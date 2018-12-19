Chip Ganassi Racing still plans to have ‘relationship’ with Jamie McMurray

While Jamie McMurray will be an analyst for Fox Sports starting next year, he’s still expected to have a “relationship” with Chip Ganassi Racing when he’s not taking part in his television duties.
Doug Duchardt, the Chief Operating Officer at Chip Ganassi Racing, discussed McMurray Tuesday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “SiriusXM Speedway.”
McMurray’s full-time Cup career ended this year after 16 seasons when he was replaced in the No. 1 Chevrolet by Kurt Busch. He was announced as joining Fox Sports last week.
“We’re planning on having a relationship with Jamie when he’s not working at Fox and that’s consistent with some of the things that Chip (Ganassi) has done, for instance with Dario Franchitti on our IndyCar side,” Duchardt said. “Jamie’s been an important part of the CGR family for a long time. Some of the great moments in Chip Ganasssi Racing history belong to Jamie.”
McMurray claimed five of his seven Cup wins for Ganassi, including the 2010 Daytona 500 and 2010 Brickyard 400. He also won the 24 Hours at Daytona for Ganassi’s sports car team.
“Jamie brings a lot of experience for sure from the NASCAR racing side,” Duchardt said. “But also from the sports car racing that he’s done, he’s left a foot print over with guys in the Indy shop, too, from doing the sports car races. It was interesting, when I would go to the IndyCar races and when I was at the 24 Hours of Daytona last year for my first race with Chip, is how they would speak glowingly of having Jamie around and how everyone enjoyed it when he was around. I think that’s the best thing I could say about Jamie. … When’s he’s around our team and he’s around our sponsors, he makes people feel good. He’s engaging and whatever track you’re at he makes it enjoyable.
“He can bring a lot to the team and to the sponsors to come and be at the track with us. I think that’s the best way to describe kind of how we’re looking at Jamie’s role and what he’s going to do with the team.”
Earlier this year Ganassi said he had offered McMurray the opportunity to compete in the Daytona 500 in a third Ganassi car before transitioning into a leadership role with the team. NASCAR announced last week McMurray was among the drivers eligible for the Advance Auto Parts Clash, the exhibition race held the week before the 500.
The team has not yet announced if McMurray will compete in the 500 or Clash.