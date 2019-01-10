Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Harrison Burton set for limited ARCA schedule

By Daniel McFadinJan 10, 2019, 12:14 PM EST
Harrison Burton‘s 2019 racing schedule got a bit more crowded with Venturini Motorsports’ announcing Thursday he will compete for the team part-time in ARCA this season.

Burton, who will race full-time in the Gander Outdoors Truck Series for Kyle Busch Motorsports, will compete in five events for Venturini driving the No. 20 Camry.

The two-time ARCA winner will make his first start at Daytona on Feb. 9.

Burton will then make starts at Charlotte Motor Speedway (May 23), Pocono Raceway (May 31), Chicagoland Speedway (June 27) and the season finale at Kansas Speedway (Oct. 18).

“I’m super excited to join Venturini Motorsports and continue running in the series,” Burton said in a press release. “I love ARCA Racing and the community around it. The series is a great option in the grand scheme of things when it comes to my career development. It’s a great stepping stone as I continue to the next level.”

Burton has 11 ARCA starts since 2016. His wins came at Pocono Raceway and Toledo Speedway.

Social Roundup: Drivers get to race during tire test at Auto Club Speedway

By Daniel McFadinJan 10, 2019, 1:00 PM EST
The build up to the 2019 Daytona 500 got underway yesterday in California with the first of a two-day Goodyear tire test at Auto Club Speedway.

The first drivers to see on-track action this year were Martin Truex Jr., defending champion Joey Logano and Daniel Suarez.

While it’s Truex (Joe Gibbs Racing) and Suarez’s (Stewart-Haas Racing) first time in the car with their new teams, it’s also one of the first chances drivers have gotten to experience the Cup Series’ new rules package.

With the package, which includes a tapered spacer, teams will have 550 horsepower at tracks 1.33 miles and larger, and 750 horsepower at tracks shorter than 1.33 miles. Auto Club Speedway is a 2-mile oval.

Here’s a look at how the test played out Wednesday via social media. As you can tell, the drivers didn’t keep to themselves on the track.

Roush Fenway Racing adds Oscar Mayer as sponsor for Ryan Newman

By Dustin LongJan 10, 2019, 10:00 AM EST
Oscar Mayer will sponsor Ryan Newman‘s No. 6 ride for Roush Fenway Racing in the Daytona 500 and other races this season, the team announced Thursday.

The team stated in a release that Oscar Mayer would be the primary sponsor for Newman’s car at Phoenix in March and “on a number of races throughout the year.” Oscar Mayer also will serve as an associate sponsor on Newman’s car for the entire season. In each race with Oscar Mayer as the primary sponsor, the car will have a different design to promote Oscar Mayer’s offerings across bacon, hot dogs and cold cuts.

“We’re honored to be a season-long sponsor of driver Ryan Newman and Roush Fenway Racing,” said Matt Riezman, Associate Director for Oscar Mayer, in a statement. “We have big plans to support the sport and the No. 6 Oscar Mayer Ford Mustang this year and can’t wait to share our love for tasty Oscar Mayer bacon, cold cuts and hot dogs with NASCAR fans.”

Newman, the 2008 Daytona 500 winner, moves to Roush Fenway Racing this season.

Oscar Mayer served as an associate sponsor with Roush Fenway Racing in the early 2000s and was on Matt Kenseth‘s car and Kurt Busch‘s car when they won back-to-back Cup titles in 2003 and ’04. Oscar Mayer sponsored Kenseth’s car in last year’s Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

Brett Moffitt joins GMS Racing to defend Truck title

By Dustin LongJan 10, 2019, 9:03 AM EST
GMS Racing announced Thursday that reigning NASCAR Truck champion Brett Moffitt will drive the team’s No. 24 ride in the Gander Outdoors Truck Series. GMS Racing made the announcement a day after stating that Johnny Sauter would not return to the team.

“I’m excited to be given the chance to defend my 2018 championship,” Moffitt said in a statement from the team. “I have to thank the Gallagher family and everyone at GMS for this opportunity. I can’t wait to start working with Jerry (Baxter, crew chief) and the guys to kick off the season at Daytona in a few weeks.”

Moffitt needed a ride after he was replaced by Austin Hill at Hattori Racing. Despite winning the championship, Hattori Racing struggled to find sponsorship throughout the season. Moffitt said after winning the title in November he didn’t know where he would drive this season.

The 26-year-old Moffitt won six races last year. He has seven career Truck wins in 36 starts.

“Brett will be an excellent addition to the GMS organization,” said Mike Beam, team president, in a statement from the team. “Last year he showed the racing world the amount of talent and determination he has, especially while facing some adversity throughout the season. We look forward to helping him win his second championship and ours as well.

“We have a strong driver lineup in every series we’ll compete in this year. Maury Gallagher has given us the tools and personnel we need to compete for several championships.”

The rest of the GMS Racing lineup for 2019 features:

Rookie Sheldon Creed in the No. 2 Truck with Doug Randolph as crew chief.

John Hunter Nemechek in the No. 23 Xfinity car with Chad Norris as crew chief.

Sam Mayer in the No. 21 K&N Pro Series East ride. He’ll also run limited ARCA and Truck races.

GMS Racing also stated that Halmar Friesen Racing renewed its technical alliance with GMS Racing to field the No. 52 for Stewart Friesen.

GMS stated that its driver lineup is complete for 2019, meaning it will not field a second Truck as it did the No. 21 last year.

Matt Tifft celebrates significant milestone about brain surgery recovery

By Jerry BonkowskiJan 9, 2019, 9:28 PM EST
NASCAR Cup rookie driver Matt Tifft was in a celebratory mood Wednesday — and for good reason.

Tifft, who will drive for Front Row Motorsports this season along with David Ragan and Michael McDowell, took to social media to update followers that he has reached a significant milestone in his ongoing recovery from brain tumor removal surgery on July 21, 2016.

MORE: Matt Tifft starting to feel like normal human again after brain surgery removed low-grade tumor

MORE: Matt Tifft to drive third car for Front Row Motorsports

Tifft told followers his recovery has been so good that he won’t have to undergo another routine followup brain scan and exam for at least a year.

“It’s a huge step,” Tifft said in a Twitter video. “Almost three years out from surgery now. It’s really awesome to see that nothing has come back. … Hopefully, I can keep the good health up for many more years to come.”

Tifft competed in just 10 races in the 2016 Xfinity Series before undergoing surgery. He came back to run full Xfinity seasons in 2017 (finished 7th) and 2018 (6th, including a career-best six top-5s and 19 top-10s.

Check out Tifft’s post and video from Wednesday:

By comparison, here’s how Tifft’s brain looked six months after surgery in January 2017.

