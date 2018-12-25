2019 Cup Season in Review: Chase Elliott

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Chase Elliott

CREW CHIEF: Alan Gustafson

TEAM: Hendrick Motorsports

POINTS: Sixth

WINS: Three (Watkins Glen, Kansas II and Dover II; first three wins of Cup career)

LAPS LED: 325 (Down from 560 in 2017)

TOP 5s: 11 (Down from 12 in 2017)

TOP 10s: 21 (Tied with 2017 total)

POLES: One (Daytona II; same number as in 2017)

WHAT WENT RIGHT: Elliott finally claimed his first Cup Series win in his 99th start in July at Watkins Glen, defeating defending series champ Martin Truex Jr. in a late-race duel … Finished in the top three seven times, including three times before his WGI win … Won two races in the Round of 12 in the playoffs … Won Most Popular Driver award for the first time.

WHAT WENT WRONG: Didn’t win his first stage of the season until the 20th race at New Hampshire … His four DNFs came in both Daytona and Las Vegas races … Was eliminated from playoffs after Round of 8 … His three wins were the only wins for Hendrick Motorsports and the team’s fewest since Ricky Rudd won once race in 1993.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2019: In Hendrick’s second year with the Camaro, the team should be up to speed quicker and continue to rebuild all of Hendrick Motorsports into a competitive organization.