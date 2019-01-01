Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Kyle Busch

NASCAR community welcomes 2019 with anniversaries, weddings and more

By Daniel McFadinJan 1, 2019, 6:00 AM EST
In case you didn’t notice, it’s now officially 2019.

NASCAR drivers spent the holiday flung far and wide as they celebrate the start of a new calendar year.

Christopher Bell got an early start to his 2019. He and Kyle Larson are in New Zealand for a series of midget and sprint races. Bell celebrated the new year with his fiancé, Morgan.

Joey Logano‘s championship offseason continued with his New Year’s celebration taking him and his wife, Brittany, to New York City.

Meanwhile, Kyle and Samantha Busch get two celebrations in one. New Year’s Eve is also their wedding anniversary. They tied the knot on Dec. 31, 2010.

Corey LaJoie took after Busch as he got married Monday to his fiancé, Kelly.

Ryan Blaney turned a quarter century old.

Ryan Truex spent his last day of 2018 on a beach somewhere.

Chase Elliott, Bubba Wallace lead Cup drivers in gained Twitter followers in 2018

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinDec 31, 2018, 1:02 PM EST
We’re now in the final hours of 2018 and as we all reflect on its highs and lows, it’s time to follow-up on one lingering thread from the beginning of the year.

On Jan. 2 we published a post looking at how many Twitter followers each full-time Cup driver had that day.

Now we’ve gone through and tallied up their totals 12 months later.

These numbers come with a bit of an asterisk. In July, Twitter undertook a campaign to purge the social media platform of bot accounts and the accounts of NASCAR drivers and teams were not left untouched.

On Jan. 2, Jimmie Johnson led all full-time Cup drivers with 2,636,014 followers. According to Kickin’ the Tires, Johnson lost roughly 60,000 followers in the purge, putting him at around 2.6 million. At press time on Dec. 31, his follower count had risen to 2,645,151. He’s the only active Cup driver with more than a million followers.

Overall, Chase Elliott and Bubba Wallace had the largest net gains in followers. Elliott added 74,572 followers in the year where he was voted the Cup Series’ Most Popular Driver. Wallace added 57,163 followers in a year where he finished second in the Daytona 500 and was the subject of a Facebook Watch series that documented the build up to his start in the race.

Denny Hamlin saw the largest net loss of followers. On Jan. 2 he had 763,325 followers. Five months after the purge, Hamlin has 721,289 followers for a let loss of just over 42,000 followers.

Here’s each Cup driver’s follower count on Jan. 2 and their count 12 months later (post bot account purge).

 

Driver                     Jan. 2 total                Dec. 31 total

Jimmie Johnson – 2,636,014                    2,645,151 (Net gain of 9,137)

Kasey Kahne – 963,189                             985,387 (Net gain of 22,198)

Kevin Harvick – 954,433                           981,109 (Net gain of 26,676)

Kyle Busch – 899,151                                 897,231 (Net loss of 1,920)

Brad Keselowski – 766,394                       756,456 (Net loss of 9,938)

Denny Hamlin – 763,325                            721,289 (Net loss of 42,036)

Chase Elliott – 733,157                               807,729 (Net gain of 74,572)

Clint Bowyer – 626,345                              666,390 (Net gain of 40,045)

Joey Logano – 472,237                              481,538 (Net gain of 9,301 in title season)

Martin Truex Jr. – 423,074                         446,344 (Net gain of 23,270)

Ryan Newman – 367,002                            360,882 (Net loss of 6,120))

Kyle Larson – 349,659                                395,424 (Net gain of 45,765)

Kurt Busch – 342,699                                 376,789 (Net gain of 34,090)

Jamie McMurray – 317,209                         317,617 (Net gain of 408)

Trevor Bayne – 272,939                              260,528 (Net loss of 12,411)

Austin Dillon – 270,967                                278,484 (Net gain of 7,517)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – 227,632                    228,456 (Net gain of 824)

AJ Allmendinger – 217,197                           216,738 (Net loss of 459)

Ryan Blaney – 161,730                                 213,678 (Net gain of 51,948)

Ty Dillon – 156,602                                      159,270 (Net gain of 2,668)

