Click n’ Close not returning to Richard Petty Motorsports

Click n’ Close will not return as a sponsor of Bubba Wallace‘s No. 43 Chevrolet in 2019, Richard Petty Motorsports has confirmed to NBC Sports.
The team confirmed a report by the SportsBusiness Journal’s Adam Stern that the sponsor deal ended as a result of executive changes at Click n’ Close and a changed business model.
NASCAR also confirmed that Click n’ Close’s relationship as the official mortgage provider of NASCAR has been terminated.
Click n’ Close sponsored Wallace in three points races this season, beginning with the Daytona 500 and Wallace’s historic second-place finish in the “Great American Race.” It was on the No. 43 for the March race at ISM Raceway and the April 8 race at Texas Motor Speedway where Wallace earned his second of three top 10s this season.
Landon Cassill has added his name to the list of NASCAR drivers scheduled to compete in the 33rd annual Chili Bowl Nationals.
Cassill will race for Brooke Shuman Motorsports.
This will be Cassill’s first Chili Bowl attempt. He raced with this same team in the Driven2SaveLives BC39 at Indianapolis Motor Speedwat before this year’s Brickyard 400 but finished last in his heat race and failed to advance to the feature.
CREW CHIEF: Danny Stockman, 32 of 33 races; Andrew Dickeson served as crew chief at Texas II following a suspension for Stockman.
TEAM: Richard Childress Racing
POINTS: Third (Was fourth in 2017 as a rookie)
WINS: None (Finished second at Michigan, Kentucky, Kansas and Phoenix II)
LAPS LED: 440 (Career-best; last year was 70)
TOP 5s: 16 (Career-best; last year was seven)
TOP 10s: 23 (Career-best; last year was 16)
POLES: Four (Daytona I, Talladega, Dover II and Kansas)
WHAT WENT RIGHT: After finishing 26th at Daytona in the season opening race, Hemric climbed steadily in the points until he was second following Race 7 at Bristol. After that, he was in the top five in points every week except one … Finished second or third in 12 of the 33 races including three consecutive at Pocono, Michigan and Iowa during June.
WHAT WENT WRONG: Had difficultly sustaining momentum with five results outside the top 20 punctuating the season (Daytona I, Richmond I, Talladega, Bristol II, Las Vegas II) … Lost crew chief Danny Stockman for one race during the playoffs for an L1 penalty (car too low) following the Kansas race.
WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2019: Moves to the Cup series to compete for Rookie of the Year honors in the No. 8 car for RCR.
What might have been: Dale Earnhardt Jr. shares rejected Nationwide paint schemes
On Thursday, the NBC Sports analyst provided a nice “What if?”
After a user posted a series of NASCAR paint schemes that never saw the light of day, Earnhardt shared an almost one minute video. The video included a multitude of concept Nationwide paint schemes for his old No. 88 Chevrolet at Hendrick Motorsports.
Watch the video in the tweet below.
.@DaleJr unveiled some @Nationwide88 paint scheme mockups that never saw the light of day on the track.
CREW CHIEF: Rodney Childers, 34 races; Tony Gibson served as crew chief for final two races of the season following Childers’ suspension.
TEAM: Stewart-Haas Racing
POINTS: Third (Previous best: 2014 championship)
WINS: Eight (Atlanta, Las Vegas I, Phoenix I, Dover I, Kansas I, New Hampshire, Michigan II and Texas II. Career-best; previous best was five in 2014)
LAPS LED: 1,990 (Third-best behind 2,294 in 2015 and 2,137 in 2014)
TOP 5s: 23 (Tied with 2015 for career-best)
TOP 10s: 29 (Career-best; previous best was 28 in 2015)
POLES: Pole (Second-best behind eight in 2014)
WHAT WENT RIGHT: Came out of the gates strong with three wins in the first four weeks … Earned top fives and a seventh in 13 of his first 21 races … Through the second race of the playoffs (Race 28), Harvick never went two consecutive races without earning a top five … Became the first driver to qualify for the Championship 4 four times since the current knockout-style format was instituted in 2014.
WHAT WENT WRONG: Suffered crash damage three of the first 13 races to finish outside the top 30 … Numerous mistakes in the pits by both the driver and team kept Harvick from recording double-digit wins during the season. Had a five-race streak from the Charlotte Roval through Martinsville during which he failed to earn a top five … Two incumbered victories (illegal back window at Las Vegas in the spring and with the spoiler at Texas in the fall) marred his season.
WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2019: The new rules package will create uncertainty at the beginning of the season, but Stewart-Haas should be able to pick up where they left off in 2018 … The driver expects his team will remain just as aggressive in 2019 and will push the limits of the rules … Will redouble efforts at Pocono, Kentucky and the Charlotte Roval – the only active NASCAR tracks on which he has not yet won.