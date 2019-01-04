Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Atlanta Motor Speedway repairs, reseals track ahead of February race

By Dan BeaverJan 4, 2019, 4:07 PM EST
Nearly two years after a scheduled repave of Atlanta Motor Speedway was delayed at the drivers’ request, the track continues to repair the old surface.

On Friday, Atlanta posted a video on Twitter detailing the work underway to repair and reseal the 21-year old surface.

Atlanta Motor Speedway was last repaved in 1997.

Scheduled to be repaved in late March 2017, a hue and cry rose up from NASCAR’s drivers.

At the time, speedway President Ed Clark said: “There’s no question that the surface is worn out, but probably the most powerful lobby this side of Washington, D.C., was the biggest influence. They kind of put the pressure on. I understand.”

And the repave was called off.

After the 1997 repaving, Geoffrey Bodine set a pole record lap of 197.478 mph in the November race.

In 2018, the pole speed fell to 184.652 mph when Kyle Busch posted the fastest lap in Round 3 of qualification.

When announcing the delay in repaving the track, Clark also noted that repaving would eventually be inevitable, suggesting at the time that they might get only one more year out of the surface.

“All you’ve got to do is walk out there and look at it,” Clark said. “It is absolutely worn out. But if the drivers say, hey our choice is to race on this surface as it is ….

“There comes a point (when a repave is needed). We do have a few drainage issues we do need to correct, some other things when the time comes. Right now, we’re going to get through 2018 and evaluate and see if that is the time or when is it.”

On Feb. 24, drivers will have at least one more season to battle the abrasive surface.

NASCAR issues two reinstatements from substance abuse suspensions

NASCAR
By Daniel McFadinJan 4, 2019, 3:20 PM EST
NASCAR announced Friday the reinstatement of two individuals who had been suspended indefinitely for violating its substance abuse policy.

Brandon Lee and Doug Campbell had their suspensions lifted upon their completion of the Road to Recovery Program.

Lee had been suspended in March for violating the substance abuse policy and Campbell was suspended in November.

Chip Ganassi Racing shuts down No. 42 Xfinity team

By Dustin LongJan 4, 2019, 1:16 PM EST
Citing a lack of sponsorship, Chip Ganassi Racing has shut down its No. 42 Xfinity Series team. The move leaves Ross Chastain without a ride in that series.

Chastain was to have driven the car this season. DC Solar was to have sponsored the car, but the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted raids last month on the home of DC Solar CEO Jeff Carpoff in Martinez, California, and DC Solar’s headquarters in Benicia, California.

Without funding from DC Solar, Ganassi cut the team.

“Due to a lack of sponsorship funding we will cease operation of the No. 42 Xfinity team in 2019,” car owner Chip Ganassi said in a statement Friday. “This was a difficult decision for me to make and it comes with much anguish as this is a championship caliber team (having won six races and finished second in the owners championship) and more importantly because it affects a number of good people’s livelihoods. Running a car without proper funding is difficult to do.”

Chastain declined comment to NBC Sports.

Chip Ganassi Racing is the second organization to announce this week cuts to its Xfinity program. Roush Fenway Racing President Steve Newmark announced this week on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that the organization will not field a car in the Xfinity Series this season. Roush Fenway Racing is the winningest organization in that series.

The No. 42 car finished second in the car owner points in the Xfinity Series last season. That was the only car the organization ran in that series. The car had five drivers last season – John Hunter Nemechek (18 races, won one), Kyle Larson (six races, won four), Chastain (three races, won one), Jamie McMurray (three races) and Justin Marks (three races).

Chip Ganassi Racing states that the move will not impact its Cup program with Kurt Busch (in No. 1 car) and Kyle Larson (in the No. 42 car).

Front Row Motorsports relocates race shop

By Daniel McFadinJan 4, 2019, 11:33 AM EST
Front Row Motorsports has relocated its race shop to Mooresville, North Carolina, NBC Sports has confirmed.

The team moved 18 miles south from Statesville, North Carolina, to a shop at 114 Meadow Hill Circle, which had been the home of MDM Motorsports.

Front Row’s move comes as it expands to a three-car operation. Matt Tifft, who will drive the No. 36 Ford, has joined Michael McDowell and David Ragan.

McDowell enters his second year with the team. Ragan enters his sixth full-time season with the team, making him the longest-tenured driver with the organization.

Bass Pro Shops to sponsor Martin Truex Jr. at Joe Gibbs Racing

By Daniel McFadinJan 4, 2019, 10:23 AM EST
Bass Pro Shops will sponsor Martin Truex Jr. and the No. 19 Toyota as part of a multi-year deal with Joe Gibbs Racing, the team announced Friday.

Bass Pro Shops will sponsor Truex’s ride for 24 races this season beginning with the Feb. 17 Daytona 500.

The company, which followed Truex from Furniture Row Racing, has been a supporter of Truex since 2001. Bass Pro Shops was a primary sponsor of him when he won two Xfinity Series titles in 2004-05. It also sponsored Truex for his first three years in Cup at Dale Earnhardt Inc.

Bass Pro Shops was a co-primary sponsor of Truex in 27 races in 2018 at Furniture Row Racing.

