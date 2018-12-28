2018 Xfinity Season in Review: Daniel Hemric

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Daniel Hemric

CREW CHIEF: Danny Stockman, 32 of 33 races; Andrew Dickeson served as crew chief at Texas II following a suspension for Stockman.

TEAM: Richard Childress Racing

POINTS: Third (Was fourth in 2017 as a rookie)

WINS: None (Finished second at Michigan, Kentucky, Kansas and Phoenix II)

LAPS LED: 440 (Career-best; last year was 70)

TOP 5s: 16 (Career-best; last year was seven)

TOP 10s: 23 (Career-best; last year was 16)

POLES: Four (Daytona I, Talladega, Dover II and Kansas)

WHAT WENT RIGHT: After finishing 26th at Daytona in the season opening race, Hemric climbed steadily in the points until he was second following Race 7 at Bristol. After that, he was in the top five in points every week except one … Finished second or third in 12 of the 33 races including three consecutive at Pocono, Michigan and Iowa during June.

WHAT WENT WRONG: Had difficultly sustaining momentum with five results outside the top 20 punctuating the season (Daytona I, Richmond I, Talladega, Bristol II, Las Vegas II) … Lost crew chief Danny Stockman for one race during the playoffs for an L1 penalty (car too low) following the Kansas race.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2019: Moves to the Cup series to compete for Rookie of the Year honors in the No. 8 car for RCR.