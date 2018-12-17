Jacques Villeneuve to compete full-time in NASCAR Euro Series

Jacques Villeneuve, the 1997 Formula One champion, will compete full-time in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series next year.

Villeneuve, 47, will compete for Go Fas Racing in the European series.

It will be his first competition in a NASCAR series since he ran in one Pinty’s Series race in 2014.

The 1995 Indianapolis 500 winner will be the first Formula One champion to compete full-time in the series. That follows Bobby Labonte being the first former Cup champion to compete full-time in the series this year.

Villeneuve has made 20 starts across all three of NASCAR’s national series in the United States.

Villeneuve took part in a two-day test at the Autodromo di Franciacorta in Italy last week to get familiar with the Euro series car.

“I had a lot of fun discovering the car because it is really similar to what I was used to in NASCAR in the US. You can really drive it hard and you can work a lot on the car and that is also very nice. I also like the track, it’s interesting and there’s a lot to do for the driver,” Villeneuve told NASCAR’s Home Tracks website. “Returning full-time is what matters the most to me, because I want to be part of a complete project and have a goal for the entire season. I’m really looking forward to the first race of 2019!”

The series’ season begins April 13-14 at Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain.

