2018 Cup Season in Review: Aric Almirola

Kurt Busch
CREW CHIEF: Johnny Klausmeier
TEAM: Stewart-Haas Racing
POINTS: Fifth (Previous best 16th in 2014)
WINS: One (Talladega II; second career victory and first since 2014)
LAPS LED: 181 (Career-best; previous best 78 in 2012)
TOP 5s: Four (Career-best; previous best three in 2015 and 2017)
TOP 10s: 17 (Career best; previous best seven in 2014)
POLES: None
WHAT WENT RIGHT: Began season with top 15s in 14 of the first 16 races … Came within two corners of winning the Daytona 500 before getting spun out of the lead by Austin Dillon … Was never worse than 14th in the points standings during the regular season.
WHAT WENT WRONG: Entered the playoffs with only one bonus point based on a stage win at Chicagoland; added five bonus points with his Talladega win, but still trailed the eventual Championship 4 by nine or more points … Sustained crash damage in back-to-back races at the Charlotte Roval and Dover in the fall … Led 70 laps at Chicagoland before losing a lap late in the race to finish 25th … Led 42 laps at New Hampshire but failed to win and finished third.
WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2019: Second year with Stewart-Haas will allow Almirola to develop more chemistry with the organization. All four of his top fives came in the second half of the season and he should be able to carry that momentum forward.
Just like that Christmas came and went.
If you’re not ready to say goodbye to the holiday just yet, we’re here to help courtesy of social media roundup of how the NASCAR world celebrated Dec. 25th.
While Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell were busy racing in New Zealand, here’s a look at how the rest of NASCAR’s stars spent their holiday.
In the below video, Kyle Busch‘s son, Brexton, receives a go-kart as a gift. The go-kart was built by Corey LaJoie.
and on Facebook
Christopher Bell and Kyle Larson started a tour of dirt racing in New Zealand Wednesday with midget and sprint car races at Western Springs Speedway in Auckland for the Boxing Day Bash.
Bell competed in both forms of racing and left the track with a win in the 15-lap sprint feature as a late Christmas gift to himself.
Bell won from the poll and defeated Michael Pickens and Matthew Leversedge for the win.
Results
MORE: Christopher Bell gets engaged
This is the second consecutive year Larson has visited New Zealand in the offseason to compete in midget races.
Larson finished second in the midget feature after starting on the pole.
Pickens won the 30-lap feature after starting second and leading every lap.
Bell finished fourth in the midget feature.
Results
and on Facebook
Chase Elliott
CREW CHIEF: Alan Gustafson
TEAM: Hendrick Motorsports
POINTS: Sixth
WINS: Three (Watkins Glen, Kansas II and Dover II; first three wins of Cup career)
LAPS LED: 325 (Down from 560 in 2017)
TOP 5s: 11 (Down from 12 in 2017)
TOP 10s: 21 (Tied with 2017 total)
POLES: One (Daytona II; same number as in 2017)
WHAT WENT RIGHT: Elliott finally claimed his first Cup Series win in his 99th start in July at Watkins Glen, defeating defending series champ Martin Truex Jr. in a late-race duel … Finished in the top three seven times, including three times before his WGI win … Won two races in the Round of 12 in the playoffs … Won Most Popular Driver award for the first time.
WHAT WENT WRONG: Didn’t win his first stage of the season until the 20th race at New Hampshire … His four DNFs came in both Daytona and Las Vegas races … Was eliminated from playoffs after Round of 8 … His three wins were the only wins for Hendrick Motorsports and the team’s fewest since Ricky Rudd won once race in 1993.
WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2019: In Hendrick’s second year with the Camaro, the team should be up to speed quicker and continue to rebuild all of Hendrick Motorsports into a competitive organization.
Kurt Busch
CREW CHIEF: Billy Scott
TEAM: Stewart-Haas Racing
POINTS: Seventh
WINS: One (Bristol II)
LAPS LED: 644 (Best since 2015 – 788)
TOP 5s: Six
TOP 10s: 22 (Career best; earned 21 top 10s four times previously in 2004, 2009, 2015 and 2016)
POLES: Five (Texas I, Michigan I, New Hampshire, Charlotte Roval and Talladega II)
WHAT WENT RIGHT: Scored eight consecutive top 10s from July through September, including his Bristol win in August … Part of the Stewart-Haas juggernaut that placed all four of its drivers in the playoffs.
WHAT WENT WRONG: Busch’s consistency failed him at Phoenix in the fall; he suffered his fourth accident of the season and did not finish … Busch began to hint that he would not return to Stewart-Haas in August … Started and ended 2018 on cold streaks. He finished outside the top 10 in six of the first nine races and five of the last 10.
WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2019: Busch moves to Chip Ganassi Racing’s No. 1 for 2019 … Jamie McMurray failed to make the playoffs in this car in 2018, finishing 20th in the points … When announcing his move to CGR, Busch said 2019 could be his last full time season in Cup competition; this will be the fourth team Busch has raced with since leaving Team Penske in 2011.