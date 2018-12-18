Darlington Raceway to celebrate 1990-94 during Southern 500 weekend

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

The 70th running of the Southern 500 in 2019 will mark the fifth “Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR” at Darlington Raceway and will celebrate the sport’s history from 1990-94.

The weekend will be held Aug. 30-Sept. 1 with Darlington hosting the Southern 500 and the Xfinity Series’ Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200.

Darlington will honor moments and icons of the 1990-94 era of, including the conclusion of 2010 NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty’s career and the beginning of 2019 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Jeff Gordon’s career.

The track will also pay tribute to David Pearson, the 105-time Cup winner who died in November at 83.

A native of Spartanburg, South Carolina, Pearson holds the record for most Cup wins at Darlington with 10.

The track will have a commemorative ticket design honoring Pearson.

“Even though we are highlighting the 1990-94 era, we felt it was important to pay tribute to David Pearson on our tickets because he truly was an icon in South Carolina who left a tremendous impact on Darlington and on NASCAR,” said Darlington president Kerry Tharp in a press release.

Darlington has started the ticket renewal process with fans receiving an e-mail communication to renew their tickets and campsites early.

Renewal benefits include :

The track’s best value of the season for the Bojangles’ Southern 500 and Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200

Convenient four-part payment plan

One free admission to the Darlington Raceway Museum ($7.50 value)

One free Lionel RCCA (Racing Collectables Club of America) Membership ($19.95 value)

Complete set of 2018 commemorative “7 Decades of NASCAR” tickets

All renewal accounts are entered into a random drawing for a chance to attend the fifth annual Bojangles’ Legends Breakfast on Sunday, September 1, 2019

Special renewal pricing for Darlington Stripe Zone Hospitality ($30 savings)

Special renewal pricing for all-inclusive driver intros, pre-race concert and pre-race pit road access ($15 savings)

Special renewal pricing for an exclusive VIP “Untamed Access” Bojangles’ Southern 500® race day experience

Fans can create custom “Weekend Ticket Packages” (Practice, NXS & MENCS) that can save up to $60 per person

Guests may renew their tickets and campsites by calling 866-459-RACE (7223) or visiting www.DarlingtonRaceway.com/renewals. The renewal deadline is Friday, February 8, 2019

