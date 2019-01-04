Chip Ganassi Racing shuts down No. 42 Xfinity team

Citing a lack of sponsorship, Chip Ganassi Racing has shut down its No. 42 Xfinity Series team. The move leaves Ross Chastain without a ride in that series.
Chastain was to have driven the car this season. DC Solar was to have sponsored the car, but the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted raids last month on the home of DC Solar CEO Jeff Carpoff in Martinez, California, and DC Solar’s headquarters in Benicia, California.
Without funding from DC Solar, Ganassi cut the team.
“Due to a lack of sponsorship funding we will cease operation of the No. 42 Xfinity team in 2019,” car owner Chip Ganassi said in a statement Friday. “This was a difficult decision for me to make and it comes with much anguish as this is a championship caliber team (having won six races and finished second in the owners championship) and more importantly because it affects a number of good people’s livelihoods. Running a car without proper funding is difficult to do.”
Chastain declined comment to NBC Sports.
Chip Ganassi Racing is the second organization to announce this week cuts to its Xfinity program. Roush Fenway Racing President Steve Newmark announced this week on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that the organization will not field a car in the Xfinity Series this season. Roush Fenway Racing is the winningest organization in that series.
The No. 42 car finished second in the car owner points in the Xfinity Series last season. That was the only car the organization ran in that series. The car had five drivers last season – John Hunter Nemechek (18 races, won one), Kyle Larson (six races, won four), Chastain (three races, won one), Jamie McMurray (three races) and Justin Marks (three races).
Chip Ganassi Racing states that the move will not impact its Cup program with Kurt Busch (in No. 1 car) and Kyle Larson (in the No. 42 car).