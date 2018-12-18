Bump & Run: Favorite 2018 paint scheme, historic races and more

The NASCAR on NBC best paint scheme tournament ends this week. What was your favorite non-throwback scheme of the year?

Daniel McFadin: I don’t know why, but the McDonald’s scheme Kyle Larson‘s No. 42 had at Bristol in April really stuck with me. For some reason it looked a lot meaner and cleaner than when the exact same scheme was regularly on Jamie McMurray‘s No. 1 car.

Dan Beaver: As a dog lover, Matt DiBenedetto’s Spooky Snoopy paint scheme was hard to beat, not just because of the cartoon beagle but also because the scrappy underdog almost beat the Dale Earnhardt Sr. throwback.

If you had a DeLorean that could travel in time, which historic NASCAR race would you want to attend?

Daniel McFadin: The 1992 Winston, AKA “One Hot Night.” Very few races have lived up to the hype, let alone a race that was given a nickname before hand. It would be a short and sweet experience where I could enjoy the entire event, atmosphere and all, instead of waiting around for solely for what happens on the last lap.

Dan Beaver: I’d have to go back to June 9, 1949 to Charlotte for the first NASCAR race.

If you could make one change to any aspect of NASCAR in 2019 what would it be?

Daniel McFadin: I’d make it to where the lap count during stage breaks is frozen. So when the field takes the green to for the first time in Stage 2, they haven’t already used five laps of the scheduled stage distance under caution. More racing for the fans!

Dan Beaver: I would go ahead and give the fans those extra short track races for which they have been clamoring. For decades I’ve been a proponent of a week of short track racing with one race run on Saturday, the next on Wednesday and a third the following Sunday. I’d do that once in the spring and again in the fall.

