2018 Cup Season in Review: Joey Logano

Joey Logano

CREW CHIEF: Todd Gordon

TEAM: Team Penske

POINTS: First

WINS: Three (Talladega I, Martinsville II and Miami)

LAPS LED: 934 (Most since 1,431 in 2015)

TOP 5s: 13 (Second fewest since 2014)

TOP 10s: 26 (Tied for second most in career)

POLES: One (Kansas II)

WHAT WENT RIGHT: Delivered Team Penske its second Cup title, joining Brad Keselowski‘s title in 2012 … Earned Penske its sixth Talladega win since 2014 … Won the title after failing to make the playoffs in 2017 … Earned first Martinsville win after contact with Martin Truex Jr. on last lap allowed him to take the lead … Passed Truex with 11 laps to go in Miami and went on to win race and title … Miami win made Team Penske the only Cup team with a win on every active Cup track …

WHAT WENT WRONG: Suffered three DNFs (Daytona II, Watkins Glen and Phoenix II) … Led a race-high 100 laps at Kansas II but finished eighth … Had an 11-race stretch from the Coke 600 to the second Michigan race where he failed to finish in the top five.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2019: Logano enters his seventh season with Penske, all of which have been spent with crew chief Todd Gordon. They are the second longest tenured driver-crew chief pairing in Cup. 2019 will represent the start of Logano’s second decade as a full-time Cup driver.