Kyle Larson finishes fifth in second New Zealand midget feature

By Daniel McFadinDec 28, 2018, 9:34 AM EST
Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell‘s New Zealand dirt racing tour continued Friday as the NASCAR drivers took part in midget races at Baypark Family Speedway in Mount Maunganui.

The main event was the South Pacific 40 Lapper.

Larson, who is competing in New Zealand for the second offseason in a row, placed fifth in the feature. It was his second top five of the tour after he finished second Wednesday at Western Springs Speedway. Michael Pickens finished first Wednesday and Friday.

Bell had a disappointing outing after his sprint feature win on Wednesday.

He won his midget heat race over Tyler Courtney and Larson, but his night ended early in the feature when he lost his left rear tire.

Larson and Bell’s New Zealand adventure continues Sunday back at Western Springs Speedway with the World Midget 30-lap Derby.

Landon Cassill set to make Chili Bowl debut

By Dan BeaverDec 28, 2018, 4:00 PM EST
Landon Cassill has added his name to the list of NASCAR drivers scheduled to compete in the 33rd annual Chili Bowl Nationals.

Cassill will race for Brooke Shuman Motorsports.

This will be Cassill’s first Chili Bowl attempt. He raced with this same team in the Driven2SaveLives BC39 at Indianapolis Motor Speedwat before this year’s Brickyard 400 but finished last in his heat race and failed to advance to the feature.

Cassill joins Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell and Kasey Kahne in the race.

As of Dec. 28, the entry list has grown to 334 entries. The 2018 edition featured 354 entries.

Other notable NASCAR affiliated drivers include Justin Allgaier, JJ Yeley, Tanner Berryhill and Alex Bowman.

Chase Briscoe has also been added to the entry list in the last 10 days.

The 2019 Chili Bowl will run from January 14-19.

Click here for the complete list.

Click n’ Close not returning to Richard Petty Motorsports

By Daniel McFadinDec 28, 2018, 2:04 PM EST
Click n’ Close will not return as a sponsor of Bubba Wallace‘s No. 43 Chevrolet in 2019, Richard Petty Motorsports has confirmed to NBC Sports.

The team confirmed a report by the SportsBusiness Journal’s Adam Stern that the sponsor deal ended as a result of executive changes at Click n’ Close and a changed business model.

NASCAR also confirmed that Click n’ Close’s relationship as the official mortgage provider of NASCAR has been terminated.

Click n’ Close sponsored Wallace in three points races this season, beginning with the Daytona 500 and Wallace’s historic second-place finish in the “Great American Race.” It was on the No. 43 for the March race at ISM Raceway and the April 8 race at Texas Motor Speedway where Wallace earned his second of three top 10s this season.

The end of RPM’s deal with Click N’ Close comes after it has announced renewals with the U.S. Air Force and World Wide Technology to sponsor Wallace in 2019.

2018 Xfinity Season in Review: Daniel Hemric

By Dan BeaverDec 28, 2018, 1:00 PM EST
Daniel Hemric

CREW CHIEF: Danny Stockman, 32 of 33 races; Andrew Dickeson served as crew chief at Texas II following a suspension for Stockman.

TEAM: Richard Childress Racing

POINTS: Third (Was fourth in 2017 as a rookie)

WINS: None (Finished second at Michigan, Kentucky, Kansas and Phoenix II)

LAPS LED:  440 (Career-best; last year was 70)

TOP 5s: 16 (Career-best; last year was seven)

TOP 10s: 23 (Career-best; last year was 16)

POLES: Four (Daytona I, Talladega, Dover II and Kansas)

WHAT WENT RIGHT: After finishing 26th at Daytona in the season opening race, Hemric climbed steadily in the points until he was second following Race 7 at Bristol. After that, he was in the top five in points every week except one … Finished second or third in 12 of the 33 races including three consecutive at Pocono, Michigan and Iowa during June.

WHAT WENT WRONG: Had difficultly sustaining momentum with five results outside the top 20 punctuating the season (Daytona I, Richmond I, Talladega, Bristol II, Las Vegas II) … Lost crew chief Danny Stockman for one race during the playoffs for an L1 penalty (car too low) following the Kansas race.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2019: Moves to the Cup series to compete for Rookie of the Year honors in the No. 8 car for RCR.

What might have been: Dale Earnhardt Jr. shares rejected Nationwide paint schemes

By Daniel McFadinDec 28, 2018, 12:00 PM EST
You never know when Dale Earnhardt Jr. will strike.

At any moment Earnhardt’s Twitter account could provide a valuable insight on the state of NASCAR, a Tweetstorm detailing the history of a short track car he raced or some random retro photos from NASCAR’s yesteryear.

On Thursday, the NBC Sports analyst provided a nice “What if?”

After a user posted a series of NASCAR paint schemes that never saw the light of day, Earnhardt shared an almost one minute video. The video included a multitude of concept Nationwide paint schemes for his old No. 88 Chevrolet at Hendrick Motorsports.

Watch the video in the tweet below.

For sake of comparison here are the primary Nationwide schemes that graced the No. 88 during Earnhardt’s tenure driving with the sponsor from 2015-17.

2017

(Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images)

 

2016

 

(Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images)

 

2015

 

(Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images)

 

