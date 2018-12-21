Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
2018 Cup Season in Review: Ryan Blaney

By Daniel McFadinDec 21, 2018, 3:00 PM EST
Ryan Blaney

CREW CHIEF: Jeremy Bullins

TEAM: Team Penske

POINTS: 10th

WINS: One (Charlotte Roval)

LAPS LED:  660 (Career-best through three full-time seasons)

TOP 5s: Eight (Career-best; previous high was four in 2017)

TOP 10s: 16 (Career-best; previous high was 14 in 2017)

POLES: Three (Las Vegas I, Pocono I and Texas II; career-best, up from two in 2017)

WHAT WENT RIGHT: Won his only race of the year in the inaugural event on the Charlotte Roval after Martin Truex Jr. and Jimmie Johnson made contact in the final turn … Led 145 laps at Martinsville in March and placed third … Led 121 laps in the Bristol night race before placing seventh … Finished fifth in playoff opener at Las Vegas, helping Team Penske put three cars in the top five for the first time.

WHAT WENT WRONG: Led a race-high 118 in Daytona 500 but finished seventh after getting caught in a wreck with two laps to go in regulation … Led 100 laps in spring Bristol race before an unavoidable wreck eliminated him on Lap 118 … Suffered five DNFs, including two in a row at Kansas Speedway and the Coke 600.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2019: Blaney’s second full-time season with Team Penske. He’ll look to become a more dominant force among the “Youth Movement” drivers and continue his progression of better results each year. Will also try to lose his status as the only current Team Penske Cup driver without a championship.

Christopher Bell gets engaged

By Daniel McFadinDec 21, 2018, 1:12 PM EST
Christopher Bell announced Friday that he and girlfriend Morgan Kemenah are now engaged.

Bell, 24, made the announcement on Twitter.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver follows Chase Briscoe and Matt Tifft in the category of Xfinity Series drivers who have announced recent engagements.

Corey LaJoie: Go Fas Racing ride ‘probably the best Christmas gift I’ve ever had’

Photo: Daniel McFadin
By Daniel McFadinDec 21, 2018, 12:00 PM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In September 2010, Archie St. Hilaire delivered a clear message to Randy LaJoie after a K&N Pro Series East race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

“Your kid will never run in anything I own, ever, ever, ever,” the owner of Go Fas Racing declared.

St. Hilaire was caught up in the heat of the moment. The car he owned, the No. 38 driven by Alan Tardiff, had just been wrecked from the lead with two laps to go in the scheduled distance of the 125-lap race.

The culprit? An 18-year-old Corey LaJoie, the son of Randy, a two-time Xfinity Series champion who also owned his son’s K&N ride.

LaJoie had been on Tardiff’s inside entering Turn 3 when they made contact. LaJoie spun while Tardiff hit the wall.

LaJoie went on to finish 13th and in the last three years has made 57 Cup starts. The New Hampshire race was Tardiff’s last in a top NASCAR series.

Two weeks ago, just over eight years after the incident, LaJoie signed with Go Fas Racing to become the next full-time driver of its No. 32 Ford in the Cup Series.

When the signing was done, St. Hilaire told his new driver he had a call to make.

“I got to call your dad and tell him I lied to him a few years ago,” St. Hilaire recalled Thursday during the team’s announcement at the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

“That’s one thing I’ve learned in NASCAR, never say never. ‘Cause that’s a long time,” St. Hilaire said.

Thursday saw LaJoie, now 27, finally get to share “probably the best Christmas gift I’ve ever had.”

A week before he’s set to get married, LaJoie was announced as the next driver of the No. 32 Ford, a car previously driven by Matt DiBenedetto.

It’s the first time in LaJoie’s Cup career that he’s known in December that he’ll have a ride in February.

The new ride comes with other perks he’s never had in his last two years of Cup racing.

“A paycheck is good,” LaJoie said, referencing the 32 starts he made in 2017 with the now-defunct BK Racing.

“Engines that don’t blow up are good,” LaJoie said of his 23 starts in 2018 with TriStar Motorsports, where he had seven DNFs, five for expired engines.

But most importantly, LaJoie is set to be in the car for every points race for the first time. Not even his father can claim a full Cup season on his resume.

“Being in the car every week is going to be huge,” LaJoie said. “To work with the same group of guys, week in and week out where you can actually prepare, watch film, studying notes and then actually go from the first race of the year back for the second time is going to be huge. I think there’s nothing but positives here.”

That’s not an understatement for LaJoie.

Four years ago, he was a “development” driver (air quotes added by LaJoie) for Richard Petty Motorsports in the Xfinity Series.

“I was taking a different path. I just had to pay the bills,” LaJoie said. “They gave me a T-shirt and a backpack and paid me 40 grand a year and sat me on the couch for two years. They couldn’t find me any sponsorship. They put me in that (Biagi-DenBeste Racing) car. I tried to do too much. I didn’t realize the gap from a 15th-place car to a fifth-place car is as big as it is. Anytime up to that point in my career if we were 15th it was because I wasn’t driving it right or I wasn’t driving it hard enough.

“Knowing when to take a 15th-place car and finish 14th or 13th after a couple of guys wreck, I had to learn the hard way. I was lucky enough people saw the talent even when I was wrecking cars or putting myself in bad positions.”

