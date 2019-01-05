Auto Club Speedway announces five-wide salute to the fans

On March 17, 2019 NASCAR fans will see something unique: A five-wide salute to the fans.

Four-wide salutes have become commonplace among various dirt track series and this is a way to pay homage to sport’s grassroots while also showcasing the five-wide racing that can happen on Auto Club Speedway’s 2-mile track.

“This five-wide salute will be an impressive sight and is a nod to both our race fans and the grassroots of the sport,” said Dave Allen, President of Auto Club Speedway in a press release. “I grew up going to and racing at dirt tracks, and I am very passionate about the community because at the end of the day, we’re all family. I look forward to seeing everyone’s reaction in the grandstands, infield and along pit road.”

In addition, Auto Club announced a promotion called the “Five-Wide Happy Hour”. Beginning Jan. 5 and continuing on the fifth of February and March, fans will receive $5 off any reserve grandstand ticket to the 2019 Cup race when they purchase in a five-hour period from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pacific Time.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.autoclubspeedway.com, by phone (1-800-944-7223) or at the track ticket office.