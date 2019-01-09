Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Drivers to take part in Cup Las Vegas organizational test

By Daniel McFadinJan 9, 2019, 2:41 PM EST
Las Vegas Motor Speedway has announced a roster of 14 drivers who will take part in the first Cup organizational test of the year on Jan. 31-Feb. 1.

The test on the 1.5-mile track will be one of the first opportunities for teams to test the 2019 rules package that includes a tapered spacer.

The drivers who will take part:

Brad Keselowski (Team Penske)

Jimmie Johnson (Hendrick Motorsports)

Kyle Busch (Joe Gibbs Racing)

Kurt Busch (Chip Ganassi Racing)

Ryan Newman (Roush Fenway Racing)

Austin Dillon (Richard Childress Racing)

Clint Bowyer (Stewart-Haas Racing)

Landon Cassill (StarCom Racing)

Matt DiBenedetto (Leavine Family Racing)

Ryan Preece (JTG Daugherty Racing)

Paul Menard (Wood Brothers Racing)

Ross Chastain, David Ragan and Drew Herring are also scheduled to be at the track. They will be driving manufacture wheel force cars.

The test will be the first on-track time for Kurt Busch, Newman, Preece and DiBenedetto with their new teams.

The test is tentatively scheduled to run from 11 am to 9 pm ET on Jan. 31 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET on Feb. 1.

A section of the main grandstands and pit road will be open to fans at the test.

South Carolina governor gives NASCAR, Darlington shout out in inauguration speech

By Jerry BonkowskiJan 10, 2019, 2:17 PM EST
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is admittedly a big NASCAR fan. He’s attended numerous races at one of the sport’s oldest and most revered racetracks, Darlington Raceway, a major draw in The Palmetto State, pulling in an estimated $50-plus million in tourist dollars each year.

So it’s not surprising that the Republican state leader took time during his inauguration speech Wednesday to pay tribute to NASCAR (click here to see the video excerpt, courtesy WLTX TV), saying, “NASCAR racing in Darlington, if you haven’t been, you ought to go.”

While he stopped short of telling constituents how they can buy tickets for the Sept. 2 Bojangles Southern 500 throwback weekend (this year’s race will feature the 1990-1994 era), he fondly singled out the 2003 race that featured the closest finish in NASCAR history between race winner Ricky Craven and Kurt Busch.

“It is excellence in engineering, perfection, high speed, raw courage, brute force,” McMaster said. “It is something to see. In 2003, after 400 miles with average speeds topping 125 miles per hour, including yellow flags and pit stops, Ricky Craven in a No. 32 Pontiac beat Kurt Busch in a No. 97 Ford by two one-thousandths of a second.

“In distance, that would be the thickness of the paint on the front bumper. If one of Mr. Craven’s tires had been even a little bit flat, he would have lost, he would have lost the race, he would have lost the competition.”

McMaster also used the sport as an example when it came to promoting education in the state.

“Similarly, our state will never excel and succeed to its fullest potential if parts of our state are ‘flat’ – or not performing (education-wise),” he said. “If we are bold and we prepare for the race in front of us, South Carolina will beat the competition every time.”

McMaster was elected in November. He previously had served as South Carolina’s lieutenant governor and then ascended to governor in 2016 when then-governor Nikki Haley resigned to become U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations for President Donald Trump.

Social Roundup: Drivers get to race during tire test at Auto Club Speedway

By Daniel McFadinJan 10, 2019, 1:00 PM EST
The build up to the 2019 Daytona 500 got underway yesterday in California with the first of a two-day Goodyear tire test at Auto Club Speedway.

The first drivers to see on-track action this year were Martin Truex Jr., defending champion Joey Logano and Daniel Suarez.

While it’s Truex (Joe Gibbs Racing) and Suarez’s (Stewart-Haas Racing) first time in the car with their new teams, it’s also one of the first chances drivers have gotten to experience the Cup Series’ new rules package.

With the package, which includes a tapered spacer, teams will have 550 horsepower at tracks 1.33 miles and larger, and 750 horsepower at tracks shorter than 1.33 miles. Auto Club Speedway is a 2-mile oval.

Here’s a look at how the test played out Wednesday via social media. As you can tell, the drivers didn’t keep to themselves on the track.

Harrison Burton set for limited ARCA schedule

By Daniel McFadinJan 10, 2019, 12:14 PM EST
Harrison Burton‘s 2019 racing schedule got a bit more crowded with Venturini Motorsports’ announcing Thursday he will compete for the team part-time in ARCA this season.

Burton, who will race full-time in the Gander Outdoors Truck Series for Kyle Busch Motorsports, will compete in five events for Venturini driving the No. 20 Camry.

The two-time ARCA winner will make his first start at Daytona on Feb. 9.

Burton will then make starts at Charlotte Motor Speedway (May 23), Pocono Raceway (May 31), Chicagoland Speedway (June 27) and the season finale at Kansas Speedway (Oct. 18).

“I’m super excited to join Venturini Motorsports and continue running in the series,” Burton said in a press release. “I love ARCA Racing and the community around it. The series is a great option in the grand scheme of things when it comes to my career development. It’s a great stepping stone as I continue to the next level.”

Burton has 11 ARCA starts since 2016. His wins came at Pocono Raceway and Toledo Speedway.

Roush Fenway Racing adds Oscar Mayer as sponsor for Ryan Newman

By Dustin LongJan 10, 2019, 10:00 AM EST
Oscar Mayer will sponsor Ryan Newman‘s No. 6 ride for Roush Fenway Racing in the Daytona 500 and other races this season, the team announced Thursday.

The team stated in a release that Oscar Mayer would be the primary sponsor for Newman’s car at Phoenix in March and “on a number of races throughout the year.” Oscar Mayer also will serve as an associate sponsor on Newman’s car for the entire season. In each race with Oscar Mayer as the primary sponsor, the car will have a different design to promote Oscar Mayer’s offerings across bacon, hot dogs and cold cuts.

“We’re honored to be a season-long sponsor of driver Ryan Newman and Roush Fenway Racing,” said Matt Riezman, Associate Director for Oscar Mayer, in a statement. “We have big plans to support the sport and the No. 6 Oscar Mayer Ford Mustang this year and can’t wait to share our love for tasty Oscar Mayer bacon, cold cuts and hot dogs with NASCAR fans.”

Newman, the 2008 Daytona 500 winner, moves to Roush Fenway Racing this season.

Oscar Mayer served as an associate sponsor with Roush Fenway Racing in the early 2000s and was on Matt Kenseth‘s car and Kurt Busch‘s car when they won back-to-back Cup titles in 2003 and ’04. Oscar Mayer sponsored Kenseth’s car in last year’s Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.