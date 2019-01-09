Matt Tifft celebrates significant milestone about brain surgery recovery

NASCAR Cup rookie driver Matt Tifft was in a celebratory mood Wednesday — and for good reason.
Tifft, who will drive for Front Row Motorsports this season along with David Ragan and Michael McDowell, took to social media to update followers that he has reached a significant milestone in his ongoing recovery from brain tumor removal surgery on July 21, 2016.
Tifft told followers his recovery has been so good that he won’t have to undergo another routine followup brain scan and exam for at least a year.
“It’s a huge step,” Tifft said in a Twitter video. “Almost three years out from surgery now. It’s really awesome to see that nothing has come back. … Hopefully, I can keep the good health up for many more years to come.”
Tifft competed in just 10 races in the 2016 Xfinity Series before undergoing surgery. He came back to run full Xfinity seasons in 2017 (finished 7th) and 2018 (6th, including a career-best six top-5s and 19 top-10s.
Check out Tifft’s post and video from Wednesday:
By comparison, here’s how Tifft’s brain looked six months after surgery in January 2017.