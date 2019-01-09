Drivers to take part in Cup Las Vegas organizational test

Las Vegas Motor Speedway has announced a roster of 14 drivers who will take part in the first Cup organizational test of the year on Jan. 31-Feb. 1.
The test on the 1.5-mile track will be one of the first opportunities for teams to test the 2019 rules package that includes a tapered spacer.
The drivers who will take part:
Brad Keselowski (Team Penske)
Jimmie Johnson (Hendrick Motorsports)
Kyle Busch (Joe Gibbs Racing)
Kurt Busch (Chip Ganassi Racing)
Ryan Newman (Roush Fenway Racing)
Austin Dillon (Richard Childress Racing)
Clint Bowyer (Stewart-Haas Racing)
Landon Cassill (StarCom Racing)
Matt DiBenedetto (Leavine Family Racing)
Ryan Preece (JTG Daugherty Racing)
Paul Menard (Wood Brothers Racing)
Ross Chastain, David Ragan and Drew Herring are also scheduled to be at the track. They will be driving manufacture wheel force cars.
The test will be the first on-track time for Kurt Busch, Newman, Preece and DiBenedetto with their new teams.
The test is tentatively scheduled to run from 11 am to 9 pm ET on Jan. 31 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET on Feb. 1.
A section of the main grandstands and pit road will be open to fans at the test.