NASCAR community welcomes 2019 with anniversaries, weddings and more

In case you didn’t notice, it’s now officially 2019.

NASCAR drivers spent the holiday flung far and wide as they celebrate the start of a new calendar year.

Christopher Bell got an early start to his 2019. He and Kyle Larson are in New Zealand for a series of midget and sprint races. Bell celebrated the new year with his fiancé, Morgan.

Happy New Years from Auckland, New Zealand! pic.twitter.com/87o3pWfEoF — Christopher Bell (@CBellRacing) December 31, 2018

Joey Logano‘s championship offseason continued with his New Year’s celebration taking him and his wife, Brittany, to New York City.

In the big 🍎 to celebrate 2018 and bring on 2019! pic.twitter.com/D75Rjc331p — Joey Logano (@joeylogano) December 30, 2018

Meanwhile, Kyle and Samantha Busch get two celebrations in one. New Year’s Eve is also their wedding anniversary. They tied the knot on Dec. 31, 2010.

Celebrating our anniversary in our paradise spot!! 🏝 Love u @SamanthaBusch ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yxnnRrTz1q — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) December 31, 2018

Corey LaJoie took after Busch as he got married Monday to his fiancé, Kelly.

So I get to marry my best friend today. That is all. #thejoieoflove pic.twitter.com/XLplAhkLDa — Corey LaJoie (@CoreyLaJoie) December 31, 2018

Ryan Blaney turned a quarter century old.

Too kind, thanks sis. Good thing you don’t have another brother or your statement would’ve made him very sad. https://t.co/7Ii25ZkkK5 — Ryan Blaney (@Blaney) January 1, 2019

Ryan Truex spent his last day of 2018 on a beach somewhere.

Ending 2018 with some good times with great people 👌🏻 #HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/YxSZVGB4zi — Ryan Truex (@Ryan_Truex) December 31, 2018

