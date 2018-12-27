Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
2018 Cup Season in Review: Kyle Busch

By Daniel McFadinDec 27, 2018, 9:00 AM EST
Kyle Busch

CREW CHIEF: Adam Stevens

TEAM: Joe Gibbs Racing

POINTS: Fourth

WINS: Eight (Tied career-high from 2008)

LAPS LED:  1,469 (Down from 2,023 in 2017)

TOP 5s: 22 (Career-best; previous high was 17 in 2008 and 2016)

TOP 10s: 28 (Career-best; previous high was 25 in 2016)

POLES: Four (Down from eight in 2017)

WHAT WENT RIGHT: Won Coke 600 for first career Cup win at Charlotte Motor Speedway … Career-best average finish of 8.3 was series-best … Won three consecutive races at Texas I, Bristol I and Richmond I … Swept wins at Richmond … Advanced to the Championship 4 for the fourth consecutive year … Enjoyed a mid-season stretch where he finished in the top five in nine of 10 races.

WHAT WENT WRONG: Suffered just three DNFs at Dover 1, Daytona II and the Charlotte Roval … Finished fourth in the standings, his lowest position in four years of making the championship round.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2019: Expect Busch to do more Kyle Busch things coming off arguably the best season of his career that didn’t end in a championship. Busch is scheduled to make his 500th Cup start in the second race of the year at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

2018 Xfinity Season in Review: Christopher Bell

By Daniel McFadinDec 27, 2018, 12:00 PM EST
Christopher Bell

CREW CHIEF: Jason Ratcliff

TEAM: Joe Gibbs Racing

POINTS: Fouth

WINS: Seven (A rookie record)

LAPS LED:  759 (Series-best)

TOP 5s: 18 (Series-best)

TOP 10s: 20 (Tied for fifth most)

POLES: Five (Second most)

WHAT WENT RIGHT: Was the first series regular to win three consecutive races since Dale Earnhardt Jr. in 1999 … Swept the Richmond races … Won the fall Phoenix race in a must-win situation to advance to the championship race.

WHAT WENT WRONG: Recorded six DNFs for wrecks, including two in the Round of 8, setting up his must-win scenario in the final elimination race … Best finish of ninth in the series’ three road course races … His Phoenix win was his only top-10 finish in the final four races … A cut tire forced Bell to pit in the last 10 laps of the championship race.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2019: Bell will once again be paired with crew chief Jason Ratcliff as the No. 20 team tries to avenge losing the title to Tyler Reddick.  It will be interesting to see if there’s any hangover for the team after coming up short.

NASCAR teams look for social media savvy, on-screen charisma in eSports players

By Daniel McFadinDec 26, 2018, 4:00 PM EST
Earlier this month NASCAR announced it was charting new territory with its first eSports Pro League.

In coordination with the Race Team Alliance and 704Games, the league is powered by “NASCAR Heat 3,” the latest installment of the gaming franchise from 704Games.

The eNASCAR Heat Pro League begins next spring and culminates during the real world NASCAR playoffs. It will feature 16 races with up to 16 teams and 32 drivers. Each team will be owned and operated by a NASCAR race team. Each team will field two drivers, one competing on Xbox One and the other on a PlayStation 4.

Those drivers will be selected in a draft scheduled for February. The deadline to qualify for the draft is Jan. 15th.

The latest episode of 704Game’s web series previewing the Pro League features team executives discussing what they’re looking for in the drivers they’ll draft in the spring.

JR Motorsports co-owners Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kelley Earnhardt Miller and Joe Gibbs Racing’s Director of Digital, Bryan Cook, explain they’re looking for more than just someone who can go fast on a digital track.

JRM is looking for someone who is deft at promoting themselves on social media.

“You want someone with a good, open, outward personality. Obviously we want them to go fast,” Earnhardt Miller said.

“We also want them to be hands on, engaged with fans and other sim racers and be able to market and represent themselves and us really well,” Earnhardt said. “A great way for drivers to get noticed is promote themselves through social media, whether it’s Twitter or Instagram. But they need to use the hashtag #eNASCARHeat.”

Cook explained that JGR seeks drivers who are “good on camera” in addition to being fast.

“That doesn’t necessarily mean you have to be the Carl Edwards of the eSports series,” Cooks said. “But you at least at least have to have some kind of presence, be yourself. We want people who are authentic on the track and natural on the track. But also just natural in front of the camera, even if it’s front of a web cam.”

In other words, they want someone who will give a good post-race interview, just like after a real NASCAR Race.

Tour racing returns to the Milwaukee Mile with ARCA Midwest

ARCA
By Dan BeaverDec 26, 2018, 2:58 PM EST
On Father’s Day 2019, tour racing will return to the Milwaukee Mile marking the track’s first super late model race in five years.

The 75-mile ARCA Midwest Tour race will headline a card that includes the Midwest Trucks, Mid-American Stock Cars and Upper Midwest Vintage series.

“It is our continued initiative to bring racing back to the historic Milwaukee Mile,” said Kathleen O’Leary, CEO at the Wisconsin State Fair Park on the ARCA Midwest Tour website. “We are excited to host this race on Father’s Day in 2019.”

ARCA’s premiere series raced three times at Milwaukee with Frank Kimmel winning the most recent event in August 2007.

NASCAR’s last appearance at the track was a double header in with the Xfinity and Gander Outdoor Truck series in 2009. Carl Edwards won the Xfinity race; Ron Hornaday Jr. won in Trucks.

The last major event on the .75-mile track was an IndyCar race in July 2015 won by Sebastian Bourdais.

The Milwaukee Mile has hosted races since 1903, which makes it the oldest operating motor speedway.

Stewart-Haas Racing reveals Kevin Harvick’s 2019 Mobil 1 scheme

Stewart-Haas Racing
By Daniel McFadinDec 26, 2018, 1:19 PM EST
Stewart-Haas Racing has delivered a late Christmas gift to NASCAR fans who prefer their paint schemes in the all-black variety.

On Wednesday, SHR revealed the No. 4 Mobil 1 Ford that Kevin Harvick will pilot next season and it looks mean.

While its main feature is the black finish, you’ll notice gray flames framing the hood as they shoot over the left front and right-front fenders.

The car will be featured in nine races and makes its debut March 17 at Auto Club Speedway.

