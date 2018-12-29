2018 Xfinity Season in Review: Cole Custer

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Cole Custer

CREW CHIEF: Jeff Meendering

TEAM: Stewart-Haas Racing

POINTS: Second

WINS: One (Texas II)

LAPS LED: 389 (Best through two seasons)

TOP 5s: 14 (Double amount from 2017)

TOP 10s: 26 (Up from 19 in 2017)

POLES: Six (Series-best)

WHAT WENT RIGHT: Twenty top 10s in first 25 races of season … Five consecutive top fives from Charlotte I to Chicagoland) … Was only Ford driver in the Championship 4 … Made his first three Cup Series starts.

WHAT WENT WRONG: Didn’t win until race 31 of season. Previous win was 2017 season finale … Three DNFs for wrecks (Atlanta, Daytona II and Indianapolis) … Led race-high 95 laps in season finale at Miami, but finished second after he lost the lead following a longer green-flag run than the rest of the leaders in the final stage.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2019: Will compete in a rare third full-time season in Xfinity with a new crew chief after Jeff Meendering joined Joe Gibbs Racing … Custer will have a full-time teammate in Chase Briscoe, who will drive the No. 98 Ford.