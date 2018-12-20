Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Silly Season Scorecard: Go Fas Racing, Corey LaJoie news leaves one major ride open

By Daniel McFadinDec 20, 2018, 12:25 PM EST
Five days remain before Christmas and all but one major Cup ride has been filled for the 2019 season.

Go Fas Racing and Corey LaJoie made their partnership official Thursday as LaJoie will compete full-time in the No. 32 Ford.

Now all eyes turn to Stewart-Haas Racing, where its No. 41 Ford has yet to be filled.

Here’s a complete recap of the silly season so far.

UNANNOUNCED CUP RIDES FOR 2019

No. 41: Stewart-Haas Racing hasn’t announced who will take Kurt Busch‘s place in the car.

ANNOUNCED CUP RIDES FOR 2019

No. 00: Landon Cassill will drive full-time for StarCom Racing (announcement made Dec. 17).

No. 1: Kurt Busch joins Chip Ganassi Racing for 2019 and brings along sponsor Monster Energy (announcement made Dec. 4)

No. 6: Ryan Newman joins Roush Fenway Racing for next season (announcement made Sept. 22).

No. 8: Daniel Hemric replaces Ryan Newman at Richard Childress Racing for 2019 (announcement made Sept. 28).

No. 13: Ty Dillon said he will remain at Germain Racing for the 2019 season (announcement made Sept. 24)

No. 19: Martin Truex Jr. and crew chief Cole Pearn move to Joe Gibbs Racing from the defunct Furniture Row Racing team (announcement made Nov. 7)

No. 32: Corey LaJoie will make drive for Go Fas Racing in his first full-time Cup season (announcement made Dec. 20)

No. 36: Matt Tifft joins Front Row Motorsports in a third car for the 2019 season (announcement made Nov. 27).

No. 43: Bubba Wallace will remain with Richard Petty Motorsports through the 2020 season (announcement made July 28).

No. 47: Ryan Preece replaces AJ Allmendinger at JTG Daugherty Racing beginning next season (announcement made Sept. 28).

No. 95: Matt DiBenedetto moves to Leavine Family Racing for 2019. Leavine Family Racing also switches to Toyota beginning next year (announcement made Oct. 10)

No. 97: Tanner Berryhill will compete full-time for Obaika Racing (announcement made Dec. 3)

CUP DRIVERS WITHOUT ANNOUNCED PLANS FOR 2019

AJ Allmendinger: Will join NBC Sports as sports car analyst and a contributor for NASCAR America (announcement made Dec. 19)

Trevor Bayne: 2011 Daytona 500 winner is looking for a ride after the Sept. 12 announcement that he won’t return to Roush Fenway Racing in 2019. He told NBC Sports on Sept. 14 that he has been calling car owners looking for a ride and would look at any of NASCAR’s top three national series. 

Jamie McMurrayWill be an analyst for Fox Sports, but still has an offer to compete in the Daytona 500 with Chip Ganassi Racing.

Daniel Suarez: With Martin Truex Jr. taking over the No. 19 in 2019, Suarez is looking for a ride. He said Sept. 21 that “we’re talking to a lot of people.” Suarez is the favorite for the No. 41 ride.

XFINITY DRIVERS WITHOUT ANNOUNCED PLANS FOR 2019

Ryan Truex: Was replaced at Kaulig Racing by Justin Haley.

Ryan ReedLost ride at Roush Fenway Racing after sponsor Lilly announced it was leaving the team (announcement made Oct. 15).

CREW CHIEF CHANGES

No. 3: Danny Stockman replaces Justin Alexander as Austin Dillon‘s crew chief in 2019 (move confirmed Nov. 26)

No. 11: Mike Wheeler will not return as Denny Hamlin‘s crew chief for 2019 (announcement made Nov. 16). Chris Gabehart will takeover.

No. 24: Chad Knaus replaces Darian Grubb as William Byron‘s crew chief in 2019 (announcement made Oct. 10)

No. 48: Kevin Meendering replaces Chad Knaus as Jimmie Johnson‘s crew chief in 2019 (announcement made Oct. 10)

No. 95: Mike Wheeler joins the team and replaces Jon Leonard, who moved back to Richard Childress Racing to be an engineer on Austin Dillon’s team.

XFINITY SERIES

ANNOUNCED CHANGES FOR 2019

No. 1: Noah Gragson replaces Elliott Sadler at JR Motorsports for 2019 season (announcement made Sept. 25).

No. 2: Tyler Reddick will drive the No. 2 for Richard Childress Racing and have Randall Burnett as his crew chief (announcement made Oct. 31).

No. 4: Blake Koch will take over this ride with JD Motorsports in 2019 (announcement made Dec. 4).

No. 9: The JR Motorsports car will be piloted by multiple drivers, including Zane Smith in eight races (announcement made Dec. 18).

No. 11: Justin Haley replaces Ryan Truex at Kaulig Racing after two season in the Truck Series (announcement made Dec. 1).

No. 18: Jeffrey Earnhardt will compete in nine races for Joe Gibbs Racing (announcement made Nov. 10).

No. 22: Austin Cindric will drive full-time for Team Penske (announcement made Nov. 8).

