fenway Racing in the early 2000s and was on Matt Kenseth‘s car and Kurt Busch‘s car when they won back-to-back Cup titles in 2003 and ’04. Oscar Mayer sponsored Kenseth’s car in last year’s Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.