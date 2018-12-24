2018 Cup Season in Review: Kurt Busch

Kurt Busch
CREW CHIEF: Billy Scott
TEAM: Stewart-Haas Racing
POINTS: Seventh
WINS: One (Bristol II)
LAPS LED: 644 (Best since 2015 – 788)
TOP 5s: Six
TOP 10s: 22 (Career best; earned 21 top 10s four times previously in 2004, 2009, 2015 and 2016)
POLES: Five (Texas I, Michigan I, New Hampshire, Charlotte Roval and Talladega II)
WHAT WENT RIGHT: Scored eight consecutive top 10s from July through September, including his Bristol win in August … Part of the Stewart-Haas juggernaut that placed all four of its drivers in the playoffs.
WHAT WENT WRONG: Busch’s consistency failed him at Phoenix in the fall; he suffered his fourth accident of the season and did not finish … Busch began to hint that he would not return to Stewart-Haas in August … Started and ended 2018 on cold streaks. He finished outside the top 10 in six of the first nine races and five of the last 10.
WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2019: Busch moves to Chip Ganassi Racing’s No. 1 for 2019 … Jamie McMurray failed to make the playoffs in this car in 2018, finishing 20th in the points … When announcing his move to CGR, Busch said 2019 could be his last full time season in Cup competition; this will be the fourth team Busch has raced with since leaving Team Penske in 2011.
Brad Keselowski
CREW CHIEF: Paul Wolfe
TEAM: Team Penske
POINTS: Eighth
WINS: Three (Southern 500, Brickyard 400, Las Vegas II; matched 2017 win total)
LAPS LED: 705 (Down from 778 in 2017)
TOP 5s: 12 (Fewest since nine in 2015)
TOP 10s: 20 (Fewest since 20 in 2014)
POLES: None (Lowest since earning none in 2012, his championship year)
WHAT WENT RIGHT: Won three consecutive races for the first time … Earned first two major wins of career with victories in Southern 500 and Brickyard 400, the former being Penske’s first Darlington win since 1975 and the latter Penske’s first Brickyard 400 win … Led a track-best 108 laps at Dover in the spring and finished sixth … Won multiple races for third straight year.
WHAT WENT WRONG: Crashed out of three of four restrictor-plate races … Led 29 laps on the Charlotte Roval before wrecking on a restart with five laps to go … Three DNFs in first 10 races … Eliminated from playoffs after Round of 12.
WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2019: Will try to give Team Penske second consecutive Cup title and the second of his career … Will be ninth full-time season in Cup.
Kyle Larson
CREW CHIEF: Chad Johnston
TEAM: Chip Ganassi Racing
POINTS: Ninth
WINS: None; best finish of second six times (Auto Club, Bristol I and II, Pocono I, Chicagoland and Las Vegas II)
LAPS LED: 782 (Second-best behind 1,352 in 2017)
TOP 5s: 12 (Second-best behind 15 in 2017)
TOP 10s: 19 (Second-best behind 20 in 2017)
POLES: Three (Dover I, Sonoma and Bristol II; tied for his career best with 2017)
WHAT WENT RIGHT: Was the top finishing Chevrolet driver seven times in the first half of the season, the most for the manufacturer … Finished on the lead lap in 29 of 31 races in which he did not sustain crash damage or an engine failure … Qualified in the top 10 in nine consecutive unrestricted races to start the season.
WHAT WENT WRONG: Sustained crash damage in three of four restrictor-plate races … After the mid-point of the season, was never able to string three or more top 10s together; scored only three top 10s in the final eight races … In addition to his six runner-up results, he finished third four times, which may have contributed to some frustration in the closing races.
WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2019: Should qualify for his fourth consecutive playoff appearance. If he can show more consistency in the first three rounds, his ability to run the high line at Homestead-Miami Speedway will make him a title contender … Hopes to return to dominance on the two-mile tracks of Auto Club and Michigan where he had six consecutive top-three finishes (including his first four career wins) in 2016 – 2018.
Ryan Blaney
CREW CHIEF: Jeremy Bullins
TEAM: Team Penske
POINTS: 10th
WINS: One (Charlotte Roval)
LAPS LED: 660 (Career-best through three full-time seasons)
TOP 5s: Eight (Career-best; previous high was four in 2017)
TOP 10s: 16 (Career-best; previous high was 14 in 2017)
POLES: Three (Las Vegas I, Pocono I and Texas II; career-best, up from two in 2017)
WHAT WENT RIGHT: Won his only race of the year in the inaugural event on the Charlotte Roval after Martin Truex Jr. and Jimmie Johnson made contact in the final turn … Led 145 laps at Martinsville in March and placed third … Led 121 laps in the Bristol night race before placing seventh … Finished fifth in playoff opener at Las Vegas, helping Team Penske put three cars in the top five for the first time.
WHAT WENT WRONG: Led a race-high 118 in Daytona 500 but finished seventh after getting caught in a wreck with two laps to go in regulation … Led 100 laps in spring Bristol race before an unavoidable wreck eliminated him on Lap 118 … Suffered five DNFs, including two in a row at Kansas Speedway and the Coke 600.
WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2019: Blaney’s second full-time season with Team Penske. He’ll look to become a more dominant force among the “Youth Movement” drivers and continue his progression of better results each year. Will also try to lose his status as the only current Team Penske Cup driver without a championship.
Christopher Bell announced Friday that he and girlfriend Morgan Kemenah are now engaged.
Bell, 24, made the announcement on Twitter.
The Joe Gibbs Racing driver follows Chase Briscoe and Matt Tifft in the category of Xfinity Series drivers who have announced recent engagements.