Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

2018 Cup Season in Review: Brad Keselowski

By Daniel McFadinDec 23, 2018, 9:00 AM EST
Leave a comment

Brad Keselowski

CREW CHIEF: Paul Wolfe

TEAM: Team Penske

POINTS: Eighth

WINS: Three (Southern 500, Brickyard 400, Las Vegas II; matched 2017 win total)

LAPS LED:  705 (Down from 778 in 2017)

TOP 5s: 12 (Fewest since nine in 2015)

TOP 10s: 20 (Fewest since 20 in 2014)

POLES: None (Lowest since earning none in 2012, his championship year)

WHAT WENT RIGHT: Won three consecutive races for the first time … Earned first two major wins of career with victories in Southern 500 and Brickyard 400, the former being Penske’s first Darlington win since 1975 and the latter Penske’s first Brickyard 400 win … Led a track-best 108 laps at Dover in the spring and finished sixth … Won multiple races for third straight year.

WHAT WENT WRONG: Crashed out of three of four restrictor-plate races … Led 29 laps on the Charlotte Roval before wrecking on a restart with five laps to go … Three DNFs in first 10 races … Eliminated from playoffs after Round of 12.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2019: Will try to give Team Penske second consecutive Cup title and the second of his career … Will be ninth full-time season in Cup.

2018 Cup Season in Review: Kyle Larson

Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
By Dan BeaverDec 22, 2018, 9:00 AM EST
Leave a comment

Kyle Larson

CREW CHIEF: Chad Johnston

TEAM: Chip Ganassi Racing

POINTS: Ninth

WINS: None; best finish of second six times (Auto Club, Bristol I and II, Pocono I, Chicagoland and Las Vegas II)

LAPS LED:  782 (Second-best behind 1,352 in 2017)

TOP 5s: 12 (Second-best behind 15 in 2017)

TOP 10s: 19 (Second-best behind 20 in 2017)

POLES: Three (Dover I, Sonoma and Bristol II; tied for his career best with 2017)

WHAT WENT RIGHT: Was the top finishing Chevrolet driver seven times in the first half of the season, the most for the manufacturer … Finished on the lead lap in 29 of 31 races in which he did not sustain crash damage or an engine failure … Qualified in the top 10 in nine consecutive unrestricted races to start the season.

WHAT WENT WRONG: Sustained crash damage in three of four restrictor-plate races … After the mid-point of the season, was never able to string three or more top 10s together; scored only three top 10s in the final eight races … In addition to his six runner-up results, he finished third four times, which may have contributed to some frustration in the closing races.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2019: Should qualify for his fourth consecutive playoff appearance. If he can show more consistency in the first three rounds, his ability to run the high line at Homestead-Miami Speedway will make him a title contender … Hopes to return to dominance on the two-mile tracks of Auto Club and Michigan where he had six consecutive top-three finishes (including his first four career wins) in 2016 – 2018.

2018 Cup Season in Review: Ryan Blaney

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinDec 21, 2018, 3:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

Ryan Blaney

CREW CHIEF: Jeremy Bullins

TEAM: Team Penske

POINTS: 10th

WINS: One (Charlotte Roval)

LAPS LED:  660 (Career-best through three full-time seasons)

TOP 5s: Eight (Career-best; previous high was four in 2017)

TOP 10s: 16 (Career-best; previous high was 14 in 2017)

POLES: Three (Las Vegas I, Pocono I and Texas II; career-best, up from two in 2017)

WHAT WENT RIGHT: Won his only race of the year in the inaugural event on the Charlotte Roval after Martin Truex Jr. and Jimmie Johnson made contact in the final turn … Led 145 laps at Martinsville in March and placed third … Led 121 laps in the Bristol night race before placing seventh … Finished fifth in playoff opener at Las Vegas, helping Team Penske put three cars in the top five for the first time.

WHAT WENT WRONG: Led a race-high 118 in Daytona 500 but finished seventh after getting caught in a wreck with two laps to go in regulation … Led 100 laps in spring Bristol race before an unavoidable wreck eliminated him on Lap 118 … Suffered five DNFs, including two in a row at Kansas Speedway and the Coke 600.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2019: Blaney’s second full-time season with Team Penske. He’ll look to become a more dominant force among the “Youth Movement” drivers and continue his progression of better results each year. Will also try to lose his status as the only current Team Penske Cup driver without a championship.

Christopher Bell gets engaged

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinDec 21, 2018, 1:12 PM EST
Leave a comment

Christopher Bell announced Friday that he and girlfriend Morgan Kemenah are now engaged.

Bell, 24, made the announcement on Twitter.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver follows Chase Briscoe and Matt Tifft in the category of Xfinity Series drivers who have announced recent engagements.

