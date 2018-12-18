Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Bump & Run: Favorite 2018 paint scheme, historic races and more

By Daniel McFadinDec 18, 2018, 12:30 PM EST
Leave a comment

The NASCAR on NBC best paint scheme tournament ends this week. What was your favorite non-throwback scheme of the year?

Daniel McFadin: I don’t know why, but the McDonald’s scheme Kyle Larson‘s No. 42 had at Bristol in April really stuck with me. For some reason it looked a lot meaner and cleaner than when the exact same scheme was regularly on Jamie McMurray‘s No. 1 car.

Dan Beaver: As a dog lover, Matt DiBenedetto’s Spooky Snoopy paint scheme was hard to beat, not just because of the cartoon beagle but also because the scrappy underdog almost beat the Dale Earnhardt Sr. throwback.

 

If you had a DeLorean that could travel in time, which historic NASCAR race would you want to attend?

Daniel McFadin: The 1992 Winston, AKA “One Hot Night.” Very few races have lived up to the hype, let alone a race that was given a nickname before hand. It would be a short and sweet experience where I could enjoy the entire event, atmosphere and all, instead of waiting around for solely for what happens on the last lap.

Dan Beaver:  I’d have to go back to June 9, 1949 to Charlotte for the first NASCAR race.

 

If you could make one change to any aspect of NASCAR in 2019 what would it be?

Daniel McFadin: I’d make it to where the lap count during stage breaks is frozen. So when the field takes the green to for the first time in Stage 2, they haven’t already used five laps of the scheduled stage distance under caution. More racing for the fans!

Dan Beaver: I would go ahead and give the fans those extra short track races for which they have been clamoring. For decades I’ve been a proponent of a week of short track racing with one race run on Saturday, the next on Wednesday and a third the following Sunday. I’d do that once in the spring and again in the fall.

 and on Facebook

Zane Smith gets eight-race deal to drive JR Motorsports’ No. 9 car

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinDec 18, 2018, 11:20 AM EST
1 Comment

Zane Smith, a member of the 2018-19 NASCAR Next class, has signed a deal with JR Motorsports to drive its No. 9 Chevrolet in eight Xfinity Series races in 2019.

Smith, 19, will compete at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (March 2), Bristol Motor Speedway (April 6), Richmond Raceway (April 12 and Sept. 20), Dover International Speedway (May 4 and Oct. 5) and Iowa Speedway (June 16 and July 27).

He will be sponsored by The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas for the Las Vegas race.

Smith joins JR Motorsports after making 36 starts in the ARCA Racing Series since in 2016. He finished second in the standings this year after earning four wins and 12 top fives in 20 starts.

The native of Huntington Beach, California, also made his Gander Outdoors Truck Series debut in June at Gateway Motorsports Park with DGR-Crosley. He finished fifth.

The move confirms that the No. 9 team will be piloted by multiple drivers next season.

“Zane is going to be an important part of the lineup for the No. 9 team next year,” said team owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. said in a press release. “It’s a great opportunity for him. The team is going to take on a different feel with a handful of drivers taking turns throughout the year, but the goal remains the same – to help these drivers gain experience and continue to advance their careers. We started the Xfinity program with that mindset and it’s something we’re proud to continue.”

The other drivers for the No. 9 as well as the crew chief and partner lineup will be named at a later date.

“I’m super pumped to be a part of JR Motorsports with the No. 9 team for eight races,” Smith said in the press release. “I’m counting down the days until Las Vegas, which will be my debut in the Xfinity series. I can’t thank The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas enough for making this happen, along with all of my other partners who have gotten me this far. Having Dale and Kelley (Earnhardt Miller) as bosses and to lean on is going to be awesome. They are huge icons of the sport. It is unreal to be a part of their team, so I’m just going to try and take it all in.”

Smith joins a JRM lineup that includes full-time drivers Justin Allgaier, Michael Annett and rookie Noah Gragson.

 and on Facebook

Vote for best 2018 Cup paint scheme

NBCSN
By Daniel McFadinDec 18, 2018, 10:02 AM EST
Leave a comment

It’s time to take stock of the 2018 Cup season.

That means voting in the best paint schemes of the year tournament.

The NBC Sports tournament has reached its final four.

Yesterday, Ryan Blaney‘s PPG scheme beat Austin Dillon‘s Southern 500 scheme.

Today’s matchup: Chase Elliott‘s Mountain Dew scheme vs Jimmie Johnson‘s Miami throwback scheme.

Kyle Petty Charity Ride route for 2019 announced

Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America
By Daniel McFadinDec 17, 2018, 2:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

The 25th anniversary route for the Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America has the motorcycle tour making the longest trek in its history.

The charity ride, which raises money for the Victory Junction Gang camp in Randleman, North Carolina, will take place May 3 – 11.

It will travel roughly 3,700 miles from Seattle, Washington, to Key Largo, Florida with eight overnight stops.

The Victory Junction camp is devoted to providing life-changing camping experiences for children with chronic or life-threatening illnesses. Donations support maintenance programs, building projects and camperships.

The charity ride raised $1.3 million during its 2018 trek from Portland, Maine, to Greensboro, North Carolina.

Since 1995, more than 8,400 riders have logged more than 12 million cumulative motorcycle miles and raised $19.3 million for Victory Junction and other children’s charities.

 and on Facebook

Silly season scorecard after StarCom Racing, Landon Cassill news

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinDec 17, 2018, 12:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

We’re now five weeks into NASCAR’s offseason and team announcements for 2019 continue to trickle out.

