Christopher Bell, Kyle Larson highlight preliminary Chili Bowl list

By Dan BeaverDec 18, 2018, 7:03 PM EST
Last week, the preliminary entry list for the 2019 Chili Bowl sat at 200. As of Tuesday, Dec. 18 the entry list has swelled to 302 including several notable drivers with NASCAR connections.

Last year featured more than 350 entries.

Last year’s winner Christopher Bell will try to defend his title with his 2018 car owner Keith Kunz. Former Truck series driver, Rico Abreu will race as a teammate to Bell.

Kyle Larson hopes for a better outcome this year than his 19th from 2018.

Other notable drivers include:

Last year, Kasey Kahne advanced to ninth in his B-Main. In addition to the annual Midget race, he will compete in more than 50 sprint car races in 2019.

Justin Allgaier failed to finish his B-Main last year and was credited with an 18th in that race. Before advancing to the B, he finished second in his C-Main

JJ Yeley finished 12th in one of two B’s and failed to advance to the A.

Making her first Chili Bowl appearance will be Kelley Earnhardt Miller’s daughter Karsyn Elledge.

Tanner Berryhill hopes for better fortune in 2019. Last year, he advanced only as far as the J-Main.

Click here for the complete list.

Deal reached that could bring NASCAR back to Nashville Fairgrounds

Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville
By Daniel McFadinDec 19, 2018, 1:41 PM EST
A deal has been reached between track operator Formosa Productions and Bristol Motor Speedway that could lead to the return of NASCAR to the Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville, BMS announced Wednesday.

The deal is “an agreement to explore bringing major NASCAR racing events” to the .596-mile track.

The two entities will work “on a long-range plan of significant track improvements and high-profile race events that could include NASCAR events upon the facility meeting standards.”

The deal must be approved by Nashville’s Metro Board of Fair Commissioners.

“Tony and our team both see the same bright future for Fairgrounds Speedway,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager of BMS, in a press release. “Nashville has a special reputation as one of the most exciting tracks in the history of motorsports, and the region has a remarkably large and passionate fan base. The motorsports industry – the sanctioning bodies, drivers and race teams – is excited about Nashville’s potential to be a regular site for major events. With Metro supportive of that vision, we are eager to start working tomorrow with the city, Tony (Formosa) and other stakeholders at the Fairgrounds and beyond, to develop a first-class racing facility and program.”

2018 was Formosa’s first year in a five-year agreement to run and promote the track after beating Bristol Motor Speedway’s bid to operate the track last year. Bristol is owned by Speedway Motorsports, Inc.

“This is terrific news for fans of racing and drivers all across the country and will bring a brighter future for Nashville Fairgrounds,” Formosa said in a press release. “I’m excited to work with Bruton and Marcus Smith and the Bristol team who I feel will bring this historic facility back to where it belongs. Today marks an exciting new beginning for the Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville.”

Autoweek reports that if the deal is approved it would see Claire Formosa, vice president of Formosa Productions, become a full-time employee at BMS as a liaison between the two tracks.

Tom Formosa told the Metro Board of Fair Commissioners in October a deal was “still very premature” according to a report by The Tennessean that said a possible deal could lead to the Xfinity and Gander Outdoors Truck Series competing on the track.

Fairgrounds Speedway last hosted a Cup race in 1984 and Xfinity and Truck Series races in 2000.

Marcus Smith, the CEO of SMI, said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “SiriusXM Speedway” that “there is potential” for Cup to make a return to the track.

“That is really dependent on how big the vision is we all settle in on,” Smith said. “My preference is to always go big. If we really set our sights on it, that would be the ultimate goal.”

Smith said the track, located roughly four miles from downtown Nashville, “would be a great place” to try holding a mid-week race.

But before any of that can happen, the track would need to see some major improvements.

“I love the classic style, the huge canopy that hangs over the grandstand,” Smith said. “I think there’s a lot of the character and the history you want to preserve. But you have to bring it up to current specs with proper crash wall, with SAFER foam, a catch fence and network-worthy lighting. There’s a lot that needs to be done.

“The good news is we’ve done it before.”

Smith said work on the track would “ideally” begin in 2019. The earliest any major changes to the NASCAR schedule can occur is 2020.

Smith also said the partnership between SMI and the Formosa’s has “gotta be long-term” and “that’s the only way it really makes sense to do the things we want to do.”

Chip Ganassi Racing still plans to have ‘relationship’ with Jamie McMurray

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinDec 19, 2018, 12:22 PM EST
While Jamie McMurray will be an analyst for Fox Sports starting next year, he’s still expected to have a “relationship” with Chip Ganassi Racing when he’s not taking part in his television duties.

Doug Duchardt, the Chief Operating Officer at Chip Ganassi Racing, discussed McMurray Tuesday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “SiriusXM Speedway.”