Corey LaJoie: Go Fas Racing ride ‘probably the best Christmas gift I’ve ever had’

Daniel McFadin
By Daniel McFadinDec 21, 2018, 12:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In September 2010, Archie St. Hilaire delivered a clear message to Randy LaJoie after a K&N Pro Series East race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

“Your kid will never run in anything I own, ever, ever, ever,” the owner of Go Fas Racing declared.

St. Hilaire was caught up in the heat of the moment. The car he owned, the No. 38 driven by Alan Tardiff, had just been wrecked from the lead with two laps to go in the scheduled distance of the 125-lap race.

The culprit? An 18-year-old Corey LaJoie, the son of Randy, a two-time Xfinity Series champion who also owned his son’s K&N ride.

LaJoie had been on Tardiff’s inside entering Turn 3 when they made contact. LaJoie spun while Tardiff hit the wall.

LaJoie went on to finish 13th and in the last three years has made 57 Cup starts. The New Hampshire race was Tardiff’s last in a top NASCAR series.

Two weeks ago, just over eight years after the incident, LaJoie signed with Go Fas Racing to become the next full-time driver of its No. 32 Ford in the Cup Series.

When the signing was done, St. Hilaire told his new driver he had a call to make.

“I got to call your dad and tell him I lied to him a few years ago,” St. Hilaire recalled Thursday during the team’s announcement at the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

“That’s one thing I’ve learned in NASCAR, never say never. ‘Cause that’s a long time,” St. Hilaire said.

Thursday saw LaJoie, now 27, finally get to share “probably the best Christmas gift I’ve ever had.”

A week before he’s set to get married, LaJoie was announced as the next driver of the No. 32 Ford, a car previously driven by Matt DiBenedetto.

It’s the first time in LaJoie’s Cup career that he’s known in December that he’ll have a ride in February.

The new ride comes with other perks he’s never had in his last two years of Cup racing.

“A paycheck is good,” LaJoie said, referencing the 32 starts he made in 2017 with the now-defunct BK Racing.

“Engines that don’t blow up are good,” LaJoie said of his 23 starts in 2018 with TriStar Motorsports, where he had seven DNFs, five for expired engines.

But most importantly, LaJoie is set to be in the car for every points race for the first time. Not even his father can claim a full Cup season on his resume.

“Being in the car every week is going to be huge,” LaJoie said. “To work with the same group of guys, week in and week out where you can actually prepare, watch film, studying notes and then actually go from the first race of the year back for the second time is going to be huge. I think there’s nothing but positives here.”

That’s not an understatement for LaJoie.

Four years ago, he was a “development” driver (air quotes added by LaJoie) for Richard Petty Motorsports in the Xfinity Series.

“I was taking a different path. I just had to pay the bills,” LaJoie said. “They gave me a T-shirt and a backpack and paid me 40 grand a year and sat me on the couch for two years. They couldn’t find me any sponsorship. They put me in that (Biagi-DenBeste Racing) car. I tried to do too much. I didn’t realize the gap from a 15th-place car to a fifth-place car is as big as it is. Anytime up to that point in my career if we were 15th it was because I wasn’t driving it right or I wasn’t driving it hard enough.

“Knowing when to take a 15th-place car and finish 14th or 13th after a couple of guys wreck, I had to learn the hard way. I was lucky enough people saw the talent even when I was wrecking cars or putting myself in bad positions.”

LaJoie is also three years’ removed from being paid $500 to fly to the West Coast to be a crew chief on a K&N West team. He actually produced two wins in the series with David Mayhew, with one coming at Sonoma Raceway.

But Sundays were hard for the third-generation driver.

“There was times where Sunday nights where I was wondering what I was doing, if I should go back and start welding seats or go be a crew chief,” LaJoie said.

A path to the latter was provided at one point by one of the most successful crew chiefs in Cup history.

“Chad Knaus called me probably … four years ago now, wanting to stick me over and be a car chief (at JR Motorsports) working through that system,” LaJoie said. “I was like, ‘Man, I’m not ready to give up the driving thing yet.’ And it’s just worked out with different partners. I’ve surrounded myself with good people, and (it) ultimately gets me hooked up with Archie, and now we’re really going to make something happen here next year.”

And what happens after 2019 for an owner who wanted nothing to do with his new driver eight years ago?

St. Hilaire is taking it one year at a time.

“Everybody in our business we have a one-year deal, and I always say, ‘Let’s make sure we like each other,’ ” St. Hilaire said. “I do it in my regular businesses, because if it’s after one year and he doesn’t like me and I don’t like him or somebody doesn’t like anybody, I don’t want to drag anybody through a two- or three-year deal. Hopefully it’s many years, but at this point let’s try it and make sure we like it and move forward from there.”

For LaJoie, it will be his first full-time ride in NASCAR since 2012 in the K&N East.

“I need to be careful,” he said. “I might make a career of this thing before long.”

 and on Facebook