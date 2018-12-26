Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR teams look for social media savvy, on-screen charisma in eSports players

By Daniel McFadinDec 26, 2018, 4:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

Earlier this month NASCAR announced it was charting new territory with its first eSports Pro League.

In coordination with the Race Team Alliance and 704Games, the league is powered by “NASCAR Heat 3,” the latest installment of the gaming franchise from 704Games.

The eNASCAR Heat Pro League begins next spring and culminates during the real world NASCAR playoffs. It will feature 16 races with up to 16 teams and 32 drivers. Each team will be owned and operated by a NASCAR race team. Each team will field two drivers, one competing on Xbox One and the other on a PlayStation 4.

Those drivers will be selected in a draft scheduled for February. The deadline to qualify for the draft is Jan. 15th.

The latest episode of 704Game’s web series previewing the Pro League features team executives discussing what they’re looking for in the drivers they’ll draft in the spring.

JR Motorsports co-owners Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kelley Earnhardt Miller and Joe Gibbs Racing’s Director of Digital, Bryan Cook, explain they’re looking for more than just someone who can go fast on a digital track.

JRM is looking for someone who is deft at promoting themselves on social media.

“You want someone with a good, open, outward personality. Obviously we want them to go fast,” Earnhardt Miller said.

“We also want them to be hands on, engaged with fans and other sim racers and be able to market and represent themselves and us really well,” Earnhardt said. “A great way for drivers to get noticed is promote themselves through social media, whether it’s Twitter or Instagram. But they need to use the hashtag #eNASCARHeat.”

Cook explained that JGR seeks drivers who are “good on camera” in addition to being fast.

“That doesn’t necessarily mean you have to be the Carl Edwards of the eSports series,” Cooks said. “But you at least at least have to have some kind of presence, be yourself. We want people who are authentic on the track and natural on the track. But also just natural in front of the camera, even if it’s front of a web cam.”

In other words, they want someone who will give a good post-race interview, just like after a real NASCAR Race.

Watch more in the above video.

Tour racing returns to the Milwaukee Mile with ARCA Midwest

ARCA
By Dan BeaverDec 26, 2018, 2:58 PM EST
Leave a comment

On Father’s Day 2019, tour racing will return to the Milwaukee Mile marking the track’s first super late model race in five years.

The 75-mile ARCA Midwest Tour race will headline a card that includes the Midwest Trucks, Mid-American Stock Cars and Upper Midwest Vintage series.

“It is our continued initiative to bring racing back to the historic Milwaukee Mile,” said Kathleen O’Leary, CEO at the Wisconsin State Fair Park on the ARCA Midwest Tour website. “We are excited to host this race on Father’s Day in 2019.”

ARCA’s premiere series raced three times at Milwaukee with Frank Kimmel winning the most recent event in August 2007.

NASCAR’s last appearance at the track was a double header in with the Xfinity and Gander Outdoor Truck series in 2009. Carl Edwards won the Xfinity race; Ron Hornaday Jr. won in Trucks.

The last major event on the .75-mile track was an IndyCar race in July 2015 won by Sebastian Bourdais.

The Milwaukee Mile has hosted races since 1903, which makes it the oldest operating motor speedway.

Stewart-Haas Racing reveals Kevin Harvick’s 2019 Mobil 1 scheme

Stewart-Haas Racing
By Daniel McFadinDec 26, 2018, 1:19 PM EST
1 Comment

Stewart-Haas Racing has delivered a late Christmas gift to NASCAR fans who prefer their paint schemes in the all-black variety.

On Wednesday, SHR revealed the No. 4 Mobil 1 Ford that Kevin Harvick will pilot next season and it looks mean.

While its main feature is the black finish, you’ll notice gray flames framing the hood as they shoot over the left front and right-front fenders.

The car will be featured in nine races and makes its debut March 17 at Auto Club Speedway.

Watch the clip below to see the design in all its digital glory.

 and on Facebook

2018 Cup Season in Review: Aric Almirola

Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images
By Dan BeaverDec 26, 2018, 12:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

Kurt Busch

CREW CHIEF: Johnny Klausmeier

TEAM: Stewart-Haas Racing

POINTS: Fifth (Previous best 16th in 2014)

WINS: One (Talladega II; second career victory and first since 2014)

LAPS LED:  181 (Career-best; previous best 78 in 2012)

TOP 5s: Four (Career-best; previous best three in 2015 and 2017)

TOP 10s: 17 (Career best; previous best seven in 2014)

POLES: None

WHAT WENT RIGHT: Began season with top 15s in 14 of the first 16 races … Came within two corners of winning the Daytona 500 before getting spun out of the lead by Austin Dillon … Was never worse than 14th in the points standings during the regular season.

WHAT WENT WRONG: Entered the playoffs with only one bonus point based on a stage win at Chicagoland; added five bonus points with his Talladega win, but still trailed the eventual Championship 4 by nine or more points … Sustained crash damage in back-to-back races at the Charlotte Roval and Dover in the fall … Led 70 laps at Chicagoland before losing a lap late in the race to finish 25th … Led 42 laps at New Hampshire but failed to win and finished third.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2019: Second year with Stewart-Haas will allow Almirola to develop more chemistry with the organization. All four of his top fives came in the second half of the season and he should be able to carry that momentum forward.

Social Roundup: NASCAR community celebrates Christmas

Kurt Busch
By Daniel McFadinDec 26, 2018, 10:37 AM EST
Leave a comment

Just like that Christmas came and went.

If you’re not ready to say goodbye to the holiday just yet, we’re here to help courtesy of social media roundup of how the NASCAR world celebrated Dec. 25th.

While Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell were busy racing in New Zealand, here’s a look at how the rest of NASCAR’s stars spent their holiday.

 

In the below video, Kyle Busch‘s son, Brexton, receives a go-kart as a gift. The go-kart was built by Corey LaJoie.

 and on Facebook