Darrell Wallace Jr. – 126,473                      183,636 (Net gain of 57,163)

David Ragan – 121,643                                120,490 (Net loss of 1,153)

Aric Almirola – 112,423                                127,860 (Net gain of 15,437)

Michael McDowell – 88,435                       88,340 (Net loss of 95)

Alex Bowman – 58,194                                77,965 (Net gain of 19,771)

Erik Jones – 53,041                                     68,140 (Net gain of 15,099)

Matt DiBenedetto – 49,495                        59,864 (Net gain of 10,369)

Daniel Suarez – 41,081                                52,589 (Net gain of 11,508)

Chris Buescher – 38,981                             27,868 (Net loss of 11,113)

William Byron – 36,169                                55,416 (Net gain of 19,247)

2018 Truck Season in Review: Brett Moffitt

Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images
By Dan BeaverDec 30, 2018, 3:00 PM EST
Brett Moffitt

CREW CHIEF: Scott Zipadelli

TEAM: Hattori Racing Enterprises

POINTS: First (Won championship in his first full season)

WINS: Six (Atlanta, Iowa, Chicagoland, Michigan, Phoenix and Homestead)

LAPS LED:  269

TOP 5s: 13 (Career-best; earned three top fives in six races in 2016)

TOP 10s: 13 (Every top 10 was a top five)

POLES: None (Best starting position was fourth at Texas II)

WHAT WENT RIGHT: His Atlanta win put Moffitt in the playoffs early as long as the team attempted to qualify for all of the races … Six wins tied for the most during the season with Johnny Sauter; no one else had more than three … Won the final two races of the season.

WHAT WENT WRONG: Sponsorship woes plagued the team all season. In Week 11, they considered missing the race at Chicagoland before a sponsor was found at the 11th hour with Fr8Auctions.com. Moffitt won that race … Most often was forced to overcome poor starting position. Qualified on the first two rows only once and the first three rows six times; notably his last three races began in the top five.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2019: Despite winning the championship, Moffitt will not return to Hattori Racing and no other plans have been announced.

2018 Xfinity Season in Review: Tyler Reddick

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinDec 30, 2018, 12:00 PM EST
Tyler Reddick

CREW CHIEF: David Elenz

TEAM: JR Motorsports

POINTS: First

WINS: Two (Daytona I and Miami)

LAPS LED:  184

TOP 5s: Seven (Only three more than in 2017 when he ran in 18 races)

TOP 10s: 20

POLES: None (Had two in 2017 as a part-time driver)

WHAT WENT RIGHT: Beat Elliott Sadler in the closest finish in NASCAR history to win the season-opening race at Daytona … Had eight top tens in the last 12 races, including six in the seven-race playoffs … Delivered JR Motorsports its third Xfinity title and its second in a row … Was the first driver to ever win the first and last race of the season.

WHAT WENT WRONG: After his Daytona win, Reddick finished in the top five only once in the next 22 races … Experienced five DNFs in a 12-race stretch mid-season … Led 54 laps in the Texas playoff race but was passed on the last lap by Cole Custer and finished second.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2019: Reddick will have his third home in as many years as he moves from JR Motorsports to Richard Childress Racing, where he’ll drive the No. 2 Chevrolet … Reddick will be the first Xfinity champion to defend his title since Chase Elliott in 2015.

Christopher Bell wins sprint feature with last-lap pass; Kyle Larson wins midget race

By Daniel McFadinDec 30, 2018, 9:51 AM EST
Christopher Bell and Kyle Larson were both victorious Sunday in sprint and midget races at Western Springs Speedway in Auckland, New Zealand.

Bell won the 25-lap sprint feature with a daring last-lap pass of Michael Pickens which had to be reviewed by officials for grass usage. Bell passed Pickens on the inside in the final turn after running second for the entire race.

The victory follows Bell’s sprint win at the track on Wednesday.

“I don’t know what to say, I didn’t expect that one,” Bell told Speed Shift TV afterward.

You can watch the race in the above video.

Results

Bell’s win was preceded by Larson trouncing the field in the World 30-Lap Midget Derby, beating Bell by .837 seconds.

Larson defended his win in the race last year.

Results