Germain Racing relocates race shop

Germain Racing announced Wednesday that it has moved its race shop to Welcome, North Carolina, to be closer to technical alliance partner Richard Childress Racing’s shop. Germain Racing’s previous shop had been in Mooresville, North Carolina.
Richard Petty Motorsports, also aligned with Richard Childress Racing, moved its race shop to the RCR campus last year. Germain Racing’s shop also will be on the RCR campus.
“We are committed to our technical alliance with Richard Childress Racing,” team owner Bob Germain said in a statement from the team. “As we prepare for this upcoming season of competition, it is logistically beneficial to be closer to their headquarters. We are looking forward to strengthening our relationships with our alliance teammates in order to advance our engineering strategies and improve on-track performance. This is an exciting move for our team and partners, and I know it will be a valuable one for our overall race program.”
Ty Dillon, driver of the No. 13 for Germain Racing, finished 27th in the points last season, his second with the team. Dillon had a career-best finish of sixth at Daytona last July.
Podcast: Robby Gordon still has a lot to offer NASCAR
Robby Gordon ran his last NASCAR race just over six-and-a-half years ago, but he still believes he can have an impact.
On the first 2019 episode of the NASCAR on NBC Podcast, Gordon told Nate Ryan he believes he could still win in stock car racing’s premier series.
Gordon has three victories in the Cup series. The first of those came at New Hampshire in 2001. Two seasons later, he swept the road courses with a win in Sonoma and Watkins Glen.
Might he have unfinished business as a NASCAR driver? Gordon did not rule out that option.
“A road course could interest me,” Gordon said on the podcast. “The Roval would be a lot of fun. Today, I’d still be top of the board when it came to road racing. I think that comes down to experience and being able to control a car, and that’s exactly what my (Stadium Super Trucks) will do for young drivers.”
But the series itself – one that he owns and in which he drives – might be his biggest contribution to NASCAR.
On the podcast, Gordon discussed the developmental potential of off-road racing. He and Jimmie Johnson both cut their teeth in the Mickey Thompson series and he sees it as a valid path. The SST series can replicate that experience.
To illustrate his point, Gordon referenced Sheldon Creed. Finishing fifth in the SST points standings in the series’ inaugural season of 2013 at the age of 16, Creed improved to second the next season and then won back-to-back championships in 2015/2016.
“The experience that off-road teaches you is more of a car control experience,” Gordon said of Creed’s success. “Jimmie Johnson is another perfect example. He’s able to modulate his throttle and understand how to put power to the ground.”
The 2019 NASCAR season is now within view as we have entered the month of January.
That means a lot of highly anticipated changes in the sport will be visible on track.
Before we get to what to expect from each team specifically, here’s what Cup teams will be dealing with in 2019.
Inspired by what was used in the 2018 All-Star Race, the new rules package will feature a tapered spacer to control the engines instead of a restrictor plate. Teams will have 550 horsepower at tracks 1.33 miles and larger and 750 horsepower at tracks shorter than 1.33 miles.
Some crew chiefs, including Cole Pearn, have said the new package could result in racing that resembles what is seen in the Gander Outdoors Truck Series.
Teams
One team that will not be present this year is Furniture Row Racing, which ceased operations on its No. 78 Toyota after 2018 due to a lack of sponsorship.
Stewart-Haas Racing has yet to announce who will drive its No. 41 Ford this year.
Rick Ware Racing will field two cars with two charters. It has not announced drivers for either car.
Spire Sports + Entertainment will field the No. 77 with a charter purchased from Furniture Row Racing. A driver has not been announced.
Obaika Racing will field rookie Tanner Berryhill in the No. 97 in its first full-time season.
(Drivers are listed in order of their car number with where they finished in the points last year)
What’s new: Cassill is slated to compete full-time for StarCom Racing, which bought a charter from Richard Childress Racing. Cassill, with 29 starts, is the only driver with more than seven for the team.
What’s the same: StarCom will again compete with a Chevrolet model in its second full season of competition.
What’s new: Kurt Busch moves from Stewart-Haas Racing to replace Jamie McMurray, who drove the No. 1 for nine years. McMurray will be an analyst for Fox Sports. CGR will be the sixth team Busch has competed for in Cup.
What’s the same: Matt McCall is back to crew chief the No. 1 after four years with McMurray.
What’s the same: Crew chief Paul Wolfe and Keselowski enter their ninth season together. With the separation of Jimmie Johnson and Chad Knaus, that makes Wolfe and Keselowski the longest-tenured driver/crew chief pairing in the series.
What’s new: Dillon will have Danny Stockman Jr. as his crew chief, replacing Justin Alexander. Stockman is Dillon’s fourth crew chief in six full-time seasons in Cup. Dillon won a Xfinity and Truck Series title Stockman. Dillon will also have a new teammate in Daniel Hemric.
What’s the same: Dillon’s scheme for the Advance Auto Parts Clash at Daytona will be a tribute to Dale Earnhardt’s scheme in the 1998 All-Star Race.
What’s new: Will enter his sophomore season under the guidance of Chad Knaus, the most successful active crew chief in NASCAR. This will be Byron’s first season in NASCAR without rookie stripes after previously competing in Xfinity and the Truck Series for just one season each.
What’s the same: Jeff Gordon is still the last (and only) driver to win in the No. 24.
What’s the same: Greg Ives returns as Bowman’s crew chief on the No. 88 Chevrolet.
No. 95 Matt DiBenedetto (29th)
What’s new: DiBenedetto replaced Kasey Kahne at Leavine Family Racing after two years at Go Fas Racing. LFR will compete under the Toyota banner after being a Chevrolet team. Mike Wheeler will crew chief the No. 95.
What’s the same: 2019 will be LFR’s fourth full-time season in Cup. The team is winless since it first went Cup racing in 2011.
Now we’ve gone through and tallied up their totals 12 months later.
These numbers come with a bit of an asterisk. In July, Twitter undertook a campaign to purge the social media platform of bot accounts and the accounts of NASCAR drivers and teams were not left untouched.
On Jan. 2, Jimmie Johnson led all full-time Cup drivers with 2,636,014 followers. According to Kickin’ the Tires, Johnson lost roughly 60,000 followers in the purge, putting him at around 2.6 million. At press time on Dec. 31, his follower count had risen to 2,645,151. He’s the only active Cup driver with more than a million followers.