McMurray’s full-time Cup career ended this year after 16 seasons when he was replaced in the No. 1 Chevrolet by Kurt Busch. He was announced as joining Fox Sports last week.

“We’re planning on having a relationship with Jamie when he’s not working at Fox and that’s consistent with some of the things that Chip (Ganassi) has done, for instance with Dario Franchitti on our IndyCar side,” Duchardt said. “Jamie’s been an important part of the CGR family for a long time. Some of the great moments in Chip Ganasssi Racing history belong to Jamie.”

McMurray claimed five of his seven Cup wins for Ganassi, including the 2010 Daytona 500 and 2010 Brickyard 400. He also won the 24 Hours at Daytona for Ganassi’s sports car team.

“Jamie brings a lot of experience for sure from the NASCAR racing side,” Duchardt said. “But also from the sports car racing that he’s done, he’s left a foot print over with guys in the Indy shop, too, from doing the sports car races. It was interesting, when I would go to the IndyCar races and when I was at the 24 Hours of Daytona last year for my first race with Chip, is how they would speak glowingly of having Jamie around and how everyone enjoyed it when he was around. I think that’s the best thing I could say about Jamie. … When’s he’s around our team and he’s around our sponsors, he makes people feel good. He’s engaging and whatever track you’re at he makes it enjoyable.

“He can bring a lot to the team and to the sponsors to come and be at the track with us. I think that’s the best way to describe kind of how we’re looking at Jamie’s role and what he’s going to do with the team.”

Earlier this year Ganassi said he had offered McMurray the opportunity to compete in the Daytona 500 in a third Ganassi car before transitioning into a leadership role with the team. NASCAR announced last week McMurray was among the drivers eligible for the Advance Auto Parts Clash, the exhibition race held the week before the 500.

The team has not yet announced if McMurray will compete in the 500 or Clash.

A.J. Allmendinger joins NBC Sports as motorsports analyst

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinDec 19, 2018, 10:53 AM EST
A.J. Allmendinger has joined the NBC Sports Group in a multiyear deal as part of its motorsports coverage, the network announced Wednesday.

Allmendinger, who spent the last 12 years competing in the NASCAR Cup Series, will begin his work with NBC in January.

Allmendinger will work on the various properties across NBC Sports’ motorsports portfolio, including as a booth analyst for the network’s exclusive coverage of the IMSA SportsCar Championship. He also will contribute regularly to NBCSN’s NASCAR America.

Allmendinger will make his broadcast debut during NBC Sports’ coverage of the 57th running of the Rolex 24 at Daytona on Saturday, Jan. 26, where he is also expected to race as part of Meyer Shank Racing (MSR).

“I couldn’t be more excited to begin this new chapter in my life alongside some of the most knowledgeable and influential voices in motorsports, and to be a part of NBC Sports’ second-to-none coverage,” Allmendinger said in a release.

During his NASCAR career, Allmendinger earned one Cup win and two Xfinity Series wins, all on road courses.

In addition to his years of NASCAR experience, Allmendinger brings knowledge from his time in sports cars and open-wheel racing.

In 2012, Allmendinger was part of the overall winning team in the Rolex 24 at Daytona. In 2006, he earned five wins and placed third overall in the Champ Car World Series.

“A.J. loves to race and is passionate about IMSA,” Sam Flood, NBC Sports’ Executive Producer and President of Production, said in a release. “His career as a driver across IMSA, NASCAR and Open Wheel will bring a unique mix of experience and insight to the NBC Sports team.”

Darlington Raceway to celebrate 1990-94 during Southern 500 weekend

(Photo by ISC Images & Archives via Getty Images)
By Daniel McFadinDec 18, 2018, 2:30 PM EST
The 70th running of the Southern 500 in 2019 will mark the fifth “Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR” at Darlington Raceway and will celebrate the sport’s history from 1990-94.

The weekend will be held Aug. 30-Sept. 1 with Darlington hosting the Southern 500 and the Xfinity Series’ Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200.

Darlington will honor moments and icons of the 1990-94 era of, including the conclusion of 2010 NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty’s career and the beginning of 2019 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Jeff Gordon’s career.

The track will also pay tribute to David Pearson, the 105-time Cup winner who died in November at 83. 

A native of Spartanburg, South Carolina, Pearson holds the record for most Cup wins at Darlington with 10.

The track will have a commemorative ticket design honoring Pearson.

“Even though we are highlighting the 1990-94 era, we felt it was important to pay tribute to David Pearson on our tickets because he truly was an icon in South Carolina who left a tremendous impact on Darlington and on NASCAR,” said Darlington president Kerry Tharp in a press release.

Darlington has started the ticket renewal process with fans receiving an e-mail communication to renew their tickets and campsites early.