The latest news came from StarCom Racing, which announced it has bought a charter from Richard Childress Racing and signed Landon Cassill to compete full-time in the No. 00 Chevrolet.

Here’s a look at all the silly season news so far for 2019 and announcements we’re still waiting on.

UNANNOUNCED CUP RIDES FOR 2019

No. 32: Go Fas Racing has yet to announce who will replace Matt DiBenedetto.

No. 41: Stewart-Haas Racing hasn’t announced who will take Kurt Busch‘s place in the car.

ANNOUNCED CUP RIDES FOR 2019

No. 00: Landon Cassill will drive full-time for StarCom Racing (announcement made Dec. 17).

No. 1: Kurt Busch joins Chip Ganassi Racing for 2019 and brings along sponsor Monster Energy (announcement made Dec. 4)

No. 6: Ryan Newman joins Roush Fenway Racing for next season (announcement made Sept. 22).

No. 8: Daniel Hemric replaces Ryan Newman at Richard Childress Racing for 2019 (announcement made Sept. 28).

No. 13: Ty Dillon said he will remain at Germain Racing for the 2019 season (announcement made Sept. 24)

No. 19: Martin Truex Jr. and crew chief Cole Pearn move to Joe Gibbs Racing from the defunct Furniture Row Racing team (announcement made Nov. 7)

No. 36: Matt Tifft joins Front Row Motorsports in a third car for the 2019 season (announcement made Nov. 27).

No. 43: Bubba Wallace will remain with Richard Petty Motorsports through the 2020 season (announcement made July 28).

No. 47: Ryan Preece replaces AJ Allmendinger at JTG Daugherty Racing beginning next season (announcement made Sept. 28).

No. 95: Matt DiBenedetto moves to Leavine Family Racing for 2019. Leavine Family Racing also switches to Toyota beginning next year (announcement made Oct. 10)

No. 97: Tanner Berryhill will compete full-time for Obaika Racing (announcement made Dec. 3)

CUP DRIVERS WITHOUT ANNOUNCED PLANS FOR 2019

AJ Allmendinger: He told NBC Sports on Nov. 17 that he didn’t have any races for 2019 lined up at the time.

Trevor Bayne: 2011 Daytona 500 winner is looking for a ride after the Sept. 12 announcement that he won’t return to Roush Fenway Racing in 2019. He told NBC Sports on Sept. 14 that he has been calling car owners looking for a ride and would look at any of NASCAR’s top three national series. 

Jamie McMurrayWill be an analyst for Fox Sports, but still has an offer to compete in the Daytona 500 with Chip Ganassi Racing.

Daniel Suarez: With Martin Truex Jr. taking over the No. 19 in 2019, Suarez is looking for a ride. He said Sept. 21 that “we’re talking to a lot of people.” Suarez is the favorite for the No. 41 ride.

XFINITY DRIVERS WITHOUT ANNOUNCED PLANS FOR 2019

Ryan Truex: Was replaced at Kaulig Racing by Justin Haley.

Ryan ReedLost ride at Roush Fenway Racing after sponsor Lilly announced it was leaving the team (announcement made Oct. 15).

CREW CHIEF CHANGES

No. 3: Danny Stockman replaces Justin Alexander as Austin Dillon‘s crew chief in 2019 (move confirmed Nov. 26)

No. 11: Mike Wheeler will not return as Denny Hamlin‘s crew chief for 2019 (announcement made Nov. 16). No replacement has yet been announced.

No. 24: Chad Knaus replaces Darian Grubb as William Byron‘s crew chief in 2019 (announcement made Oct. 10)

No. 48: Kevin Meendering replaces Chad Knaus as Jimmie Johnson‘s crew chief in 2019 (announcement made Oct. 10)

No. 95: Mike Wheeler joins the team and replaces Jon Leonard, who moved back to Richard Childress Racing to be an engineer on Austin Dillon’s team.

XFINITY SERIES

ANNOUNCED CHANGES FOR 2019

No. 1: Noah Gragson replaces Elliott Sadler at JR Motorsports for 2019 season (announcement made Sept. 25).

No. 2: Tyler Reddick will drive the No. 2 for Richard Childress Racing and have Randall Burnett as his crew chief (announcement made Oct. 31).

No. 4: Blake Koch will take over this ride with JD Motorsports in 2019 (announcement made Dec. 4).

No. 9: The JR Motorsports car will be piloted by multiple drivers, including Zane Smith in eight races (announcement made Dec. 18).

No. 11: Justin Haley replaces Ryan Truex at Kaulig Racing after two season in the Truck Series (announcement made Dec. 1).

No. 18: Jeffrey Earnhardt will compete in nine races for Joe Gibbs Racing (announcement made Nov. 10).

No. 22: Austin Cindric will drive full-time for Team Penske (announcement made Nov. 8).

No. 23: John Hunter Nemechek will compete full-time for GMS Racing and run for Rookie of the Year (announcement made Dec. 6).

No. 42: Chip Ganassi Racing signs Ross Chastain to drive the No. 42 full-time for 2019 (announcement made Nov. 9).

No. 98: Stewart-Haas Racing signs Chase Briscoe to drive the team’s second Xfinity car and be a teammate to Cole Custer (announcement made Nov. 27).