Matt Tifft celebrates significant milestone about brain surgery recovery

By Jerry BonkowskiJan 9, 2019, 9:28 PM EST
NASCAR Cup rookie driver Matt Tifft was in a celebratory mood Wednesday — and for good reason.

Tifft, who will drive for Front Row Motorsports this season along with David Ragan and Michael McDowell, took to social media to update followers that he has reached a significant milestone in his ongoing recovery from brain tumor removal surgery on July 21, 2016.

Tifft told followers his recovery has been so good that he won’t have to undergo another routine followup brain scan and exam for at least a year.

“It’s a huge step,” Tifft said in a Twitter video. “Almost three years out from surgery now. It’s really awesome to see that nothing has come back. … Hopefully, I can keep the good health up for many more years to come.”

Tifft competed in just 10 races in the 2016 Xfinity Series before undergoing surgery. He came back to run full Xfinity seasons in 2017 (finished 7th) and 2018 (6th, including a career-best six top-5s and 19 top-10s.

Check out Tifft’s post and video from Wednesday:

By comparison, here’s how Tifft’s brain looked six months after surgery in January 2017.

Watkins Glen to host 50th anniversary of Woodstock Music & Arts Festival

By Jerry BonkowskiJan 9, 2019, 7:00 PM EST
Two weeks after it plays host to the NASCAR Cup Series on Aug. 4, Watkins Glen International will host the 50th anniversary celebration of the Woodstock Music & Arts Festival — also known as Woodstock 50 — from Aug. 16-18.

Yes, it’s been 50 years since Woodstock, whose “3 Days of Peace & Music” in mid-August 1969 captivated the world with musical acts including Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, The Who, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Jefferson Airplane, Joan Baez, Santana, Joe Cocker and Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young.

Co-producer and co-founder of the original Woodstock 1969 and now Woodstock 50, Michael Lang, announced Wednesday that the 1,000-acre WGI will host Woodstock 50, the only authorized commemoration of the original fest. Tickets are expected to go on sale first for college students ages 18-25 by the end of January.

“The original festival in ‘69 was a reaction by the youth of the time to the causes we felt compelled to fight for – civil rights, women’s rights, and the antiwar movement, and it gave way to our mission to share peace, love and music,” Lang said in a media release. “Today, we’re experiencing similar disconnects in our country, and one thing we’ve learned is that music has the power to bring people together.

“So, it’s time to bring the Woodstock spirit back, get involved and make our voices heard.”

The musical lineup for Woodstock 50 will be announced in the coming weeks, Lang said. The festival will have three main stages and is expected to host a wide swath of artists of various musical genres from rock, hip hop, pop and country music. In additional to contemporary artists, several tribute performances honoring those who played at the first Woodstock will also be held.

WGI has nearly twice the space as the upstate New York farm owned by Max Yasgur, which hosted the original Woodstock Aug. 15-18, 1969. WGI is about 150 miles northwest of the original Woodstock site.

“The original site in Bethel (New York) is wonderful, but much too small for what we’re envisioning,” Lang said. “Watkins Glen International gives us the ability to create something unlike any other commemorative event and something uniquely Woodstock.”

Lang added that when he first saw WGI as a potential host site, he felt “an immediate emotional connection to the land. It’s a beautiful location and an ideal site.”

Hailie Deegan, Julie Giese among Forbes’ ‘Women In Sports To Watch’ in 2019

By Daniel McFadinJan 9, 2019, 6:00 PM EST
There are two representatives from the NASCAR world on Forbes’ newly released list of “Women In Sports To Watch” in 2019.

The sport is represented by driver Hailie Deegan and track executive Julie Giese.

Deegan competes in the K&N Pro Series West and last year became the first woman to win a race in the series after a last-lap pass at Meridian (Idaho) Speedway.

Giese is the president of ISM Raceway, a position she was named to last October, making her the only female president of any of International Speedway Corp.’s 13 tracks.

Giese has been with ISC since 2001 when she joined Watkins Glen International as the director of public relations.

Jeff Gordon agrees to multi-year extension with Fox Sports

By Daniel McFadinJan 9, 2019, 4:49 PM EST
Jeff Gordon has agreed to a multi-year extension to serve as a NASCAR analyst for Fox Sports, NBC Sports has confirmed.

Gordon, who will be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Feb. 1, has served as an analyst for Fox since he retired from full-time racing after the 2016 season.

He has joined Mike Joy and Darrell Waltrip on Fox’s broadcast of Cup Series races.

Gordon will be joined at Fox this year by Jamie McMurray, who will serve as a studio analyst on NASCAR Race Day and NASCAR Race Hub.

New Cup driver, spotter combinations set for 2019

By Dustin LongJan 9, 2019, 4:30 PM EST
A number of Cup drivers will have new spotters this season, including former champion Brad Keselowski.

Coleman Pressley will be Keselowski’s spotter this season, Team Penske confirmed.

Pressley replaces Joey Meier, who had been Keselowski’s spotter since 2006. Meier announced in November that he would no longer be Keselowski’s spotter.

Meier will spot for Paul Menard this season, a team official confirmed to NBC Sports.

Pressley, the son of former NASCAR Cup driver Robert Pressley, had been the spotter for AJ Allmendinger at JTG Daugherty Racing from 2015-18.

With rookie Ryan Preece taking over the No. 47 car for Allmendinger this season, Preece will have Stevie Reeves as his spotter, a spokesperson with JTG Daugherty confirmed to NBC Sports. Reeves had previously been the spotter for Menard at the Wood Brothers.

Former champion Kurt Busch also will have a new spotter this year. He’s moving from Stewart-Haas Racing to Chip Ganassi Racing. Tyler Green, who had been the spotter for Jamie McMurray, will remain with the team and work with Busch this season.

Michael McDowell also will have a new spotter this year. He’ll work with Frank Deiny Jr. Rookie Matt Tifft will have Chris Monez as his spotter. Monez worked with multiple drivers in the Xfinity Series last year.

Matt DiBenedetto moves to Leavine Family Racing this season and will be paired with Doug Campbell, who was the team’s spotter last season.