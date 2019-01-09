Truck Series stunner: Johnny Sauter, GMS Racing split, effective immediately

With just over one month to go before the start of the 2019 Gander Outdoors Truck Series season, GMS Racing announced Wednesday it has parted ways with veteran driver Johnny Sauter.

The move is effective immediately, the team said in a media release.

There was no reason given for the sudden split between both sides. The media release added, “future plans regarding the driver of the No. 21 team will be forthcoming.”

Sauter becomes the second Truck Series champion in the last three seasons to be without a team. Also still looking for a ride for 2019 is last season’s champion, Brett Moffitt, although several reports already have Moffitt replacing Sauter at GMS Racing.

While appearing on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s SiriusXM Speedway with Dave Moody Wednesday afternoon, Sauter said he was informed by GMS around Noon ET on Wednesday that he was being released and then alluded to Moffitt potentially replacing him. Here are some of Sauter’s comments:

* On reports of Moffitt replacing him: “If he’s bringing something, it’s more than I’m bringing. Let’s just leave it at that. I don’t pay to race. If I had that kind of money, I’d be racing something else probably. … I had actually heard this rumor about being ousted out of that truck a month ago. I asked some questions and nothing ever was mentioned about it. Yeah, it’s late in the game, Daytona is a month away, there’s not a hell of a lot I can do about it. …. That’s the nature of the beast. It’s an expensive sport. Owners need money not just from sponsors today, but drivers as well.” * On his three-year tenure at GMS: “GMS has been a great place, we accomplished a lot of things. If they don’t need me, you don’t need to be there. Like my dad always said, if you’re hand ain’t broke, you’ll never go hungry. So, I’ll figure out something to do.” * Where does he go from here? “What’s next for me? I don’t have a clue. Rides are pretty scarce, rides that you want to drive. We’ll just have to see what shakes out. … It’s one of them deals where I’m not going to drive junk. If an opportunity doesn’t present itself, I don’t have to do it.” Sauter said he has already spoken to one team about a ride, but did not reveal which team or the nature of the conversations: “I’ve reached out to one guy and that’s about it. … I’ve had a taste of what it’s like to drive good stuff and bad stuff. I’m not going to just drive junk. … I’m not above calling anybody, but once they hear you’re not driving anything, if they need you, they’ll call you. I’m not going to pester people or bother them because I know I wouldn’t want to be bothered.” Sauter came to GMS Racing after a long and successful tenure at ThorSport Racing. When Moody asked if there was a possibility to return there, Sauter said, “If Duke and Rhonda (Thorson) would have me, of course I’d do it in a heartbeat. They have their four teams and four drivers and I’m sure, a month away from Daytona, they probably have their plans figured out. … Duke and Rhonda were great for me. They rescued my career when I didn’t have anything. They have plans and they’re going to go down the path they’re on. If they need me, I’d love to do it, and if they don’t, I understand that, too.” A native of Necedah, Wisconsin, the 40-year-old Sauter joined Statesville, North Carolina-based GMS in 2016 and went on to win the Truck Series championship that season, earning three wins, 12 top fives and 19 top-10 finishes in 23 races.

Sauter finished second in 2017 and fourth in 2018 for GMS — even with a career-high six wins in what ultimately was his last with GMS.

“We cannot thank Johnny enough for his contributions to the growth and success of GMS Racing,” said team president Mike Beam in the release. “He won the first championship for us and added a lot of trophies to our shop. We wish him all the best for his future endeavors, both in and out of racing.”

The team will go forward with Sheldon Creed in the Truck Series for the 2019 season, as well as John Hunter Nemechek in the Xfinity Series and Sam Mayer in the ARCA Racing Series. A GMS representative said more information will be forthcoming from the team on its 2019 plans on Thursday.

Sauter has 244 career starts in a Truck, with 23 wins. He also has 85 NASCAR Cup races without a win and 207 Xfinity starts with three wins. In addition, all four drivers who competed for the 2018 Truck championship will not be with the same teams in 2019 that they were with last season.

The 2019 Truck Series season kicks off Feb. 15 in the NextEra Energy 250 at Daytona International Speedway.

