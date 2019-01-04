Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Front Row Motorsports relocates race shop

By Daniel McFadinJan 4, 2019, 11:33 AM EST
Front Row Motorsports has relocated its race shop to Mooresville, North Carolina, NBC Sports has confirmed.

The team moved 18 miles south from Statesville, North Carolina, to a shop at 114 Meadow Hill Circle, which had been the home of MDM Motorsports.

Front Row’s move comes as it expands to a three-car operation. Matt Tifft, who will drive the No. 36 Ford, has joined Michael McDowell and David Ragan.

McDowell enters his second year with the team. Ragan enters his sixth full-time season with the team, making him the longest-tenured driver with the organization.

Bass Pro Shops to sponsor Martin Truex Jr. at Joe Gibbs Racing

By Daniel McFadinJan 4, 2019, 10:23 AM EST
Bass Pro Shops will sponsor Martin Truex Jr. and the No. 19 Toyota as part of a multi-year deal with Joe Gibbs Racing, the team announced Friday.

Bass Pro Shops will sponsor Truex’s ride for 24 races this season beginning with the Feb. 17 Daytona 500.

The company, which followed Truex from Furniture Row Racing, has been a supporter of Truex since 2001. Bass Pro Shops was a primary sponsor of him when he won two Xfinity Series titles in 2004-05. It also sponsored Truex for his first three years in Cup at Dale Earnhardt Inc.

Bass Pro Shops was a co-primary sponsor of Truex in 27 races in 2018 at Furniture Row Racing.

Milestones Cup drivers could reach in 2019

Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images
By Dan BeaverJan 4, 2019, 9:30 AM EST
NASCAR Cup drivers have many milestones ahead of them in 2019.

Here is a look at some that could be reached this season:

Wins

Jimmie Johnson has 83 victories and is tied with Cale Yarborough for sixth on the all-time list. His next victory will tie him with Darrell Waltrip and Bobby Allison in fourth. Johnson was winless in 2018, the first time he ran a full Cup season without a victory.

Since winning in his rookie season of 2005, Kyle Busch has never failed to find Victory Lane in the Cup series – a streak of 14 seasons. He’s also had great success in the Xfinity and Truck series. Busch is six total wins away from achieving 200 victories across NASCAR’s top three divisions. Busch has 51 Cup wins, 92 Xfinity wins and 51 Truck wins.

Kevin Harvick is five wins away from joining the exclusive 50-win club that has 13 members. Johnson and Busch are the only active drivers with more than 50 Cup wins.

Hendrick Motorsports looks to extend its streak of consecutive seasons with a Cup win to 34 this year.

Last year Erik Jones and Chase Elliott won, marking three consecutive seasons in which drivers scored career-first victories. That was the longest streak since 2005-2007. The last time at least four consecutive seasons highlighted first-time winners was from 1994-2003.

Top 5s

Jimmie Johnson is seven top fives away from tying Lee Petty for 10th on the all time list with 231.

Kevin Harvick is nine away from achieving 200 top fives.

Top 10s

With four top 10s, Clint Bowyer will become the 37th driver to crack the 200 mark.

Kurt Busch is 20 away from achieving 300 top 10s, which will make him the 21st driver to do so.

Jimmie Johnson has the most top 10s among active drivers with 352 (11th on the all-time list). With nine top 10s he will tie Terry Labonte in 10th.

Kevin Harvick (336) could become the active driver with the most top 10s if he earns 16 more than Johnson.

Poles

Since winning his first pole in the spring Bristol race of 2010, Joey Logano has earned at least one per year. In 2019, he looks to extend his streak to 10 consecutive seasons. Last year, he earned only one pole at Kansas in the fall.

Chase Elliott has won at least one pole in his first three full-time seasons at the Cup level, but he has never earned more than two in a year.

Career Starts

Kurt Busch has 648 starts, which places him currently 23rd on the list. If he makes all the races in 2019 he will pass Dale Earnhardt Sr. and move to 18th on the list.

Kevin Harvick (646), Ryan Newman (620) and Jimmie Johnson (615) also have more than 600 starts.

Jimmie Johnson and Ryan Newman each have 612 consecutive starts to start the season, which ties them for ninth on the list. If they make nine more consecutive starts they will catch Mark Martin. With 16 more consecutive starts, they will catch Jeff Burton. If both Johnson and Newman make all of the races in 2019, they will end the season tied for sixth with Dale Earnhardt Sr. (648).

Assuming the following drivers make all of the races, this is when they should reach their respective milestones:

500th

Kyle Busch: Feb. 24th at Atlanta
Martin Truex Jr.: Aug. 11 at Michigan
Denny Hamlin: Oct. 6 at Dover
Clint Bowyer: Oct. 13 at Talladega

300th

Michael McDowell: June 9 at Michigan
Aric Almirola: July 21 at New Hampshire

200th

Austin Dillon: March 31 at Texas
Kyle Larson: June 30 at Chicagoland

100th

Ty Dillon: April 28 at Talladega
Erik Jones: Sept. 1 at Darlington
Daniel Suarez: Sept. 21 at Richmond

NASCAR drivers highlight each night of Chili Bowl action

By Dan BeaverJan 3, 2019, 3:29 PM EST
The 33rd annual Chili Bowl Nationals is scheduled to begin in less than two weeks and the preliminary nightly roster has been released.

With more than 350 cars on the entry list, qualification heats will be run from January 14-18 at the River Spirit Expo Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The event concludes January 19 with the Chili Bowl Nationals.

Drivers with a NASCAR connection will compete each night. Chase Briscoe kicks off the show on Jan. 14 and Kasey Kahne highlights the Jan. 18 roster.

After winning a Midget race in New Zealand, Kyle Larson will run Jan. 15.

Christopher Bellwho won in Sprints last week in New Zealand – is scheduled to race on Jan. 17.

Monday, January 14, 2019

Chase Briscoe

Tuesday, January 15, 2019

Kyle Larson
Alex Bowman
Tanner Berryhill

Wednesday, January 16, 2019

JJ Yeley
Landon Cassill
Conor Daly (IndyCar)
Rico Abreu

Thursday, January 17, 2019

Justin Allgaier
Christopher Bell
Karsyn Elledge (Kelley Earnhardt-Miller’s daughter)

Friday, January 18, 2019

Kasey Kahne
Tanner Thorson

Click here for the complete list.

Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell place 1-2 in New Zealand midget race

By Daniel McFadinJan 3, 2019, 10:38 AM EST
Kyle Larson bested Christopher Bell to win a 39-lap midget feature in Auckland, New Zealand, that paid tribute to the late Bryan Clauson.

Larson fended off Bell in a late shootout after a caution to win round five of the United Truck Parts International Midget Series.

It is Larson’s second win of the tour.

Bell started 19th and then flipped from contact with 32 laps to go while running 14th. After restarting 17th, the Xfinity Series driver fought his way back into second inside nine laps to go. A caution with six laps left set up the dash to the finish.

There is one 50-lap race left in the New Zealand tour.

See results