No. 23: John Hunter Nemechek will compete full-time for GMS Racing and run for Rookie of the Year (announcement made Dec. 6).

No. 42: Chip Ganassi Racing signs Ross Chastain to drive the No. 42 full-time for 2019 (announcement made Nov. 9).

No. 98: Stewart-Haas Racing signs Chase Briscoe to drive the team’s second Xfinity car and be a teammate to Cole Custer (announcement made Nov. 27).

2018 Cup Season in Review: Brad Keselowski

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinDec 23, 2018, 9:00 AM EST
Brad Keselowski

CREW CHIEF: Paul Wolfe

TEAM: Team Penske

POINTS: Eighth

WINS: Three (Southern 500, Brickyard 400, Las Vegas II; matched 2017 win total)

LAPS LED:  705 (Down from 778 in 2017)

TOP 5s: 12 (Fewest since nine in 2015)

TOP 10s: 20 (Fewest since 20 in 2014)

POLES: None (Lowest since earning none in 2012, his championship year)

WHAT WENT RIGHT: Won three consecutive races for the first time … Earned first two major wins of career with victories in Southern 500 and Brickyard 400, the former being Penske’s first Darlington win since 1975 and the latter Penske’s first Brickyard 400 win … Led a track-best 108 laps at Dover in the spring and finished sixth … Won multiple races for third straight year.

WHAT WENT WRONG: Crashed out of three of four restrictor-plate races … Led 29 laps on the Charlotte Roval before wrecking on a restart with five laps to go … Three DNFs in first 10 races … Eliminated from playoffs after Round of 12.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2019: Will try to give Team Penske second consecutive Cup title and the second of his career … Will be ninth full-time season in Cup.

2018 Cup Season in Review: Kyle Larson

Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
By Dan BeaverDec 22, 2018, 9:00 AM EST
Kyle Larson

CREW CHIEF: Chad Johnston

TEAM: Chip Ganassi Racing

POINTS: Ninth

WINS: None; best finish of second six times (Auto Club, Bristol I and II, Pocono I, Chicagoland and Las Vegas II)

LAPS LED:  782 (Second-best behind 1,352 in 2017)

TOP 5s: 12 (Second-best behind 15 in 2017)

TOP 10s: 19 (Second-best behind 20 in 2017)

POLES: Three (Dover I, Sonoma and Bristol II; tied for his career best with 2017)

WHAT WENT RIGHT: Was the top finishing Chevrolet driver seven times in the first half of the season, the most for the manufacturer … Finished on the lead lap in 29 of 31 races in which he did not sustain crash damage or an engine failure … Qualified in the top 10 in nine consecutive unrestricted races to start the season.

WHAT WENT WRONG: Sustained crash damage in three of four restrictor-plate races … After the mid-point of the season, was never able to string three or more top 10s together; scored only three top 10s in the final eight races … In addition to his six runner-up results, he finished third four times, which may have contributed to some frustration in the closing races.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2019: Should qualify for his fourth consecutive playoff appearance. If he can show more consistency in the first three rounds, his ability to run the high line at Homestead-Miami Speedway will make him a title contender … Hopes to return to dominance on the two-mile tracks of Auto Club and Michigan where he had six consecutive top-three finishes (including his first four career wins) in 2016 – 2018.

2018 Cup Season in Review: Ryan Blaney

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinDec 21, 2018, 3:00 PM EST
Ryan Blaney

CREW CHIEF: Jeremy Bullins

TEAM: Team Penske

POINTS: 10th

WINS: One (Charlotte Roval)

LAPS LED:  660 (Career-best through three full-time seasons)

TOP 5s: Eight (Career-best; previous high was four in 2017)

TOP 10s: 16 (Career-best; previous high was 14 in 2017)

POLES: Three (Las Vegas I, Pocono I and Texas II; career-best, up from two in 2017)

WHAT WENT RIGHT: Won his only race of the year in the inaugural event on the Charlotte Roval after Martin Truex Jr. and Jimmie Johnson made contact in the final turn … Led 145 laps at Martinsville in March and placed third … Led 121 laps in the Bristol night race before placing seventh … Finished fifth in playoff opener at Las Vegas, helping Team Penske put three cars in the top five for the first time.

WHAT WENT WRONG: Led a race-high 118 in Daytona 500 but finished seventh after getting caught in a wreck with two laps to go in regulation … Led 100 laps in spring Bristol race before an unavoidable wreck eliminated him on Lap 118 … Suffered five DNFs, including two in a row at Kansas Speedway and the Coke 600.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2019: Blaney’s second full-time season with Team Penske. He’ll look to become a more dominant force among the “Youth Movement” drivers and continue his progression of better results each year. Will also try to lose his status as the only current Team Penske Cup driver without a championship.

Christopher Bell gets engaged

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinDec 21, 2018, 1:12 PM EST
Christopher Bell announced Friday that he and girlfriend Morgan Kemenah are now engaged.

Bell, 24, made the announcement on Twitter.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver follows Chase Briscoe and Matt Tifft in the category of Xfinity Series drivers who have announced recent engagements.