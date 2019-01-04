Atlanta Motor Speedway repairs, reseals track ahead of February race

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Nearly two years after a scheduled repave of Atlanta Motor Speedway was delayed at the drivers’ request, the track continues to repair the old surface.

On Friday, Atlanta posted a video on Twitter detailing the work underway to repair and reseal the 21-year old surface.

Sometimes, a simple resealing and filling doesn't quite do the trick for a 21 year old surface… #RaceWeekendPrep #FOHQT500 pic.twitter.com/g6elBO9onZ — Atlanta Motor Speedway (@amsupdates) January 4, 2019

Atlanta Motor Speedway was last repaved in 1997.

Scheduled to be repaved in late March 2017, a hue and cry rose up from NASCAR’s drivers.

At the time, speedway President Ed Clark said: “There’s no question that the surface is worn out, but probably the most powerful lobby this side of Washington, D.C., was the biggest influence. They kind of put the pressure on. I understand.”

And the repave was called off.

MORE: Atlanta Motor Speedway to delay repave at least a year (March, 2017)

MORE: Atlanta Motor Speedway will be repaved after March race (January 2017)

After the 1997 repaving, Geoffrey Bodine set a pole record lap of 197.478 mph in the November race.

In 2018, the pole speed fell to 184.652 mph when Kyle Busch posted the fastest lap in Round 3 of qualification.

When announcing the delay in repaving the track, Clark also noted that repaving would eventually be inevitable, suggesting at the time that they might get only one more year out of the surface.

“All you’ve got to do is walk out there and look at it,” Clark said. “It is absolutely worn out. But if the drivers say, hey our choice is to race on this surface as it is ….

“There comes a point (when a repave is needed). We do have a few drainage issues we do need to correct, some other things when the time comes. Right now, we’re going to get through 2018 and evaluate and see if that is the time or when is it.”

On Feb. 24, drivers will have at least one more season to battle the abrasive surface.

Follow Dan Beaver on Twitter