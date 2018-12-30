2018 Cup Season in Review: Joey Logano

Joey Logano
CREW CHIEF: Todd Gordon
TEAM: Team Penske
POINTS: First
WINS: Three (Talladega I, Martinsville II and Miami)
LAPS LED: 934 (Most since 1,431 in 2015)
TOP 5s: 13 (Second fewest since 2014)
TOP 10s: 26 (Tied for second most in career)
POLES: One (Kansas II)
WHAT WENT RIGHT: Delivered Team Penske its second Cup title, joining Brad Keselowski‘s title in 2012 … Earned Penske its sixth Talladega win since 2014 … Won the title after failing to make the playoffs in 2017 … Earned first Martinsville win after contact with Martin Truex Jr. on last lap allowed him to take the lead … Passed Truex with 11 laps to go in Miami and went on to win race and title … Miami win made Team Penske the only Cup team with a win on every active Cup track …
WHAT WENT WRONG: Suffered three DNFs (Daytona II, Watkins Glen and Phoenix II) … Led a race-high 100 laps at Kansas II but finished eighth … Had an 11-race stretch from the Coke 600 to the second Michigan race where he failed to finish in the top five.
WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2019: Logano enters his seventh season with Penske, all of which have been spent with crew chief Todd Gordon. They are the second longest tenured driver-crew chief pairing in Cup. 2019 will represent the start of Logano’s second decade as a full-time Cup driver.
Brett Moffitt
CREW CHIEF: Scott Zipadelli
TEAM: Hattori Racing Enterprises
POINTS: First (Won championship in his first full season)
WINS: Six (Atlanta, Iowa, Chicagoland, Michigan, Phoenix and Homestead)
LAPS LED: 269
TOP 5s: 13 (Career-best; earned three top fives in six races in 2016)
TOP 10s: 13 (Every top 10 was a top five)
POLES: None (Best starting position was fourth at Texas II)
WHAT WENT RIGHT: His Atlanta win put Moffitt in the playoffs early as long as the team attempted to qualify for all of the races … Six wins tied for the most during the season with Johnny Sauter; no one else had more than three … Won the final two races of the season.
WHAT WENT WRONG: Sponsorship woes plagued the team all season. In Week 11, they considered missing the race at Chicagoland before a sponsor was found at the 11th hour with Fr8Auctions.com. Moffitt won that race … Most often was forced to overcome poor starting position. Qualified on the first two rows only once and the first three rows six times; notably his last three races began in the top five.
WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2019: Despite winning the championship, Moffitt will not return to Hattori Racing and no other plans have been announced.
Tyler Reddick
CREW CHIEF: David Elenz
TEAM: JR Motorsports
POINTS: First
WINS: Two (Daytona I and Miami)
LAPS LED: 184
TOP 5s: Seven (Only three more than in 2017 when he ran in 18 races)
TOP 10s: 20
POLES: None (Had two in 2017 as a part-time driver)
WHAT WENT RIGHT: Beat Elliott Sadler in the closest finish in NASCAR history to win the season-opening race at Daytona … Had eight top tens in the last 12 races, including six in the seven-race playoffs … Delivered JR Motorsports its third Xfinity title and its second in a row … Was the first driver to ever win the first and last race of the season.
WHAT WENT WRONG: After his Daytona win, Reddick finished in the top five only once in the next 22 races … Experienced five DNFs in a 12-race stretch mid-season … Led 54 laps in the Texas playoff race but was passed on the last lap by Cole Custer and finished second.
WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2019: Reddick will have his third home in as many years as he moves from JR Motorsports to Richard Childress Racing, where he’ll drive the No. 2 Chevrolet … Reddick will be the first Xfinity champion to defend his title since Chase Elliott in 2015.
Christopher Bell and Kyle Larson were both victorious Sunday in sprint and midget races at Western Springs Speedway in Auckland, New Zealand.
Bell won the 25-lap sprint feature with a daring last-lap pass of Michael Pickens which had to be reviewed by officials for grass usage. Bell passed Pickens on the inside in the final turn after running second for the entire race.
The victory follows Bell’s sprint win at the track on Wednesday.
“I don’t know what to say, I didn’t expect that one,” Bell told Speed Shift TV afterward.
You can watch the race in the above video.
Results
Bell’s win was preceded by Larson trouncing the field in the World 30-Lap Midget Derby, beating Bell by .837 seconds.
Larson defended his win in the race last year.
Results
Cole Custer
CREW CHIEF: Jeff Meendering
TEAM: Stewart-Haas Racing
POINTS: Second
WINS: One (Texas II)
LAPS LED: 389 (Best through two seasons)
TOP 5s: 14 (Double amount from 2017)
TOP 10s: 26 (Up from 19 in 2017)
POLES: Six (Series-best)
WHAT WENT RIGHT: Twenty top 10s in first 25 races of season … Five consecutive top fives from Charlotte I to Chicagoland) … Was only Ford driver in the Championship 4 … Made his first three Cup Series starts.
WHAT WENT WRONG: Didn’t win until race 31 of season. Previous win was 2017 season finale … Three DNFs for wrecks (Atlanta, Daytona II and Indianapolis) … Led race-high 95 laps in season finale at Miami, but finished second after he lost the lead following a longer green-flag run than the rest of the leaders in the final stage.
WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2019: Will compete in a rare third full-time season in Xfinity with a new crew chief after Jeff Meendering joined Joe Gibbs Racing … Custer will have a full-time teammate in Chase Briscoe, who will drive the No. 98 Ford.