LaJoie is also three years’ removed from being paid $500 to fly to the West Coast to be a crew chief on a K&N West team. He actually produced two wins in the series with David Mayhew, with one coming at Sonoma Raceway.

But Sundays were hard for the third-generation driver.

“There was times where Sunday nights where I was wondering what I was doing, if I should go back and start welding seats or go be a crew chief,” LaJoie said.

A path to the latter was provided at one point by one of the most successful crew chiefs in Cup history.

“Chad Knaus called me probably … four years ago now, wanting to stick me over and be a car chief (at JR Motorsports) working through that system,” LaJoie said. “I was like, ‘Man, I’m not ready to give up the driving thing yet.’ And it’s just worked out with different partners. I’ve surrounded myself with good people, and (it) ultimately gets me hooked up with Archie, and now we’re really going to make something happen here next year.”

And what happens after 2019 for an owner who wanted nothing to do with his new driver eight years ago?

St. Hilaire is taking it one year at a time.

“Everybody in our business we have a one-year deal, and I always say, ‘Let’s make sure we like each other,’ ” St. Hilaire said. “I do it in my regular businesses, because if it’s after one year and he doesn’t like me and I don’t like him or somebody doesn’t like anybody, I don’t want to drag anybody through a two- or three-year deal. Hopefully it’s many years, but at this point let’s try it and make sure we like it and move forward from there.”

For LaJoie, it will be his first full-time ride in NASCAR since 2012 in the K&N East.

“I need to be careful,” he said. “I might make a career of this thing before long.”

Rick Ware Racing expands with second Cup car, Xfinity entry

By Daniel McFadinDec 21, 2018, 11:31 AM EST
Rick Ware Racing announced Friday it has acquired a second charter and will field two Cup cars in 2019.

In addition to its No. 51 Chevrolet, RWR will field the No. 52.

The charter was purchased from Front Row Motorsports, NASCAR confirmed to NBC Sports.

RWR has also acquired a “fleet” of cars from Leavine Family Racing and FRM.

RWR fielded 16 drivers in Cup in 2018, with B.J. McLeod posting the most starts with 14.

The team’s best result was 12th in the Daytona 500 with Justin Marks.

The team also plans to compete in the Xfinity Series for the first time since 2017 after acquiring owner points. The team did not indicate who it had acquired the points from.

RWR will field the No. 25 in celebration of the team’s 25th anniversary, which was in 2016.

“It’s been a busy off-season for our team since Homestead but we’re embracing 2019 with a wide-open approach,” said Rick Ware in a press release. “By acquiring a second Cup charter it will allow us to have two full-time cars at the race track each weekend where we hope it will allow the two teams to work together and improve the team performance overall from the 2018 season.

“I’m also thrilled to know that we’ll return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Daytona and sport the No. 25; a number that is truly meaningful to me – celebrating our 25th year of existence less than two years ago. It’s going to be our busiest year yet in NASCAR competition, but I feel we will be adequately prepared and look forward to a successful season.”

Details on driver, sponsor and crew chief lineups for RWR’s 2019 season will be announced at a later date.

FBI conducts raid of DC Solar’s headquarters, CEO’s home

By Daniel McFadinDec 21, 2018, 1:54 AM EST
2 Comments

The Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted dual raids Tuesday on the home of DC Solar CEO Jeff Carpoff in Martinez, California, and DC Solar’s headquarters in Benicia, California, according to reports by the San Jose (Calif.) Mercury News and the Martinez Gazette.

DC Solar is a sponsor of Chip Ganassi Racing in the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series. The company was the primary sponsor for Kyle Larson‘s No. 42 Chevrolet in 13 Cup races last year and for three races on Jamie McMurray‘s No. 1 Chevy. It sponsored 10 Xfinity races with Ganassi, but it was announced last month as the sponsor of Ross Chastain’s full-time move to Xfinity in 2019.

It sponsored Xfinity Series races at ISM Raceway on March 10 and at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sept. 15. The company also sponsors the new infield “FanGrounds” at Richmond Raceway.

According to the Mercury News, witnesses saw FBI agents tow cars from the Carpoff’s home, and a source told the outlet that computers, cell phones and receipts were taken from the residence.

Both outlets reported the raid on the Carpoff’s home included roughly 20 agents.

The Carpoff’s lawyer is Armando Gomez, a member of the law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP.

According to the firm’s website, Gomez “concentrates his practice on a broad range of tax controversy matters, as well as transactional and planning situations.”

Gomez provided the following statement:

“The Carpoff family was surprised and disappointed with the actions taken by the government earlier this week, which appear to relate to an ongoing tax dispute. They are long-time residents and supporters of the Martinez community who believe in our country and all that it stands for. The Carpoffs are grateful for the support of their friends and family, and have trust in the system to resolve this matter in a fair and just manner at the earliest opportunity so that they can continue to grow their business, which brings clean, reliable, renewable power to first responders and others whenever and wherever needed. Until that time, they will have no further comment on this matter.”

Chip Ganassi Racing issued the following statement:

“Although we have received little in the way of facts, we are aware of the situation with DC Solar and are monitoring it closely.”

NASCAR declined to comment.