Truck Series stunner: Johnny Sauter, GMS Racing split, effective immediately

By Jerry BonkowskiJan 9, 2019, 3:10 PM EST
With just over one month to go before the start of the 2019 Gander Outdoors Truck Series season, GMS Racing announced Wednesday it has parted ways with veteran driver Johnny Sauter.

The move is effective immediately, the team said in a media release.

There was no reason given for the sudden split between both sides. The media release added, “future plans regarding the driver of the No. 21 team will be forthcoming.”

Sauter becomes the second Truck Series champion in the last three seasons to be without a team. Also still looking for a ride for 2019 is last season’s champion, Brett Moffitt, although several reports already have Moffitt replacing Sauter at GMS Racing.

While appearing on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s SiriusXM Speedway with Dave Moody Wednesday afternoon, Sauter said he was informed by GMS around Noon ET on Wednesday that he was being released and then alluded to Moffitt potentially replacing him. Here are some of Sauter’s comments:

* On reports of Moffitt replacing him: “If he’s bringing something, it’s more than I’m bringing. Let’s just leave it at that. I don’t pay to race. If I had that kind of money, I’d be racing something else probably. … I had actually heard this rumor about being ousted out of that truck a month ago. I asked some questions and nothing ever was mentioned about it. Yeah, it’s late in the game, Daytona is a month away, there’s not a hell of a lot I can do about it. …. That’s the nature of the beast. It’s an expensive sport. Owners need money not just from sponsors today, but drivers as well.”

* On his three-year tenure at GMS: “GMS has been a great place, we accomplished a lot of things. If they don’t need me, you don’t need to be there. Like my dad always said, if you’re hand ain’t broke, you’ll never go hungry. So, I’ll figure out something to do.”

* Where does he go from here? “What’s next for me? I don’t have a clue. Rides are pretty scarce, rides that you want to drive. We’ll just have to see what shakes out. … It’s one of them deals where I’m not going to drive junk. If an opportunity doesn’t present itself, I don’t have to do it.”

Sauter said he has already spoken to one team about a ride, but did not reveal which team or the nature of the conversations: “I’ve reached out to one guy and that’s about it. … I’ve had a taste of what it’s like to drive good stuff and bad stuff. I’m not going to just drive junk. … I’m not above calling anybody, but once they hear you’re not driving anything, if they need you, they’ll call you. I’m not going to pester people or bother them because I know I wouldn’t want to be bothered.”

Sauter came to GMS Racing after a long and successful tenure at ThorSport Racing. When Moody asked if there was a possibility to return there, Sauter said, “If Duke and Rhonda (Thorson) would have me, of course I’d do it in a heartbeat. They have their four teams and four drivers and I’m sure, a month away from Daytona, they probably have their plans figured out. … Duke and Rhonda were great for me. They rescued my career when I didn’t have anything. They have plans and they’re going to go down the path they’re on. If they need me, I’d love to do it, and if they don’t, I understand that, too.”

A native of Necedah, Wisconsin, the 40-year-old Sauter joined Statesville, North Carolina-based GMS in 2016 and went on to win the Truck Series championship that season, earning three wins, 12 top fives and 19 top-10 finishes in 23 races.

Sauter finished second in 2017 and fourth in 2018 for GMS — even with a career-high six wins in what ultimately was his last with GMS.

“We cannot thank Johnny enough for his contributions to the growth and success of GMS Racing,” said team president Mike Beam in the release. “He won the first championship for us and added a lot of trophies to our shop. We wish him all the best for his future endeavors, both in and out of racing.”

The team will go forward with Sheldon Creed in the Truck Series for the 2019 season, as well as John Hunter Nemechek in the Xfinity Series and Sam Mayer in the ARCA Racing Series. A GMS representative said more information will be forthcoming from the team on its 2019 plans on Thursday.

Sauter has 244 career starts in a Truck, with 23 wins. He also has 85 NASCAR Cup races without a win and 207 Xfinity starts with three wins.

In addition, all four drivers who competed for the 2018 Truck championship will not be with the same teams in 2019 that they were with last season.

The 2019 Truck Series season kicks off Feb. 15 in the NextEra Energy 250 at Daytona International Speedway.

Matt Tifft celebrates significant milestone about brain surgery recovery

By Jerry BonkowskiJan 9, 2019, 9:28 PM EST
NASCAR Cup rookie driver Matt Tifft was in a celebratory mood Wednesday — and for good reason.

