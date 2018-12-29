2018 Cup Season in Review: Martin Truex Jr.

Martin Truex Jr.
CREW CHIEF: Cole Pearn
TEAM: Furniture Row Racing
POINTS: Second
WINS: Four (Auto Club Speedway, Kentucky, Pocono I and Sonoma)
LAPS LED: 1,016 (Down from 2,253 in 2017)
TOP 5s: 20 (Up from 19 in 2017)
TOP 10s: 21 (All but one was a top-five finish)
POLES: Four
WHAT WENT RIGHT: Won at Sonoma to complete back-to-back road course victories … Won three consecutive poles at Phoenix I, Fontana and Martinsville I … Five top fives in the first six races … Won at Auto Club Speedway for first victory on a 2-mile oval … Advanced to championship four for third time in four years
WHAT WENT WRONG: Led the most laps at Richmond I, Las Vegas II and Richmond II without winning … Lost the lead in the final turn at the Charlotte Roval and Martinsville II due to contact with second-place car … Passed for lead on final lap at Daytona in July, finished second … Crashed on Lap 431 at Bristol II while running in second … Had five DNFs including in three of the four races in April … Ran out of gas on final lap at Watkins Glen while fighting for the lead, finished second … Winless in final 17 races.
WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2019: After five years and one championship with Furniture Row Racing, Truex and Pearn leave the now defunct team for Joe Gibbs Racing to compete in the No. 19. They’ll try for a bit of course correcting after a career-best season – with the obvious lack of a title – filled with so much disappointment.
Cole Custer
CREW CHIEF: Jeff Meendering
TEAM: Stewart-Haas Racing
POINTS: Second
WINS: One (Texas II)
LAPS LED: 389 (Best through two seasons)
TOP 5s: 14 (Double amount from 2017)
TOP 10s: 26 (Up from 19 in 2017)
POLES: Six (Series-best)
WHAT WENT RIGHT: Twenty top 10s in first 25 races of season … Five consecutive top fives from Charlotte I to Chicagoland) … Was only Ford driver in the Championship 4 … Made his first three Cup Series starts.
WHAT WENT WRONG: Didn’t win until race 31 of season. Previous win was 2017 season finale … Three DNFs for wrecks (Atlanta, Daytona II and Indianapolis) … Led race-high 95 laps in season finale at Miami, but finished second after he lost the lead following a longer green-flag run than the rest of the leaders in the final stage.
WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2019: Will compete in a rare third full-time season in Xfinity with a new crew chief after Jeff Meendering joined Joe Gibbs Racing … Custer will have a full-time teammate in Chase Briscoe, who will drive the No. 98 Ford.
Landon Cassill has added his name to the list of NASCAR drivers scheduled to compete in the 33rd annual Chili Bowl Nationals.
Cassill will race for Brooke Shuman Motorsports.
This will be Cassill’s first Chili Bowl attempt. He raced with this same team in the Driven2SaveLives BC39 at Indianapolis Motor Speedwat before this year’s Brickyard 400 but finished last in his heat race and failed to advance to the feature.
Cassill joins Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell and Kasey Kahne in the race.
As of Dec. 28, the entry list has grown to 334 entries. The 2018 edition featured 354 entries.
Other notable NASCAR affiliated drivers include Justin Allgaier, JJ Yeley, Tanner Berryhill and Alex Bowman.
Chase Briscoe has also been added to the entry list in the last 10 days.
The 2019 Chili Bowl will run from January 14-19.
Click here for the complete list.
Click n’ Close will not return as a sponsor of Bubba Wallace‘s No. 43 Chevrolet in 2019, Richard Petty Motorsports has confirmed to NBC Sports.
The team confirmed a report by the SportsBusiness Journal’s Adam Stern that the sponsor deal ended as a result of executive changes at Click n’ Close and a changed business model.
NASCAR also confirmed that Click n’ Close’s relationship as the official mortgage provider of NASCAR has been terminated.
Click n’ Close sponsored Wallace in three points races this season, beginning with the Daytona 500 and Wallace’s historic second-place finish in the “Great American Race.” It was on the No. 43 for the March race at ISM Raceway and the April 8 race at Texas Motor Speedway where Wallace earned his second of three top 10s this season.
The end of RPM’s deal with Click N’ Close comes after it has announced renewals with the U.S. Air Force and World Wide Technology to sponsor Wallace in 2019.
Daniel Hemric
CREW CHIEF: Danny Stockman, 32 of 33 races; Andrew Dickeson served as crew chief at Texas II following a suspension for Stockman.
TEAM: Richard Childress Racing
POINTS: Third (Was fourth in 2017 as a rookie)
WINS: None (Finished second at Michigan, Kentucky, Kansas and Phoenix II)
LAPS LED: 440 (Career-best; last year was 70)
TOP 5s: 16 (Career-best; last year was seven)
TOP 10s: 23 (Career-best; last year was 16)
POLES: Four (Daytona I, Talladega, Dover II and Kansas)
WHAT WENT RIGHT: After finishing 26th at Daytona in the season opening race, Hemric climbed steadily in the points until he was second following Race 7 at Bristol. After that, he was in the top five in points every week except one … Finished second or third in 12 of the 33 races including three consecutive at Pocono, Michigan and Iowa during June.
WHAT WENT WRONG: Had difficultly sustaining momentum with five results outside the top 20 punctuating the season (Daytona I, Richmond I, Talladega, Bristol II, Las Vegas II) … Lost crew chief Danny Stockman for one race during the playoffs for an L1 penalty (car too low) following the Kansas race.
WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2019: Moves to the Cup series to compete for Rookie of the Year honors in the No. 8 car for RCR.