2018 Truck Season in Review: Brett Moffitt

Brett Moffitt

CREW CHIEF: Scott Zipadelli

TEAM: Hattori Racing Enterprises

POINTS: First (Won championship in his first full season)

WINS: Six (Atlanta, Iowa, Chicagoland, Michigan, Phoenix and Homestead)

LAPS LED: 269

TOP 5s: 13 (Career-best; earned three top fives in six races in 2016)

TOP 10s: 13 (Every top 10 was a top five)

POLES: None (Best starting position was fourth at Texas II)

WHAT WENT RIGHT: His Atlanta win put Moffitt in the playoffs early as long as the team attempted to qualify for all of the races … Six wins tied for the most during the season with Johnny Sauter; no one else had more than three … Won the final two races of the season.

WHAT WENT WRONG: Sponsorship woes plagued the team all season. In Week 11, they considered missing the race at Chicagoland before a sponsor was found at the 11th hour with Fr8Auctions.com. Moffitt won that race … Most often was forced to overcome poor starting position. Qualified on the first two rows only once and the first three rows six times; notably his last three races began in the top five.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2019: Despite winning the championship, Moffitt will not return to Hattori Racing and no other plans have been announced.