Tifft, who will drive for Front Row Motorsports this season along with David Ragan and Michael McDowell, took to social media to update followers that he has reached a significant milestone in his ongoing recovery from brain tumor removal surgery on July 21, 2016.

MORE: Matt Tifft starting to feel like normal human again after brain surgery removed low-grade tumor

MORE: Matt Tifft to drive third car for Front Row Motorsports

Tifft told followers his recovery has been so good that he won’t have to undergo another routine followup brain scan and exam for at least a year.

“It’s a huge step,” Tifft said in a Twitter video. “Almost three years out from surgery now. It’s really awesome to see that nothing has come back. … Hopefully, I can keep the good health up for many more years to come.”

Tifft competed in just 10 races in the 2016 Xfinity Series before undergoing surgery. He came back to run full Xfinity seasons in 2017 (finished 7th) and 2018 (6th, including a career-best six top-5s and 19 top-10s.

Check out Tifft’s post and video from Wednesday:

By comparison, here’s how Tifft’s brain looked six months after surgery in January 2017.

Watkins Glen to host 50th anniversary of Woodstock Music & Arts Festival

By Jerry BonkowskiJan 9, 2019, 7:00 PM EST
Two weeks after it plays host to the NASCAR Cup Series on Aug. 4, Watkins Glen International will host the 50th anniversary celebration of the Woodstock Music & Arts Festival — also known as Woodstock 50 — from Aug. 16-18.

Yes, it’s been 50 years since Woodstock, whose “3 Days of Peace & Music” in mid-August 1969 captivated the world with musical acts including Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, The Who, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Jefferson Airplane, Joan Baez, Santana, Joe Cocker and Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young.

Co-producer and co-founder of the original Woodstock 1969 and now Woodstock 50, Michael Lang, announced Wednesday that the 1,000-acre WGI will host Woodstock 50, the only authorized commemoration of the original fest. Tickets are expected to go on sale first for college students ages 18-25 by the end of January.

“The original festival in ‘69 was a reaction by the youth of the time to the causes we felt compelled to fight for – civil rights, women’s rights, and the antiwar movement, and it gave way to our mission to share peace, love and music,” Lang said in a media release. “Today, we’re experiencing similar disconnects in our country, and one thing we’ve learned is that music has the power to bring people together.

“So, it’s time to bring the Woodstock spirit back, get involved and make our voices heard.”

The musical lineup for Woodstock 50 will be announced in the coming weeks, Lang said. The festival will have three main stages and is expected to host a wide swath of artists of various musical genres from rock, hip hop, pop and country music. In additional to contemporary artists, several tribute performances honoring those who played at the first Woodstock will also be held.

WGI has nearly twice the space as the upstate New York farm owned by Max Yasgur, which hosted the original Woodstock Aug. 15-18, 1969. WGI is about 150 miles northwest of the original Woodstock site.

“The original site in Bethel (New York) is wonderful, but much too small for what we’re envisioning,” Lang said. “Watkins Glen International gives us the ability to create something unlike any other commemorative event and something uniquely Woodstock.”

Lang added that when he first saw WGI as a potential host site, he felt “an immediate emotional connection to the land. It’s a beautiful location and an ideal site.”

Hailie Deegan, Julie Giese among Forbes’ ‘Women In Sports To Watch’ in 2019

By Daniel McFadinJan 9, 2019, 6:00 PM EST
There are two representatives from the NASCAR world on Forbes’ newly released list of “Women In Sports To Watch” in 2019.

The sport is represented by driver Hailie Deegan and track executive Julie Giese.

Deegan competes in the K&N Pro Series West and last year became the first woman to win a race in the series after a last-lap pass at Meridian (Idaho) Speedway.

Giese is the president of ISM Raceway, a position she was named to last October, making her the only female president of any of International Speedway Corp.’s 13 tracks.

Giese has been with ISC since 2001 when she joined Watkins Glen International as the director of public relations.

Jeff Gordon agrees to multi-year extension with Fox Sports

By Daniel McFadinJan 9, 2019, 4:49 PM EST
Jeff Gordon has agreed to a multi-year extension to serve as a NASCAR analyst for Fox Sports, NBC Sports has confirmed.

Gordon, who will be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Feb. 1, has served as an analyst for Fox since he retired from full-time racing after the 2016 season.

He has joined Mike Joy and Darrell Waltrip on Fox’s broadcast of Cup Series races.

Gordon will be joined at Fox this year by Jamie McMurray, who will serve as a studio analyst on NASCAR Race Day and NASCAR Race Hub.